You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Girls basketball ratings, 1/14
View Comments

Girls basketball ratings, 1/14

{{featured_button_text}}
Norfolk vs. Lincoln East, 12.07

Norfolk's Jalen Hoffman (33) tries to keep Lincoln East's Delaney Roberts (5) from stealing the ball during a game at Lincoln East on Dec. 7.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 13 (records though Saturday).

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard South 13-0 1
2 Lincoln Pius X 10-0 2
3 Lincoln East 10-1 3
4 Fremont 11-3 4
5 Omaha Westside 11-3 5
6 Papillion-La Vista 10-1 6
7 Millard North 8-3 7
8 Lincoln High 8-3 10
9 Lincoln Southwest 6-6 --
10 Omaha Burke 5-4 8

Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Norfolk.

Comments: There was only one game last week pitting rated teams against each other (Lincoln East over Fremont, 65-59) and there were no big upsets, so all is quiet in top-10 changes. Fremont defeated Westside earlier in the season, so the Tigers stay ahead of the Warriors. Southwest's 6-6 record is quite deceiving. Four of those losses are to top-three teams and Southwest nearly upset Pius X on Friday, so the Hawks are back in the top 10.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard North at Omaha Marian; Friday—Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, Omaha Marian at Millard South; Saturday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln East.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Crete 11-0 1
2 Bennington 10-1 4
3 Omaha Gross 9-2 5
4 York 10-2 6
5 Northwest 10-3 2
6 Beatrice 8-2 3
7 Blair 7-3 7
8 Norris 6-4 8
9 Platteview 7-3 9
10 Sidney 9-3 --

Contender: Scottsbluff.

Comments: Crete beat Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian on Thursday and then needed overtime to survive Wahoo on Saturday. The Cardinals have a couple of more tests this week (York and Norris). York's four-point win against Northwest and Beatrice's last-second loss at Fairbury shakes things up. Bennington has won seven straight games and Sidney has won eight straight.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Northwest; Friday—Crete at York, Sidney at Ogallala; Saturday—Norris at Crete, Beatrice at South Sioux City, North Platte at Sidney.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Christian 9-2 1
2 North Bend Central 11-0 2
3 Chadron 10-1 3
4 St. Paul 11-2 4
5 Ogallala 11-0 5
6 Broken Bow 10-2 6
7 Kearney Catholic 9-2 7
8 Syracuse 9-1 8
9 Milford 9-3 9
10 Battle Creek 9-3 --

Contenders: Arlington, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill, West Point-Beemer.

Comments: Quite a conundrum at the top after Lincoln Christian lost two games. North Bend Central is unbeaten and has looked strong all season. The two Christian defeats came last week against Class B No. 1 Crete and C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Crusaders were in both those games late. In fact, they were even with Crete over the final three quarters. St. Cecilia, meanwhile, is the best Class C team. Right now, it's tough to penalize Christian for losses to teams of that caliber.

Key games: Tuesday—Syracuse at Milford, North Bend Central at Arlington, West Point-Beemer at Battle Creek; Thursday—Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow; Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, Arlington at Syracuse.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Hastings SC 12-0 1
2 Oakland-Craig 13-0 2
3 BRLD 12-0 3
4 Crofton 11-3 6
5 Guardian Angels CC 9-2 7
6 Grand Island CC 8-4 8
7 Superior 9-2 4
8 Ponca 10-2 9
9 Fillmore Central 9-3 5
10 Clarkson/Leigh 10-3 --

Contenders: Bridgeport, Centennial, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, North Central, South Loup, Sutton, Thayer Central.

Comments: St. Cecilia solidified the No. 1 spot with Saturday's win against Lincoln Christian, and now the Hawkettes have big games against Class B Northwest and C-1 Kearney Catholic. Superior lost to Thayer Central on Friday, but rebounded with a win against Fillmore Central on Saturday. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3 on Friday.

Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Northwest, Grand Island CC at York; Thursday—GACC at Archbishop Bergan; Friday—Oakland-Craig at BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF; Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Pleasanton 11-0 1
2 CWC 11-0 2
3 Humphrey/LHF 11-1 4
4 Archbishop Bergan 7-4 3
5 Weeping Water 11-1 5
6 Dundy Co.-Stratton 9-0 6
7 Hitchcock County 7-3 7
8 Elkhorn Valley 8-3 8
9 Diller-Odell 8-2 9
10 Overton 10-3 10

Contenders: Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, Palmer, Pender, South Platte.

Comments: Pleasanton and CWC continue to win and win big. Archbishop Bergan lost at C-1 West Point-Beemer but is not punished too much. Of the Knights' 11 games, 10 have come against B, C-1 and C-2 teams. That said, Humphrey/LHF continues to roll and slips past Bergan at No. 3.

Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Diller-Odell); Tuesday—Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton; Thursday—GACC at Archbishop Bergan; Friday—Humphrey/LHF at Summerland, North Platte SP at Overton; Saturday—Archbishop Bergan at North Bend Central.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey SF 10-2 1
2 Wynot 10-2 2
3 Falls City SH 11-1 3
4 Lawrence-Nelson 10-0 4
5 Sterling 9-2 5
6 Mullen 11-0 6
7 Silver Lake 9-1 7
8 Exeter-Milligan 9-3 8
9 BDS 7-3 9
10 Stuart 8-5 10

Contenders: Arthur County, Cody-Kilgore, Leyton, Loomis, S-E-M.

Comments: Coupled with its holiday tournament win against Wynot, Humphrey St. Francis is not punished for last week's loss to C-1 Norfolk Catholic. Likewise, Silver Lake is not penalized for losing to C-2 Blue Hill. Silver Lake defeated Exeter-Milligan by 23 on Dec. 28. The MUDECAS Tournament will be a good barometer for several teams.

Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Falls City SH, Sterling, Exeter-Milligan, BDS); Tuesday—North Platte SP at Mullen, Stuart at CWC; Friday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF; Saturday—Loomis at Silver Lake.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News