Girls basketball results, 1/20

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Aurora at Seward 

Beatrice at Ralston

Boys Town at DC West

Burwell at Humphrey SF

Elmwood-Murdock at Lourdes CC

Falls City SH at Pawnee City

Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Milford 56, David City 23

Norris at Bennington

Raymond Central 48, Logan View 39

Sterling at Southern

Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

York 53, Fairbury 15

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard 49, South Platte 42

BDS 48, Exeter-Milligan 31

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32

Centura 58, Gibbon 13

Cozad 42, Lexington 32

DC West 63, Boys Town 6

Deshler 61, Harvard 22

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33

Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 41

Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Leyton 42, Garden County 41

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32

Papillion-La Vista 56, Westside 54

Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Ravenna 60, Arcadia/Loup City 17

SEM 47, Silver Lake 38

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24

Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

