agate

Girls basketball results, 1/21

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Kearney Catholic

Centura 32, Centennial 29

Elkhorn 44, Crete 41

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Filmore Central 30

Johnson Co. Central at Falls City

York at North Platte

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Mitchell

Arcadia/Loup City at Ord

Battle Creek at Pierce

Bennington at Omaha Concordia

Bertrand at Southern Valley

Boone Central at Scotus CC

Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Elkhorn Valley at Boyd County

Franklin at Elm Creek

Friend at Red Cloud

Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 49

Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC

Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41

Howells-Dodge at Pender

Meridian 53, Giltner 26

Millard North at Waukee, Iowa

Millard South 77, Gretna 48

Morrill 68, Crawford 54

Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37

North Bend Central at Glenwood, Iowa

Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52

Omaha Nation 75, Flanderau Indian, S.D. 36

Omaha South 65, Omaha Buena Vista 23

Omaha Westside at Lewis Central, Iowa

Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista

Paxton 47, Maxwell 39

Pine Ridge, S.D. at Winnebago

Pleasanton at Kenesaw

Sandy Creek at Thayer Central

Scottsbluff at Gering

Shelton at Wood River

Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47

St. Mary's at North Central

Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Valentine at Stuart

West Point-Beemer at Wisner-Pilger

Wilcox-Hildreth at Amherst

Yuma, Colo. at Sidney

