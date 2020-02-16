Girls basketball ratings, 2/17

Subdistrict outlook: The B-5 bracket at Crete will have a state tournament feel to it. It features Nos. 1 (Crete), 4 (Beatrice) and 5 (Norris). The B-6 pod (Northwest, York and Hastings) also will be fun to watch. Crete, Bennington, Beatrice, Sidney, Northwest and York should be locks to host district finals Saturday.

Class C-1

Contenders: Chase County, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Omaha Roncalli.

Comments: Two of Lincoln Christian's three losses have come against Class B powers (Crete and Norris). West Point-Beemer had the week's most impressive win, defeating C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig by two points. Several teams are playing very well. St. Paul has won 13 straight, Broken Bow's streak is at 15, Syracuse has played very well since winning a conference title, and Wahoo is much improved after a 6-4 start.

Subdistrict outlook: Chadron and Ogallala are in the same subdistrict, though both will be in good shape for favorable district final draws. One sub to watch is C1-6 in Beatrice. Syracuse is the top seed, but Fairbury is very battle-tested and will be a tough out. Fairbury needs to win to reach the district finals, while Syracuse probably can't afford to lose either based on its standing in wild-card points.