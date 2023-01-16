Girls basketball results, 1/16

Girls basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Superior 36, Hastings SC 35
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 54, Cozad 34
Arlington 45, Brownell Talbot 25
Bancroft-Rosalie 54, Homer 43
Bayard 73, Banner County 7
Boone Central vs. St. Paul
Cedar Bluffs vs. Boys Town
Colome, S.D. vs. Cody-Kilgore
Crawford 51, Hemingford 33
Hartington CC vs. West Holt
Humphrey/LHF 66, Stanton 56
Franklin 52, Harvard 21
Laurel-C-C 49, Plainview 33
Madison vs. Winside
Mound City, MO vs. HTRS
Omaha Skutt 70, Sioux City West, Iowa 34
O'Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Pender vs. Wynot
Santee vs. Boyd County
West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43