Girls basketball results, 1/13

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30
Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
3rd: BDS 44, Parkview Christian 41, 2OT
1st: Johnson-Brock vs Sacred Hart
B Division
3rd: Palmyra 35, Exeter-Milligan 26
1st: Meridian 41, Lewiston 25
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Raymond Central 38
Auburn 49, Fairbury 21
Beatrice 52, Plattsmouth 29
Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38
Cross County 41, David City 24
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Conestoga 35
Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20
McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37
Norris 34, Blair 19
Wahoo 47, Platteview 20
Waverly 45, Bennington 37
York 54, Crete 26
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 45, Northwest 31
Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40
Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36
Bayard 50, Hemingford 11
Bloomfield at Plainview
Boyd County 48, CWC 22
Broken Bow 52, Wood River 35
Brownell Talbot 49, Omaha Christian 32
Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27
Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33
Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40
Chadron 51, Alliance 46
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey SF 36
Columbus at Norfolk
Crawford at Hyannis
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24
Dorchester at High Plains Community
Elgin/PJ 59, Stuart 29
Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18
Fort Calhoun at Cedar Bluffs
Fremont 56, Grand Island 17
Gordon-Rushville 41, Gering 35
Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas Catholic 25
Hartington Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 33
Hershey 43, Valentine 35
Hitchcock County at Alma
Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Howells-Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 70, Walthill 45
Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30
Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder at Yutan
Marty, SD at Omaha Nation
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22
McCook 38, Hastings 30
Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56
Morrill at Minatare
Niobrara/Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43
North Platte 49, Lexington 8
North Platte SP 41, Overton 37
Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9
Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41
Omaha Duchesne 52, Omaha Gross 17
Omaha South 51, Omaha North 47
Omaha Westview 59, Buena Vista 16
Osceola 48, Giltner 20
Paxton 49, Wallace 40
Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Ponca 44, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 38
Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23
Sandhills/Thedford 59, Sandhills Valley 33
Scottsbluff 61, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 58
Scotus CC 46, Battle Creek 36
Shelby-Rising City 47, Hampton 34
Shelton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Sidney 65, Ogallala 35
Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 52, Maxwell 30
South Platte 62, Banner County 7
South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48
Southern Valley 47, Holdrege 15
Southwest 40, Bertrand 18
St. Paul 52, Ord 51
Sterling 39, Freeman 33, OT
Summerland 53, Humphrey/LHF 45
Sutton at Thayer Central
Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15
Twin Loup at North Central
Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph 24
Wayne at Norfolk Catholic
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15
Wynot 50, Winnebago 29
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 41, RAYMOND CENTRAL 38
|Raymond Central
|12
|10
|6
|10
|--
|38
|Ashland-Greenwood
|8
|7
|16
|10
|--
|41
Raymond Central--Masek 9, Kopecky 7, Lubischer 7, Cotter 6, Bos 4, Oldfield 3, Grant 2.
Ashland-Greenwood--Keith 13, Schefdore 9, Craven 7, Fangmeyer 6, Pike 4, Laughlin 2.
AUBURN 49, FAIRBURY 21
|Fairbury
|2
|2
|12
|5
|--
|21
|Auburn
|18
|10
|9
|12
|--
|49
Fairbury--M. Ohlde 8, I. Ohlde 5, Robertson 4, Kroeker 2, Sipek 1, Marschman 1.
Auburn--Baltensperger 13, Kirkpatrick 9, Maddox 7, Binder 7, Turner 7, Swanson 3, Franke 2, Stanley 1.
BDS 44, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 41
|BDS
|13
|2
|10
|9
|6
|4
|--
|44
|Parkview Christian
|11
|6
|10
|7
|6
|1
|--
|41
BDS--Hudson 18, Kadel 17, Schlegel 6, Miller 2, Silva 1.
Parkview Christian--Minatti 14, Dos Santos 14, Pastrelo 8, Cabrales 3, Paul 2.
CROSS COUNTY 41, DAVID CITY 24
|--
|Cross County
|5
|9
|12
|16
|--
|41
Road team--Jahde 13, Andel 4, Kuhlman 3, Behrns 2, Couch 2.
Cross County--Anderson 15, Dickey 10, Waller 9, L. Peterson 6, Kelley 1.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 50, CONESTOGA 35
|Elmwood-Murdock
|17
|11
|14
|8
|--
|50
|Conestoga
|13
|7
|5
|10
|--
|35
Elmwood-Murdock--Backemeyer 16, Vogler 16, Frahm 9, Goudie 5, Justesen 2, Mans 2.
Conestoga-Yost 12, Gansemer 11, Ahrens 6, Batt 2, Garrett 2, Madsen 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 36, BOONE CENTRAL 30
|Boone Central
|6
|9
|7
|8
|--
|30
|Lincoln Christian
|9
|5
|8
|14
|--
|36
Boone Central--Hooker 9, Rankin 8, Wiles 7, Ranslem 3, Weeder 2, Escudero 1.
Lincoln Christian--A. Ailes 10, K. Ailes 10, Hueser 6, Kassebaum 3, Miller 3, Hueser 2, Swan 2.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 43, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 23
|Lincoln Southwest
|4
|6
|6
|7
|--
|23
|Lincoln North Star
|--
Lincoln Southwest--Griffin 6, Noerrlinger 5, Christensen 5, Rathe 4, Bellamy 3.
Lincoln North Star--Leu 16, K. Anderson 12, Gray 9, Gatwech 5, A. Anderson 1.
MALCOLM 57, NEBRASKA CITY 20
|Nebraska City
|7
|0
|6
|7
|--
|20
|Malcolm
|20
|15
|15
|7
|--
|57
Road team--Godsey 11, Madsen 5, Johnson 2, Marth 2.
Home team--Dolliver 26, Fortik 9, Sedlak 9, Zegar 5, Schultz 4, Brown 3, Farritor 1.
McCOOL JUNCTION 47, DESHLER 37
|McCool Junction
|11
|8
|15
|13
|--
|47
|Deshler
|10
|10
|8
|9
|--
|37
McCool Junction--Yates 26, Bandt 9, Brugger 7, Stutzman 3, Weisheit 2.
Deshler--Peterson 10, Sieber 10, Schardt 6, Sasse 5, Kleen 3, Viesenlmeyer 2, Capek 1.
STERLING 39, FREEMAN 33, OT
|Sterling
|11
|2
|9
|8
|9
|--
|39
|Freeman
|6
|11
|9
|4
|3
|--
|33
Sterling--Harms 13, Richardson 9, Lafferty 7, Dolbow 5, Boldt 3, Goracke 2.
Freeman--Mahler 9, Lenners 8, Boyer 4, Hindera 4, Veerhusen 3, Haner 2, Holland 2, Pella 1.
WAHOO 47, PLATTEVIEW 20
|Wahoo
|18
|9
|10
|10
|--
|47
|Platteview
|3
|5
|10
|2
|--
|20
Wahoo--Leu 19, Iversen 13, Kolterman 6, Lausterer 6, Smart 3.
Platteview--Stobbe 9, Wiebelhaus 8, Tex 3.
WAVERLY 45, BENNINGTON 37
|Bennington
|9
|9
|7
|12
|--
|37
|Waverly
|13
|9
|7
|16
|--
|45
Bennington--Dick 13, O'Grady 7, Robinson 5, Almquist 4, Baca 4, A. Reinoehl 3, E. Reinoehl 1.
Waverly--Christiansen 19, Tritz 10, Radenslaben 8, Clarke 6, Lambrecht 2.