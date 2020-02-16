Girls basketball ratings, 2/17

You are the owner of this article.
View Comments

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 2.14

Lincoln East’s Skylar Kreifels (left) passes the ball around Lincoln Southwest's Riley Wells on Friday at Lincoln East.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

It's time. While Class A finishes up the regular season, the remaining classes will enter subdistrict play this week. Get ready with a fresh batch of ratings. (Records through Saturday).

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard South 23-0 1
2 Lincoln Pius X 20-0 2
3 Omaha Westside 19-5 4
4 Lincoln Southwest 15-7 6
5 Lincoln East 18-3 3
6 Papillion-La Vista 18-4 5
7 Fremont 17-6 7
8 Lincoln High 15-5 8
9 Lincoln Northeast 13-8 9
10 Millard North 14-7 10

Contenders: Millard West, Norfolk.

Comments: Millard South showed a lot of grit in rallying against host Omaha Westside and then found a way to hold on in overtime. The Patriots avoided the upset on a eventful Friday night, which included Southwest upending Lincoln East and Millard West topping Papillion-La Vista. Southwest has won nine of 10 games. On Tuesday, No. 1 plays at No. 5, No. 3 plays at No. 2 and No. 4 plays at No. 8.

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High; Thursday—Fremont at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln East at Norfolk; Friday—Papillion-La Vista at Millard South, Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Crete 22-0 1
2 Bennington 19-2 2
3 Northwest 18-5 4
4 Beatrice 17-3 3
5 Norris 12-8 5
6 York 16-7 6
7 Hastings 13-7 10
8 Blair 13-8 7
9 Sidney 17-5 8
10 Omaha Gross 13-9

Contenders: Platteview, Scottsbluff.

Comments: Northwest earned a momentum-boosting win against Beatrice in the regular-season finale and those two teams swap places. Bennington (vs. Elkhorn) and Norris (vs. Lincoln Christian) also capped the regular season with notable victories. Hastings recently beat Class A Columbus, and Blair lost to the Discoverers, which explains the Tigers' jump.

Subdistrict outlook: The B-5 bracket at Crete will have a state tournament feel to it. It features Nos. 1 (Crete), 4 (Beatrice) and 5 (Norris). The B-6 pod (Northwest, York and Hastings) also will be fun to watch. Crete, Bennington, Beatrice, Sidney, Northwest and York should be locks to host district finals Saturday.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Christian 18-3 1
2 North Bend Central 21-2 2
3 St. Paul 20-2 3
4 Broken Bow 21-2 4
5 West Point-Beemer 20-5 6
6 Chadron 20-2 5
7 Ogallala 19-3 7
8 Milford 17-5 8
9 Syracuse 18-5 9
10 Wahoo 16-6 10

Contenders: Chase County, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Omaha Roncalli.

Comments: Two of Lincoln Christian's three losses have come against Class B powers (Crete and Norris). West Point-Beemer had the week's most impressive win, defeating C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig by two points. Several teams are playing very well. St. Paul has won 13 straight, Broken Bow's streak is at 15, Syracuse has played very well since winning a conference title, and Wahoo is much improved after a 6-4 start.

Subdistrict outlook: Chadron and Ogallala are in the same subdistrict, though both will be in good shape for favorable district final draws. One sub to watch is C1-6 in Beatrice. Syracuse is the top seed, but Fairbury is very battle-tested and will be a tough out. Fairbury needs to win to reach the district finals, while Syracuse probably can't afford to lose either based on its standing in wild-card points.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Oakland-Craig 22-1 1
2 Crofton 20-3 3
3 Hastings SC 20-3 2
4 Superior 18-3 4
5 Grand Island CC 15-6 7
6 Guardian Angels CC 20-3 5
7 BRLD 19-4 6
8 Ponca 19-3 8
9 North Central 19-3 --
10 South Loup 19-2 10

Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Fillmore Central, Sutton.

Comments: Oakland-Craig's pursuit for perfection was stopped against C-1 West Point-Beemer on Friday, but the Knights still have their eyes on the ultimate prize. Grand Island Central Catholic knocked off St. Cecilia to pick up its biggest win of the season. North Central, which has won 12 straight, enters at No. 9.

Subdistrict outlook: GICC and St. Cecilia could potentially meet for Round 2 in the C2-9 bracket. The C2-4 bracket has GACC, BRLD and Ponca, and C2-8 (Superior, Sutton, Fillmore Central and Thayer Central) also could be very competitive. Fillmore Central and Sutton are hovering at Nos. 13 and 15 in wild-card points, so this is a big week for those two.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Pleasanton 22-0 1
2 CWC 22-1 2
3 Weeping Water 22-1 3
4 Humphrey/LHF 19-4 4
5 Archbishop Bergan 11-9 5
6 Pender 15-10 6
7 North Platte St. Pat's 16-6 9
8 Overton 17-5 8
9 Elkhorn Valley 14-6 7
10 Cambridge 14-8 10

Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center.

Comments: After playing 19 games against teams in higher classes, Archbishop Bergan will likely welcome sticking to D-1 games this week. Will the tough schedule play in the defending champion's favor? Weeping Water picked up an impressive win at Falls City Sacred Heart, while North Platte St. Pat's moves up after beating Dundy Co.-Stratton.

Subdistrict outlook: No. 2 CWC and No. 4 Humphrey/LHF could see each other in the D1-8 bracket, while the D1-10 bracket has No. 7 NPSP, No. 8 Overton and ratings contender Maywood-Hayes Center.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey SF 20-2 1
2 Wynot 19-4 2
3 Lawrence-Nelson 22-1 3
4 Falls City SH 21-3 4
5 Mullen 22-1 5
6 BDS 16-4 5
7 Loomis 16-6 7
8 Sterling 18-6 8
9 Silver Lake 17-4 9
10 Stuart 12-8 10

Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.

Comments: Wynot lost to an out-of-state team and Lawrence-Nelson and Sacred Heart each lost to elite teams in higher classes. Lawrence-Nelson dropped its first game in the process, losing to Superior, but on the bright side, the Raiders don't have to worry about seeing Kalynn Meyer the rest of the season. Looking to state, there are probably seven teams that have what it takes to win it all.

Subdistrict outlook: No. 3 Lawrence-Nelson and No. 6 BDS are in the same subdistrict and and No. 7 Loomis and No. 9 Silver Lake could see each other in D2-8.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

