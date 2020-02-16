Girls basketball ratings, 2/17

It's time. While Class A finishes up the regular season, the remaining classes will enter subdistrict play this week. Get ready with a fresh batch of ratings. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|23-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|20-0
|2
|3
|Omaha Westside
|19-5
|4
|4
|Lincoln Southwest
|15-7
|6
|5
|Lincoln East
|18-3
|3
|6
|Papillion-La Vista
|18-4
|5
|7
|Fremont
|17-6
|7
|8
|Lincoln High
|15-5
|8
|9
|Lincoln Northeast
|13-8
|9
|10
|Millard North
|14-7
|10
Contenders: Millard West, Norfolk.
Comments: Millard South showed a lot of grit in rallying against host Omaha Westside and then found a way to hold on in overtime. The Patriots avoided the upset on a eventful Friday night, which included Southwest upending Lincoln East and Millard West topping Papillion-La Vista. Southwest has won nine of 10 games. On Tuesday, No. 1 plays at No. 5, No. 3 plays at No. 2 and No. 4 plays at No. 8.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High; Thursday—Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln East at Norfolk; Friday—Papillion-La Vista at Millard South, Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|22-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|19-2
|2
|3
|Northwest
|18-5
|4
|4
|Beatrice
|17-3
|3
|5
|Norris
|12-8
|5
|6
|York
|16-7
|6
|7
|Hastings
|13-7
|10
|8
|Blair
|13-8
|7
|9
|Sidney
|17-5
|8
|10
|Omaha Gross
|13-9
Contenders: Platteview, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Northwest earned a momentum-boosting win against Beatrice in the regular-season finale and those two teams swap places. Bennington (vs. Elkhorn) and Norris (vs. Lincoln Christian) also capped the regular season with notable victories. Hastings recently beat Class A Columbus, and Blair lost to the Discoverers, which explains the Tigers' jump.
Subdistrict outlook: The B-5 bracket at Crete will have a state tournament feel to it. It features Nos. 1 (Crete), 4 (Beatrice) and 5 (Norris). The B-6 pod (Northwest, York and Hastings) also will be fun to watch. Crete, Bennington, Beatrice, Sidney, Northwest and York should be locks to host district finals Saturday.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|18-3
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|21-2
|2
|3
|St. Paul
|20-2
|3
|4
|Broken Bow
|21-2
|4
|5
|West Point-Beemer
|20-5
|6
|6
|Chadron
|20-2
|5
|7
|Ogallala
|19-3
|7
|8
|Milford
|17-5
|8
|9
|Syracuse
|18-5
|9
|10
|Wahoo
|16-6
|10
Contenders: Chase County, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Omaha Roncalli.
Comments: Two of Lincoln Christian's three losses have come against Class B powers (Crete and Norris). West Point-Beemer had the week's most impressive win, defeating C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig by two points. Several teams are playing very well. St. Paul has won 13 straight, Broken Bow's streak is at 15, Syracuse has played very well since winning a conference title, and Wahoo is much improved after a 6-4 start.
Subdistrict outlook: Chadron and Ogallala are in the same subdistrict, though both will be in good shape for favorable district final draws. One sub to watch is C1-6 in Beatrice. Syracuse is the top seed, but Fairbury is very battle-tested and will be a tough out. Fairbury needs to win to reach the district finals, while Syracuse probably can't afford to lose either based on its standing in wild-card points.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Oakland-Craig
|22-1
|1
|2
|Crofton
|20-3
|3
|3
|Hastings SC
|20-3
|2
|4
|Superior
|18-3
|4
|5
|Grand Island CC
|15-6
|7
|6
|Guardian Angels CC
|20-3
|5
|7
|BRLD
|19-4
|6
|8
|Ponca
|19-3
|8
|9
|North Central
|19-3
|--
|10
|South Loup
|19-2
|10
Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Fillmore Central, Sutton.
Comments: Oakland-Craig's pursuit for perfection was stopped against C-1 West Point-Beemer on Friday, but the Knights still have their eyes on the ultimate prize. Grand Island Central Catholic knocked off St. Cecilia to pick up its biggest win of the season. North Central, which has won 12 straight, enters at No. 9.
Subdistrict outlook: GICC and St. Cecilia could potentially meet for Round 2 in the C2-9 bracket. The C2-4 bracket has GACC, BRLD and Ponca, and C2-8 (Superior, Sutton, Fillmore Central and Thayer Central) also could be very competitive. Fillmore Central and Sutton are hovering at Nos. 13 and 15 in wild-card points, so this is a big week for those two.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|22-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|22-1
|2
|3
|Weeping Water
|22-1
|3
|4
|Humphrey/LHF
|19-4
|4
|5
|Archbishop Bergan
|11-9
|5
|6
|Pender
|15-10
|6
|7
|North Platte St. Pat's
|16-6
|9
|8
|Overton
|17-5
|8
|9
|Elkhorn Valley
|14-6
|7
|10
|Cambridge
|14-8
|10
Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center.
Comments: After playing 19 games against teams in higher classes, Archbishop Bergan will likely welcome sticking to D-1 games this week. Will the tough schedule play in the defending champion's favor? Weeping Water picked up an impressive win at Falls City Sacred Heart, while North Platte St. Pat's moves up after beating Dundy Co.-Stratton.
Subdistrict outlook: No. 2 CWC and No. 4 Humphrey/LHF could see each other in the D1-8 bracket, while the D1-10 bracket has No. 7 NPSP, No. 8 Overton and ratings contender Maywood-Hayes Center.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|20-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|19-4
|2
|3
|Lawrence-Nelson
|22-1
|3
|4
|Falls City SH
|21-3
|4
|5
|Mullen
|22-1
|5
|6
|BDS
|16-4
|5
|7
|Loomis
|16-6
|7
|8
|Sterling
|18-6
|8
|9
|Silver Lake
|17-4
|9
|10
|Stuart
|12-8
|10
Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.
Comments: Wynot lost to an out-of-state team and Lawrence-Nelson and Sacred Heart each lost to elite teams in higher classes. Lawrence-Nelson dropped its first game in the process, losing to Superior, but on the bright side, the Raiders don't have to worry about seeing Kalynn Meyer the rest of the season. Looking to state, there are probably seven teams that have what it takes to win it all.
Subdistrict outlook: No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson and No. 6 BDS are in the same subdistrict and and No. 7 Loomis and No. 9 Silver Lake could see each other in D2-8.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.