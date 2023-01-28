Girls basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/28

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23
Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31
Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49
Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25
Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43
Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship in Boys Town
Lincoln Christian at Columbus Scotus, 4:30
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship at SCC-Lincoln
Brownell-Talbot at Parkview Christian, 3:30 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Thayer Central at David City
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Adams Central at York, 4:30
NCC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
DC West vs. Yutan, 4:30
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship
Malcolm at Wahoo, 4
5th: Plattesmouth 52, Nebraska City 19
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at North Platte
Aurora at GI Northwest
Banner County at Weldon Valley, Colo.
Bayard at Bridgeport
Brush, Colo. at Sidney
Chase County at Hershey
Columbus at Bellevue East
Creek Valley at Holyoke, Colo.
Edgemont, S.D. at Hemingford
Elba at High Plains Community
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Haxtun, Colo. at Leyton
Humphrey SF at Lutheran Northeast
Kearney at Omaha Benson
North Platte SP at Kimball
Omaha Marian at Omaha South
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista South
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Santee at West Holt
Southwest at Wauneta-Palisade