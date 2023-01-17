 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball results, 1/17

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS 

Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 32

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas 

Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-La Vista South 37

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn at Falls City SH

Centennial 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Cross County 44, Dorchester 30

Johnson-Brock 44, Lewiston 34

Louisville at DC West

Malcolm 63, Freeman 23 

McCool Junction 49, BDS 44

Meridian 35, Exeter-Milligan 18

Milford 30, Columbus Lakeview 27

Norris at York 

Omaha Central 54, Bishop Neumann 32 

Seward 52, Crete 40

Shelby-Rising City at David City

Southern at Diller-Odell

Sterling 63, Mead 13

Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth 38

Wahoo 64, Ralston 14

Weeping Water 50, Johnson Co. Central 36

Yutan 38, Ashland-Greenwood 22

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Alliance 49, Gordon-Rushville 43

Arapahoe 63, Axtell 58, OT  

Bellevue East 62, Millard West 52

Blair 46, Omaha Concordia 32 

Blue Hill 49, Harvard 20

Central City 52, Schuyler 22

Crofton 52, Wayne 40

Dundy County-Stratton 35, Wallace 23

East Butler 48, Giltner 26

Elkhorn Valley 54, Wausa 35

Fort Calhoun 47, Brownell Talbot 37

High Plains 42, Heartland 39

Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33

Logan View SS 34, Arlington 30

Maxwell 40, Brady 38

McCook 45, Lexington 10

Millard North 68, Omaha Marian 50

Minden 56, St. Paul 24

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 40

Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29  

North Bend Central 40, Scotus CC 28

North Platte SP 51, Kimball 13 

Northwest 33, North Platte 27

Overton 64, Hi-Line 26

Pine Bluffs 32, Mitchell 27

Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31

Ponca 59, Winnebago 12

Ravenna 43, Sutton 28

Sandhills Valley 46, Arthur County 41

SEM 69, Anselmo-Merna 35

Silver Lake 46, Franklin 14

Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49

Southwest 65, Loomis 21

Stanton 49, Madison 20 

Wagner 75, O'Neill 27

Westview 55, Omaha South 39

Wynot 53, Creighton 17

