 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Girls basketball results, 1/14

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 51, Omaha Central 49

Lincoln North Star at Gretna, ppd. Feb. 4

Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41

Lincoln Southeast 53, Millard West 45

Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44 

Millard South 53, Lincoln Pius X 51

Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Lutheran

AREA SCHOOLS

Columbus Lakeview 40, Aquinas 28

David City 46, Filmore Central 39

Deshler 39, Heartland 33

Falls City 35, Nodaway Valley, Mo. 30

People are also reading…

Milford 49, Thayer Central 44

Norris 60, Crete 26

Seward 55, Waverly 52, OT

Wahoo 69, DC West 45  

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central at Doniphan-Trumbull

Alliance 48, Lexington 21

Bellevue East 33, Grand Island 11

Bellevue West 59, Kearney 58

Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30

Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22

Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30

Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35

Centennial 31, Central City 19

Centura 55, Cozad 37

Cheyenne East, Wyo. at Scottsbluff

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43

Cody-Kilgore at Hitchcock County

Conestoga 53, Boys Town 16

Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37

Dundy County Stratton at Loomis

Elgin/PJ 72, Winside 28

Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16

Elkhorn Valley 58, Bloomfield 47

Elm Creek 47, Kenesaw 19

Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60, Boone Central 36

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42

Hershey 50, Holdrege 30

Howells-Dodge 65, Mead 20

Lawrence-Nelson at Axtell

Lourdes CC 59, Sidney, Iowa 28

Milford 49, Thayer Central 44

Minden 43, McCook 25

Mullen 35, Medicine Valley 28

Neligh-Oakdale 31, Madison 30

Norfolk Catholic 43, Stanton 40

North Bend Central 58, Archbishop Bergan 34

Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46

Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 35

Omaha Duchesne 40, Omaha Concordia 18

Omaha Marian 72, Columbus 42

Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36

Overton 52, Bertrand 19

O'Neill 52, Creighton 27

Papillion-La Vista 76, Norfolk 65

Ponca at Bancroft-Rosalie

Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24

Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36

S-E-M 61, Pleasanton 52

Shelby-Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Sidney at North Platte

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46, Brady 24

St. Mary's 57, CWC 16

Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37

Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Valentine 54, Ogallala 33

Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39

West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31

Wisner-Pilger 47, Logan View-SS 32

Yutan 61, Platteview 43

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Girls basketball ratings, 1/2

Girls basketball ratings, 1/2

There is plenty to unpack from the first month of the season. And as we head into 2023, there are also plenty of new contenders that have emerged.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News