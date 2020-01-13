Girls basketball ratings, 1/14

Comments: Crete beat Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian on Thursday and then needed overtime to survive Wahoo on Saturday. The Cardinals have a couple of more tests this week (York and Norris). York's four-point win against Northwest and Beatrice's last-second loss at Fairbury shakes things up. Bennington has won seven straight games and Sidney has won eight straight.

Class C-1

Comments: Quite a conundrum at the top after Lincoln Christian lost two games. North Bend Central is unbeaten and has looked strong all season. The two Christian defeats came last week against Class B No. 1 Crete and C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Crusaders were in both those games late. In fact, they were even with Crete over the final three quarters. St. Cecilia, meanwhile, is the best Class C team. Right now, it's tough to penalize Christian for losses to teams of that caliber.