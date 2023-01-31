Girls basketball results, 1/31

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Cornerstone Christian at College View
Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37
Lincoln East 63, Grand Island 20
Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19
Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 42
Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View/SS 37
BDS 74, Osceola 28
Columbus Lakeview at Seward
Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Exeter-Milligan 54, Giltner 32
Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44
Norris 52, Beatrice 30
Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33
Schuyler at Crete
Syracuse 39, DC West 32
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock, TBD
Falls City at Auburn, TBD
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
HTRS at Falls City SH
Lourdes CC at Sterling
Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43
Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25
SNC TOURNAMENT
Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5
Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42
Sutton at Superior
David City at Thayer Central
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alma 59, Arapahoe 39
Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13
Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26
Deshler 47, Franklin 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27
Humphrey SF 65, Central Valley 25
Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18
Meridian 43, High Plains 16
Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38
Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby-Rising City 35
North Platte SP 56, Paxton 28
Omaha Central 46, Papillion-La Vista South 39
Omaha Skutt 78, Bennington 33
Ord 53, Wood River 48
Palmer 34, Hampton 29
Papillion-La Vista 80, Omaha Northwest 53
Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34
Ravenna 52, Central City 33
Riverside 60, St. Edward 31
Sedgwick County 58, Leyton 43
Shelton 57, Kenesaw 16
Sutherland 54, Garden County 42
Wallace 51, Brady 37
Yutan 67, Louisville 29