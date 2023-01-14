Girls basketball results, 1/14

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 51, Omaha Central 49
Lincoln North Star at Gretna, ppd. Feb. 4
Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41
Lincoln Southeast 53, Millard West 45
Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44
Millard South 53, Lincoln Pius X 51
Omaha Skutt at Lincoln Lutheran
AREA SCHOOLS
Columbus Lakeview 40, Aquinas 28
David City 46, Filmore Central 39
Deshler 39, Heartland 33
Falls City 35, Nodaway Valley, Mo. 30
Milford 49, Thayer Central 44
Norris 60, Crete 26
Seward 55, Waverly 52, OT
Wahoo 69, DC West 45
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central at Doniphan-Trumbull
Alliance 48, Lexington 21
Bellevue East 33, Grand Island 11
Bellevue West 59, Kearney 58
Bennington 61, South Sioux City 30
Blue Hill 45, Franklin 22
Bridgeport 66, Mitchell 30
Cambridge 72, Maxwell 35
Centennial 31, Central City 19
Centura 55, Cozad 37
Cheyenne East, Wyo. at Scottsbluff
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Pender 43
Cody-Kilgore at Hitchcock County
Conestoga 53, Boys Town 16
Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37
Dundy County Stratton at Loomis
Elgin/PJ 72, Winside 28
Elkhorn North 66, Aurora 16
Elkhorn Valley 58, Bloomfield 47
Elm Creek 47, Kenesaw 19
Gordon-Rushville 59, Kimball 12
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 60, Boone Central 36
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Kearney Catholic 29
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42
Hershey 50, Holdrege 30
Howells-Dodge 65, Mead 20
Lawrence-Nelson at Axtell
Lourdes CC 59, Sidney, Iowa 28
Minden 43, McCook 25
Mullen 35, Medicine Valley 28
Neligh-Oakdale 31, Madison 30
Norfolk Catholic 43, Stanton 40
North Bend Central 58, Archbishop Bergan 34
Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46
Omaha Burke 60, Omaha Northwest 35
Omaha Duchesne 40, Omaha Concordia 18
Omaha Marian 72, Columbus 42
Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36
Overton 52, Bertrand 19
O'Neill 52, Creighton 27
Papillion-La Vista 76, Norfolk 65
Ponca at Bancroft-Rosalie
Red Cloud 38, Giltner 24
Sandhills Valley 62, Hyannis 36
S-E-M 61, Pleasanton 52
Shelby-Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Sidney at North Platte
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 46, Brady 24
St. Mary's 57, CWC 16
Superior 55, Sandy Creek 37
Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Valentine 54, Ogallala 33
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Garden County 39
West Point-Beemer 54, Tekamah-Herman 45
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Ansley-Litchfield 31
Wisner-Pilger 47, Logan View-SS 32
Yutan 61, Platteview 43