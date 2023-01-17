Girls basketball results, 1/17

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 32
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas
Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-La Vista South 37
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn at Falls City SH
Centennial 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Cross County 44, Dorchester 30
Johnson-Brock 44, Lewiston 34
Louisville at DC West
Malcolm 63, Freeman 23
People are also reading…
McCool Junction 49, BDS 44
Meridian 35, Exeter-Milligan 18
Milford 30, Columbus Lakeview 27
Norris at York
Omaha Central 54, Bishop Neumann 32
Seward 52, Crete 40
Shelby-Rising City at David City
Southern at Diller-Odell
Sterling 63, Mead 13
Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth 38
Wahoo 64, Ralston 14
Weeping Water 50, Johnson Co. Central 36
Yutan 38, Ashland-Greenwood 22
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 49, Gordon-Rushville 43
Arapahoe 63, Axtell 58, OT
Bellevue East 62, Millard West 52
Blair 46, Omaha Concordia 32
Blue Hill 49, Harvard 20
Central City 52, Schuyler 22
Crofton 52, Wayne 40
Dundy County-Stratton 35, Wallace 23
East Butler 48, Giltner 26
Elkhorn Valley 54, Wausa 35
Fort Calhoun 47, Brownell Talbot 37
High Plains 42, Heartland 39
Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33
Logan View SS 34, Arlington 30
Maxwell 40, Brady 38
McCook 45, Lexington 10
Millard North 68, Omaha Marian 50
Minden 56, St. Paul 24
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 40
Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29
North Bend Central 40, Scotus CC 28
North Platte SP 51, Kimball 13
Northwest 33, North Platte 27
Overton 64, Hi-Line 26
Pine Bluffs 32, Mitchell 27
Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31
Ponca 59, Winnebago 12
Ravenna 43, Sutton 28
Sandhills Valley 46, Arthur County 41
SEM 69, Anselmo-Merna 35
Silver Lake 46, Franklin 14
Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49
Southwest 65, Loomis 21
Stanton 49, Madison 20
Wagner 75, O'Neill 27
Westview 55, Omaha South 39
Wynot 53, Creighton 17