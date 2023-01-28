 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Girls basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/28

  • Updated
  • 0

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23

Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31

Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49

Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25

Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43

Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship in Boys Town

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, 4:30 

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln

Brownell-Talbot at Parkview Christian, 3:30 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Thayer Central at David City

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship

Adams Central at York, 4:30 

NCC TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship

DC West vs. Yutan, 4:30 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship 

Malcolm at Wahoo, 4 

5th: Plattesmouth 52, Nebraska City 19

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at North Platte

Aurora at GI Northwest

Banner County at Weldon Valley, Colo.

Bayard at Bridgeport

Brush, Colo. at Sidney

Chase County at Hershey

Columbus at Bellevue East

Creek Valley at Holyoke, Colo.

Edgemont, S.D. at Hemingford

Elba at High Plains Community

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Haxtun, Colo. at Leyton

Humphrey SF at Lutheran Northeast

Kearney at Omaha Benson

North Platte SP at Kimball

Omaha Marian at Omaha South

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South

Papillion-La Vista at Millard North

Santee at West Holt

Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade

 

