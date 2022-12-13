Girls basketball results, 12/13

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 61, Cornerstone Christian 11
Seward 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at St. Paul
Ainsworth at Valentine
Alma 58, Southwest 52
Amherst 64, Arcadia/Loup City 21
Arlington 50, DC West 41
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
BDS 42, Sutton 38
Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT
Bellevue East 54, Omaha Buena Vista 7
Bertrand at Hi-Line
Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19
Blair 51, Schuyler 8
Boone Central 54, Twin River 29
Cambridge 46, Loomis 38
Centennial 37, Fairbury 14
Centura 64, Central Valley 25
Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37
Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View/SS 39
Cozad at McCook, ppd.
Crawford 1, Minatare 0, fft.
Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph 28
Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25
Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47
Dorchester 49, Harvard 13
Elgin/PJ 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Falls City 33, Southern 28
Freeman 54, H-TR-S 48
Fullerton 30, Riverside 29
Hampton 63, Elba 22
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27
Hastings SC 38, Ord 36
Hemingford at Hay Springs, ccd.
Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35
Homer at Wynot
Howells-Dodge at West Point-Beemer
Johnson County Central 23, Palmyra 22
Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Malcolm 50, Northwest 30
McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12
Meridian at Sterling
Millard North 65, Millard West 39
Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46
Minden 74, Central City 37
Nebraska Christian 44, High Plains Community 22
Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29
North Central at Burke, SD
Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13
Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Skutt 76, South Sioux City 30
Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30
Palmer at Twin Loup
Pawnee City at Lourdes CC
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Perkins County at Paxton, ppd.
Pierce 68, O'Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21
Scotus CC 61, Omaha Concordia 29
Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18
St. Mary's 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Stuart at Summerland, ppd.
Sutherland at Chase County
Superior 42, Blue Hill 30
Syracuse at Nebraska City
Thayer Central at Fillmore Central
Wausa at Gayville-Volin, SD
West Holt 52, CWC 16
Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16
Winside 58, St. Edward 11
York 38, Elkhorn 32
Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 61, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 11
|Cornerstone Christian
|3
|2
|5
|1
|--
|11
|Parkview Christian
|20
|19
|16
|6
|--
|61
Cornerstone Christian--Kok 5, Fritz 3, Tarr 2, Padilla 1.
Parkview Christian--Minatti 18, Santos 14, Pastrelo 10, Paul 10, Smith 9.
BDS 42, SUTTON 38
|Sutton
|8
|4
|14
|12
|--
|38
|BDS
|10
|9
|2
|21
|--
|42
Sutton--Huxoll 15, Griess 6, R. Robinson 6, A. Robinson 3, Perrien 3, Haight 3, Peterson 2.
BDS--Hudson 17, Kadel 8, Schlegel 5, Hoins 4, Sliva 4, Miller 4.
DILLER-ODELL 55, JOHNSON-BROCK 47
|Johnson-Brock
|9
|9
|14
|15
|--
|47
|Diller-Odell
|12
|13
|9
|21
|--
|55
Johnson-Brock--Ottermann 15, Knippelmeyer 13, Behrends 6,Rasmussen 6, Buchmeier 4, Clark 2, Vice 1.
Diller-Odell--Weers 32, Vilda 11, Duis 7, Heidemann 5.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 23, PALMYRA 22
|Johnson County Central
|6
|8
|5
|4
|--
|23
|Palmyra
|6
|7
|4
|5
|--
|22
Johnson County Central--Beethe 6, Lubben 5, Su. Rother 5, Sterup 4, Schuster 3.
Palmyra--Walter 6, Havranek 4, Ball 3, Boyte 3, Green 2, Martin 2, Myers 2.