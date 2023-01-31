 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball results, 1/31

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian at College View

Lincoln Christian 62, Bishop Neumann 37

Lincoln East 63, Grand Island 20

Lincoln North Star 59, Fremont 19

Lincoln Pius X 49, Kearney 42

Lincoln Southwest 49, Omaha Westside 33

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Logan View/SS 37

BDS 74, Osceola 28

Columbus Lakeview at Seward

Cross County 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Exeter-Milligan 54, Giltner 32

Malcolm 61, Aquinas 44

Norris 52, Beatrice 30

Raymond Central 43, Conestoga 33

Schuyler at Crete

Syracuse 39, DC West 32

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock, TBD

Falls City at Auburn, TBD 

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

HTRS at Falls City SH

Lourdes CC at Sterling 

Lewiston 51, Diller-Odell 43

Johnson-Brock 63, Pawnee City 25

SNC TOURNAMENT

Milford 56, Wilber-Clatonia 5

Centennial 45, Fillmore Central 42

Sutton at Superior

David City at Thayer Central

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alma 59, Arapahoe 39

Archbishop Bergan 60, Omaha Concordia 13

Bridgeport 61, Chase County 26

Deshler 47, Franklin 14

Doniphan-Trumbull 39, St. Paul 27

Humphrey SF 65, Central Valley 25

Kearney Catholic 59, Sandhills Valley 18

Meridian 43, High Plains 16

Millard South 64, Omaha Benson 38

Nebraska Christian 62, Shelby-Rising City 35

North Platte SP 56, Paxton 28

Omaha Central 46, Papillion-La Vista South 39

Omaha Skutt 78, Bennington 33

Ord 53, Wood River 48

Palmer 34, Hampton 29

Papillion-La Vista 80, Omaha Northwest 53

Plattsmouth 41, Nebraska City 34

Ravenna 52, Central City 33

Riverside 60, St. Edward 31

Sedgwick County 58, Leyton 43

Shelton 57, Kenesaw 16

Sutherland 54, Garden County 42

Wallace 51, Brady 37

Yutan 67, Louisville 29

 

