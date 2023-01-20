Girls basketball results, 1/20

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35
Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24
Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Aurora at Seward
Beatrice at Ralston
Boys Town at DC West
Burwell at Humphrey SF
Elmwood-Murdock at Lourdes CC
Falls City SH at Pawnee City
Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38
Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18
Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Milford 56, David City 23
Norris at Bennington
Raymond Central 48, Logan View 39
Sterling at Southern
Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Waverly 35, Wahoo 34
York 53, Fairbury 15
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bayard 49, South Platte 42
BDS 48, Exeter-Milligan 31
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32
Centura 58, Gibbon 13
Cozad 42, Lexington 32
DC West 63, Boys Town 6
Deshler 61, Harvard 22
Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30
Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31
Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33
Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 41
Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Leyton 42, Garden County 41
McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32
Papillion-La Vista 56, Westside 54
Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52
Ponca 64, Walthill 18
Ravenna 60, Arcadia/Loup City 17
SEM 47, Silver Lake 38
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24
Yutan 62, Palmyra 34