Girls basketball regular-season, conference tournament results, 1/26

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 66, Columbus 26

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals at Boys Town

Kearney Catholic at Columbus Scotus

Lincoln Christian 51, Lincoln Christian 44

Thursday's consolation games

Aquinas 43, Omaha Concordia 26

Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings SC 32

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Saturday's championship in Beatrice 

Brownell-Talbot vs. Parkview Christian 

AREA SCHOOLS

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23

David City 40, Central City 33

Fairbury at Johnson Co. Central

Falls City SH 55, Johnson-Brock 49

Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals

Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37

Seward vs. York

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals in York

McCool Junction 39, Cross County 27 

Meridian 39, BDS 34 

EMC TOURNAMENT

Friday's championship in Bennington

Norris at Elkhorn North, 5:30

Thursday's games

3rd: Waverly 49, Blair 38

5th: Bennington 36, Elkhorn 29

NCC TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals

Arlington at Yutan, 6 

Syracuse at DC West, 6 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Thursday's semifinals

Wahoo 51, Platteview 36

Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38

Alma 54, Cambridge 49

Amherst 61, S-E-M 58

Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40

Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18

CWC 40, St. Edward 19

Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47

Dundy Co.-Stratton 36, Wallace 32

Elba 39, Harvard 26

Heartland 41, Friend 33

Homer 59, Walthill 21

Lutheran Northeast 57, Fullerton 35

McCook 38, Holdrege 36

Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33

Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36

North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37

North Central 69, Creighton 37

Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34

Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29

Plainview 43, Osmond-Randolph 35

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

Sedgwick County, Co. 58, Perkins County 47

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

South Platte 59, Garden County 29

St. Mary's 70, Stuart 41

Summerland 55, Wausa 39

Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29

Tekamah-Herman 64, Mead 17

West Holt 40, O'Neill 39

 

