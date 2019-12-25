Girls basketball ratings, 12/26

A look at the latest ratings heading into holiday tournament season.
Class A
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (7-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Pius X (5-0) | 2
3. Lincoln East (6-0) | 3
4. Fremont (8-1) | 4
5. Papillion-La Vista (6-0) | 9
6. Omaha Westside (6-2) | 7
7. Millard North (4-2) | 5
8. Omaha Burke (4-2) | -
9. Lincoln High (4-2) | 6
10. Lincoln Southwest (2-3) | -
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, Omaha Marian, South Sioux City.
Comments: Papillion-La Vista makes the biggest move from the preseason ratings after a convincing win against then-No. 6 Lincoln High on Saturday. The Monarchs are unbeaten and have seniors Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson leading the way. Fremont and Westside had impressive showings at the Nike Tournament of Champions, each winning three games in Arizona. Lincoln Southwest moves in after an early win against Millard West and a one-point loss to Millard North. The other two losses were to Nos. 1 and 2. There were very few head-to-head games between rated foes over the first three weeks, but that will drastically change with the upcoming HAC and Metro tournaments.
Holiday (tourney) season: The HAC and Metro tournaments will be a good indicator of where a lot of these teams stand. Millard South is the top seed in the Metro Tournament, while Fremont is the top seed in the HAC.
Class B
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Crete (6-0) | 1
2. Northwest (5-1) | 2
3. York (6-0) | 7
4. Beatrice (4-1) | 4
5. Omaha Gross (5-1) | -
6. Platteview (5-1) | 5
7. Blair (5-2) | -
8. Norris (3-3) | 3
9. Bennington (5-1) | 10
10. Omaha Mercy (4-2) | -
Contenders: Scottsbluff, Sidney.
Comments: Omaha Gross entered the break with wins against Bennington, Blair and Platteview, so the Cougars make the biggest move in a very fluid Class B top 10. Top-ranked Crete has looked the part early, beating Beatrice by 10 and Northwest by 19 on consecutive nights. York has looked strong out of the gate.
Holiday (tournament) season: The first day of the Platteview tournament will offer No. 4 Beatrice vs. No. 6 Platteview. That tournament also includes Class A Elkhorn and North Platte. Meanwhile, Northwest and Crete could see each other in the Doane tournament. Gross and Blair are in the Aurora tournament.
Class C-1
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Lincoln Christian (7-0) | 1
2. North Bend Central (6-0) | 2
3. Chadron (8-0) | 9
4. Syracuse (6-0) | 10
5. Milford (5-1) | 4
6. St. Paul (6-1) | -
7. Broken Bow (5-1) | 3
8. Kearney Catholic (5-0) | -
9. Ogallala (7-0) | -
10. Adams Central (5-1) | 7
Contenders: Arlington, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, O'Neill, Wahoo, West Point-Beemer, Winnebago.
Comments: Lincoln Christian and North Bend Central each picked up notable wins over the first weeks of the season and hold down the top two spots. Chadron shoots to third after two convincing wins against Class B Scottsbluff, and another against 6-1 North Platte. Syracuse has beaten each of its six foes by double digits, but some bigger challenges await in January. St. Paul enters after a 23-point win against Broken Bow.
Holiday (tournament) season: Lincoln Christian is back in the Waverly Holiday Tournament, which includes Norris and South Sioux City, while North Bend Central and St. Paul are in the North Bend tournament. Broken Bow and Adams Central are each in the Adams Central tourney.
Class C-2
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (6-0) | 1
2. Oakland-Craig (8-0) | 6
3. Superior (6-0) | 3
4. Fillmore Central (6-1) | 4
5. Guardian Angels CC (6-1) | -
6. Crofton (6-1) | 2
7. Centennial (5-1) | 8
8. Grand Island CC (4-2) | 5
9. BRLD (7-0) | 9
10. Ponca (7-0) | -
Contenders: Aquinas, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, North Central, Summerland, Wood River.
Comments: The top three teams — St. Cecilia (winning margin of 25 points per game), Oakland-Craig (31) and Superior (31) — have rolled. Fillmore Central's early resume includes wins against C-1's Milford and St. Paul. GACC vaults to fifth after wins against Class D-2 defending state champion Wynot and Crofton. Grand Island CC stays ahead of unbeaten BRLD and unbeaten Ponca based on quality wins (GICC beat Omaha Gross) and strength of schedule.
Holiday (tournament) season: Oakland-Craig and Centennial are in the Malcolm tournament, while BRLD and GACC could see each other in the Homer tournament.
Class D-1
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (7-0) | 1
2. CWC (5-0) | 3
3. Weeping Water (7-0) | 4
4. Archbishop Bergan (5-2) | 2
5. Humphrey/LHF (7-0) | 8
6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (7-0) | 5
7. Johnson-Brock (5-0) | 9
8. Diller-Odell (5-1) | 7
9. Overton (5-2) | 6
10. Hitchcock County (4-2) | 10
Contenders: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington CC, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, South Platte.
Comments: CWC's 5-0 start includes wins against C-2 Summerland (6-1) and ratings contender Elkhorn Valley (5-2), while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumps three spots after opening with wins against Clarkson/Leigh (C-2) and Battle Creek (C-1). Johnson-Brock's strong start includes a victory against Diller-Odell. Bergan is not penalized too much after losses to C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian and C-2 Aquinas.
Holiday (tournament) season: Humphrey/LHF will be tested in the North Bend Central tournament, which includes the C-1 No. 2 Tigers and C-1 No. 6 St. Paul.
Class D-2
Team (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Wynot (6-1) | 1
2. Humphrey SF (4-1) | 2
3. Falls City SH (6-1) | 3
4. Lawrence-Nelson (5-0) | 4
5. Mullen (7-0) | 6
6. Exeter-Milligan (7-1) | 8
7. BDS (4-2) | 5
8. Stuart (6-2) | -
9. Sterling (4-2) | 9
10. Silver Lake (5-0) | 10
Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, Leyton, S-E-M.
Comments: Wynot is not penalized for a loss to Guardian Angels CC, one of the hottest teams in Class C-2, and Humphrey St. Francis is not knocked for a loss to C-2 Summerland. Both teams have rolled through Class D competition. Stuart enters after beating previously ranked Cody-Kilgore.
Holiday (tournament) season: St. Francis is hosting one of the most intriguing tournaments this week. The field will include Class B No. 3 York, Class C-2 No. 6 Crofton and D-1 No. 1 Wynot. Sacred Heart could get a shot at C-1 No. 4 Syracuse in the Freeman tournament.
