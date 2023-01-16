 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball results, 1/16

Girls basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Superior 36, Hastings SC 35

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 54, Cozad 34

Arlington 45, Brownell Talbot 25

Bancroft-Rosalie 54, Homer 43

Bayard 73, Banner County 7

Boone Central vs. St. Paul

Cedar Bluffs vs. Boys Town

Colome, S.D. vs. Cody-Kilgore

Crawford 51, Hemingford 33

Hartington CC vs. West Holt

Humphrey/LHF 66, Stanton 56

Franklin 52, Harvard 21

Laurel-C-C 49, Plainview 33

Madison vs. Winside

Mound City, MO vs. HTRS

Omaha Skutt 70, Sioux City West, Iowa 34

O'Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Pender vs. Wynot

Santee vs. Boyd County

West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43

