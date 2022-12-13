 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball results, 12/13

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 61, Cornerstone Christian 11

Seward 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at St. Paul

Ainsworth at Valentine

Alma 58, Southwest 52

Amherst 64, Arcadia/Loup City 21

Arlington 50, DC West 41

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27

BDS 42, Sutton 38

Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT

Bellevue East 54, Omaha Buena Vista 7

Bertrand at Hi-Line

Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19

Blair 51, Schuyler 8

Boone Central 54, Twin River 29

Cambridge 46, Loomis 38

Centennial 37, Fairbury 14

Centura 64, Central Valley 25

Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37

Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View/SS 39

Cozad at McCook, ppd. 

Crawford 1, Minatare 0, fft.

Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph 28

Crofton 51, Cedar Catholic 25

Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30

Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47

Dorchester 49, Harvard 13

Elgin/PJ 50, Elkhorn Valley 40

Falls City 33, Southern 28

Freeman 54, H-TR-S 48

Fullerton 30, Riverside 29

Hampton 63, Elba 22

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings SC 38, Ord 36

Hemingford at Hay Springs, ccd. 

Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35

Homer at Wynot

Howells-Dodge at West Point-Beemer

Johnson County Central 23, Palmyra 22

Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37

Malcolm 50, Northwest 30

McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12

Meridian at Sterling

Millard North 65, Millard West 39

Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46

Minden 74, Central City 37

Nebraska Christian 44, High Plains Community 22

Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29

North Central at Burke, SD

Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13

Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47

Omaha Skutt 76, South Sioux City 30

Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30

Palmer at Twin Loup

Pawnee City at Lourdes CC

Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41

Perkins County at Paxton, ppd.

Pierce 68, O'Neill 33

Plainview 49, Madison 24

Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21

Scotus CC 61, Omaha Concordia 29

Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18

St. Mary's 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19

Stuart at Summerland, ppd.

Sutherland at Chase County

Superior 42, Blue Hill 30

Syracuse at Nebraska City

Thayer Central at Fillmore Central

Wausa at Gayville-Volin, SD

West Holt 52, CWC 16

Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16

Winside 58, St. Edward 11

York 38, Elkhorn 32

Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 61, CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 11

Cornerstone Christian --11 
Parkview Christian 20 19 16 --61 

Cornerstone Christian--Kok 5, Fritz 3, Tarr 2, Padilla 1.

Parkview Christian--Minatti 18, Santos 14, Pastrelo 10, Paul 10, Smith 9.

BDS 42, SUTTON 38

Sutton 14 12 --38 
BDS 10 21 --42 

Sutton--Huxoll 15, Griess 6, R. Robinson 6, A. Robinson 3, Perrien 3, Haight 3, Peterson 2.

BDS--Hudson 17, Kadel 8, Schlegel 5, Hoins 4, Sliva 4, Miller 4.

DILLER-ODELL 55, JOHNSON-BROCK 47

Johnson-Brock 14 15 --47 
Diller-Odell 12 13 21 --55 

Johnson-Brock--Ottermann 15, Knippelmeyer 13, Behrends 6,Rasmussen 6, Buchmeier 4, Clark 2, Vice 1.

Diller-Odell--Weers 32, Vilda 11, Duis 7, Heidemann 5.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 23, PALMYRA 22

Johnson County Central --23 
Palmyra --22 

Johnson County Central--Beethe 6, Lubben 5, Su. Rother 5, Sterup 4, Schuster 3.

Palmyra--Walter 6, Havranek 4, Ball 3, Boyte 3, Green 2, Martin 2, Myers 2.

