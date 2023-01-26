Girls basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/26

Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 66, Columbus 26
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals at Boys Town
Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus
Lincoln Christian 51, Lincoln Christian 44
Thursday's consolation games
Aquinas 43, Omaha Concordia 26
Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings SC 32
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday's championship in Beatrice
Brownell-Talbot vs. Parkview Christian
AREA SCHOOLS
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23
David City 40, Central City 33
Fairbury at Johnson Co. Central
Falls City SH 55, Johnson-Brock 49
Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37
Seward vs. York
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals in York
McCool Junction 39, Cross County 27
Meridian 39, BDS 34
EMC TOURNAMENT
Friday's championship in Bennington
Norris at Elkhorn North, 5:30
Thursday's games
3rd: Waverly 49, Blair 38
5th: Bennington 36, Elkhorn 29
NCC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Arlington at Yutan, 6
Syracuse at DC West, 6
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Thursday's semifinals
Wahoo 51, Platteview 36
Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38
Alma 54, Cambridge 49
Amherst 61, S-E-M 58
Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40
Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18
CWC 40, St. Edward 19
Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47
Dundy Co.-Stratton 36, Wallace 32
Elba 39, Harvard 26
Heartland 41, Friend 33
Homer 59, Walthill 21
Lutheran Northeast 57, Fullerton 35
McCook 38, Holdrege 36
Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33
Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36
North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37
North Central 69, Creighton 37
Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29
Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph 35
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
Sedgwick County, Co. 58, Perkins County 47
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
South Platte 59, Garden County 29
St. Mary's 70, Stuart 41
Summerland 55, Wausa 39
Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29
Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17
West Holt 40, O'Neill 39