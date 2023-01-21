Girls basketball results, 1/21

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Kearney Catholic
Centura 32, Centennial 29
Elkhorn 44, Crete 41
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Filmore Central 30
Johnson Co. Central at Falls City
York at North Platte
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Mitchell
Arcadia/Loup City at Ord
Battle Creek at Pierce
Bennington at Omaha Concordia
Bertrand at Southern Valley
Boone Central at Scotus CC
Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32
Chadron at Gordon-Rushville
Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30
Elkhorn Valley at Boyd County
Franklin at Elm Creek
Friend at Red Cloud
Grand Island CC 50, Adams Central 49
Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC
Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41
Howells-Dodge at Pender
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Millard North at Waukee, Iowa
Millard South 77, Gretna 48
Morrill 68, Crawford 54
Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37
North Bend Central at Glenwood, Iowa
Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52
Omaha Nation 75, Flanderau Indian, S.D. 36
Omaha South 65, Omaha Buena Vista 23
Omaha Westside at Lewis Central, Iowa
Papillion-La Vista South at Papillion-La Vista
Paxton 47, Maxwell 39
Pine Ridge, S.D. at Winnebago
Pleasanton at Kenesaw
Sandy Creek at Thayer Central
Scottsbluff at Gering
Shelton at Wood River
Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47
St. Mary's at North Central
Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Valentine at Stuart
West Point-Beemer at Wisner-Pilger
Wilcox-Hildreth at Amherst
Yuma, Colo. at Sidney