Girls basketball results, 1/13

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30

Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT 

A Division 

3rd: BDS 44, Parkview Christian 41, 2OT

1st: Johnson-Brock vs Sacred Hart 

B Division 

3rd: Palmyra 35, Exeter-Milligan 26  

1st: Meridian 41, Lewiston 25

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Raymond Central 38

Auburn 49, Fairbury 21

Beatrice 52, Plattsmouth 29

Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38

Cross County 41, David City 24

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Conestoga 35

Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20

McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37

Norris 34, Blair 19

Wahoo 47, Platteview 20

Waverly 45, Bennington 37

York 54, Crete 26

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 45, Northwest 31

Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40

Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36

Bayard 50, Hemingford 11

Bloomfield at Plainview

Boyd County 48, CWC 22

Broken Bow 52, Wood River 35

Brownell Talbot 49, Omaha Christian 32

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27

Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33

Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40

Chadron 51, Alliance 46

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey SF 36

Columbus at Norfolk

Crawford at Hyannis

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24

Dorchester at High Plains Community

Elgin/PJ 59, Stuart 29

Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18

Fort Calhoun at Cedar Bluffs

Fremont 56, Grand Island 17

Gordon-Rushville 41, Gering 35

Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas Catholic 25

Hartington Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 33

Hershey 43, Valentine 35

Hitchcock County at Alma

Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Howells-Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 70, Walthill 45

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30

Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder at Yutan

Marty, SD at Omaha Nation

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22

McCook 38, Hastings 30

Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56

Morrill at Minatare

Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43

North Platte 49, Lexington 8

North Platte SP 41, Overton 37

Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9

Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41

Omaha Duchesne 52, Omaha Gross 17

Omaha South 51, Omaha North 47

Omaha Westview 59, Buena Vista 16

Osceola 48, Giltner 20

Paxton 49, Wallace 40

Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Ponca 44, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 38

Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23

Sandhills/Thedford 59, Sandhills Valley 33

Scottsbluff 61, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 58

Scotus CC 46, Battle Creek 36

Shelby-Rising City 47, Hampton 34

Shelton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Sidney 65, Ogallala 35

Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 52, Maxwell 30

South Platte 62, Banner County 7

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

Southern Valley 47, Holdrege 15

Southwest 40, Bertrand 18

St. Paul 52, Ord 51

Sterling 39, Freeman 33, OT 

Summerland 53, Humphrey/LHF 45

Sutton at Thayer Central

Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15

Twin Loup at North Central

Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph 24

Wayne at Norfolk Catholic

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15

Wynot 50, Winnebago 29

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 41, RAYMOND CENTRAL 38

Raymond Central 12 10 10 --38 
Ashland-Greenwood 16 10 --41 

Raymond Central--Masek 9, Kopecky 7, Lubischer 7, Cotter 6, Bos 4, Oldfield 3, Grant 2.

Ashland-Greenwood--Keith 13, Schefdore 9, Craven 7, Fangmeyer 6, Pike 4, Laughlin 2.

AUBURN 49, FAIRBURY 21 

Fairbury 12 --21 
Auburn 18 10 12 --49 

Fairbury--M. Ohlde 8, I. Ohlde 5, Robertson 4, Kroeker 2, Sipek 1, Marschman 1.

Auburn--Baltensperger 13, Kirkpatrick 9, Maddox 7, Binder 7, Turner 7, Swanson 3, Franke 2, Stanley 1.

BDS 44, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 41

BDS 13 10 --44 
Parkview Christian 11 10 --41 

BDS--Hudson 18, Kadel 17, Schlegel 6, Miller 2, Silva 1.

Parkview Christian--Minatti 14, Dos Santos 14, Pastrelo 8, Cabrales 3, Paul 2.

CROSS COUNTY 41, DAVID CITY 24 

     -- 
Cross County 12 16 --41 

Road team--Jahde 13, Andel 4, Kuhlman 3,  Behrns 2, Couch 2. 

Cross County--Anderson 15, Dickey 10, Waller 9, L. Peterson 6, Kelley 1.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 50, CONESTOGA 35

Elmwood-Murdock 17 11 14 --50 
Conestoga 13 10 --35 

Elmwood-Murdock--Backemeyer 16, Vogler 16, Frahm 9, Goudie 5, Justesen 2, Mans 2.

Conestoga-Yost 12, Gansemer 11, Ahrens 6, Batt 2, Garrett 2, Madsen 2.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 36, BOONE CENTRAL 30

Boone Central --30 
Lincoln Christian 14 --36 

Boone Central--Hooker 9, Rankin 8, Wiles 7, Ranslem 3, Weeder 2, Escudero 1.

Lincoln Christian--A. Ailes 10, K. Ailes 10, Hueser 6, Kassebaum 3, Miller 3, Hueser 2, Swan 2.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 43, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 23 

Lincoln Southwest--23 
Lincoln North Star     -- 

Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 6, Noerrlinger 5, Christensen 5, Rathe 4, Bellamy 3.

Lincoln North Star--Leu 16, K. Anderson 12, Gray 9, Gatwech 5, A. Anderson 1.

MALCOLM 57, NEBRASKA CITY 20

Nebraska City --20 
Malcolm 20 15 15 --57 

Road team--Godsey 11, Madsen 5, Johnson 2, Marth 2.

Home team--Dolliver 26, Fortik 9, Sedlak 9, Zegar 5, Schultz 4, Brown 3, Farritor 1.

McCOOL JUNCTION 47, DESHLER 37

McCool Junction 11 15 13 --47 
Deshler  10 10 --37 

McCool Junction--Yates 26, Bandt 9, Brugger 7, Stutzman 3, Weisheit 2.

Deshler--Peterson 10, Sieber 10, Schardt 6, Sasse 5, Kleen 3, Viesenlmeyer 2, Capek 1.

STERLING 39, FREEMAN 33, OT

Sterling 11 9--39 
Freeman 11 --33 

Sterling--Harms 13, Richardson 9, Lafferty 7, Dolbow 5, Boldt 3, Goracke 2.

Freeman--Mahler 9, Lenners 8, Boyer 4, Hindera 4, Veerhusen 3, Haner 2, Holland 2, Pella 1.

WAHOO 47, PLATTEVIEW 20

Wahoo18 10 10 --47 
Platteview 10 --20 

Wahoo--Leu 19, Iversen 13, Kolterman 6, Lausterer 6, Smart 3.

Platteview--Stobbe 9, Wiebelhaus 8, Tex 3.

WAVERLY 45, BENNINGTON 37

Bennington 12 --37 
Waverly 13 16 --45 

Bennington--Dick 13, O'Grady 7, Robinson 5, Almquist 4, Baca 4, A. Reinoehl 3, E. Reinoehl 1.

Waverly--Christiansen 19, Tritz 10, Radenslaben 8, Clarke 6, Lambrecht 2.

