Girls basketball ratings, 12/26

Comments: Papillion-La Vista makes the biggest move from the preseason ratings after a convincing win against then-No. 6 Lincoln High on Saturday. The Monarchs are unbeaten and have seniors Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson leading the way. Fremont and Westside had impressive showings at the Nike Tournament of Champions, each winning three games in Arizona. Lincoln Southwest moves in after an early win against Millard West and a one-point loss to Millard North. The other two losses were to Nos. 1 and 2. There were very few head-to-head games between rated foes over the first three weeks, but that will drastically change with the upcoming HAC and Metro tournaments.