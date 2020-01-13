Girls basketball ratings, 1/14

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 13 (records though Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|13-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|10-0
|2
|3
|Lincoln East
|10-1
|3
|4
|Fremont
|11-3
|4
|5
|Omaha Westside
|11-3
|5
|6
|Papillion-La Vista
|10-1
|6
|7
|Millard North
|8-3
|7
|8
|Lincoln High
|8-3
|10
|9
|Lincoln Southwest
|6-6
|--
|10
|Omaha Burke
|5-4
|8
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Norfolk.
Comments: There was only one game last week pitting rated teams against each other (Lincoln East over Fremont, 65-59) and there were no big upsets, so all is quiet in top-10 changes. Fremont defeated Westside earlier in the season, so the Tigers stay ahead of the Warriors. Southwest's 6-6 record is quite deceiving. Four of those losses are to top-three teams and Southwest nearly upset Pius X on Friday, so the Hawks are back in the top 10.
Key games: Tuesday—Millard North at Omaha Marian; Friday—Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, Omaha Marian at Millard South; Saturday—Omaha Westside at Lincoln East.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|11-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|10-1
|4
|3
|Omaha Gross
|9-2
|5
|4
|York
|10-2
|6
|5
|Northwest
|10-3
|2
|6
|Beatrice
|8-2
|3
|7
|Blair
|7-3
|7
|8
|Norris
|6-4
|8
|9
|Platteview
|7-3
|9
|10
|Sidney
|9-3
|--
Contender: Scottsbluff.
Comments: Crete beat Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian on Thursday and then needed overtime to survive Wahoo on Saturday. The Cardinals have a couple of more tests this week (York and Norris). York's four-point win against Northwest and Beatrice's last-second loss at Fairbury shakes things up. Bennington has won seven straight games and Sidney has won eight straight.
Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Northwest; Friday—Crete at York, Sidney at Ogallala; Saturday—Norris at Crete, Beatrice at South Sioux City, North Platte at Sidney.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|9-2
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|11-0
|2
|3
|Chadron
|10-1
|3
|4
|St. Paul
|11-2
|4
|5
|Ogallala
|11-0
|5
|6
|Broken Bow
|10-2
|6
|7
|Kearney Catholic
|9-2
|7
|8
|Syracuse
|9-1
|8
|9
|Milford
|9-3
|9
|10
|Battle Creek
|9-3
|--
Contenders: Arlington, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill, West Point-Beemer.
Comments: Quite a conundrum at the top after Lincoln Christian lost two games. North Bend Central is unbeaten and has looked strong all season. The two Christian defeats came last week against Class B No. 1 Crete and C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Crusaders were in both those games late. In fact, they were even with Crete over the final three quarters. St. Cecilia, meanwhile, is the best Class C team. Right now, it's tough to penalize Christian for losses to teams of that caliber.
You have free articles remaining.
Key games: Tuesday—Syracuse at Milford, North Bend Central at Arlington, West Point-Beemer at Battle Creek; Thursday—Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow; Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, Arlington at Syracuse.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings SC
|12-0
|1
|2
|Oakland-Craig
|13-0
|2
|3
|BRLD
|12-0
|3
|4
|Crofton
|11-3
|6
|5
|Guardian Angels CC
|9-2
|7
|6
|Grand Island CC
|8-4
|8
|7
|Superior
|9-2
|4
|8
|Ponca
|10-2
|9
|9
|Fillmore Central
|9-3
|5
|10
|Clarkson/Leigh
|10-3
|--
Contenders: Bridgeport, Centennial, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, North Central, South Loup, Sutton, Thayer Central.
Comments: St. Cecilia solidified the No. 1 spot with Saturday's win against Lincoln Christian, and now the Hawkettes have big games against Class B Northwest and C-1 Kearney Catholic. Superior lost to Thayer Central on Friday, but rebounded with a win against Fillmore Central on Saturday. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3 on Friday.
Key games: Tuesday—Hastings SC at Northwest, Grand Island CC at York; Thursday—GACC at Archbishop Bergan; Friday—Oakland-Craig at BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF; Saturday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|11-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|11-0
|2
|3
|Humphrey/LHF
|11-1
|4
|4
|Archbishop Bergan
|7-4
|3
|5
|Weeping Water
|11-1
|5
|6
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|9-0
|6
|7
|Hitchcock County
|7-3
|7
|8
|Elkhorn Valley
|8-3
|8
|9
|Diller-Odell
|8-2
|9
|10
|Overton
|10-3
|10
Contenders: Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, Palmer, Pender, South Platte.
Comments: Pleasanton and CWC continue to win and win big. Archbishop Bergan lost at C-1 West Point-Beemer but is not punished too much. Of the Knights' 11 games, 10 have come against B, C-1 and C-2 teams. That said, Humphrey/LHF continues to roll and slips past Bergan at No. 3.
Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Diller-Odell); Tuesday—Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton; Thursday—GACC at Archbishop Bergan; Friday—Humphrey/LHF at Summerland, North Platte SP at Overton; Saturday—Archbishop Bergan at North Bend Central.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|10-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|10-2
|2
|3
|Falls City SH
|11-1
|3
|4
|Lawrence-Nelson
|10-0
|4
|5
|Sterling
|9-2
|5
|6
|Mullen
|11-0
|6
|7
|Silver Lake
|9-1
|7
|8
|Exeter-Milligan
|9-3
|8
|9
|BDS
|7-3
|9
|10
|Stuart
|8-5
|10
Contenders: Arthur County, Cody-Kilgore, Leyton, Loomis, S-E-M.
Comments: Coupled with its holiday tournament win against Wynot, Humphrey St. Francis is not punished for last week's loss to C-1 Norfolk Catholic. Likewise, Silver Lake is not penalized for losing to C-2 Blue Hill. Silver Lake defeated Exeter-Milligan by 23 on Dec. 28. The MUDECAS Tournament will be a good barometer for several teams.
Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Falls City SH, Sterling, Exeter-Milligan, BDS); Tuesday—North Platte SP at Mullen, Stuart at CWC; Friday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF; Saturday—Loomis at Silver Lake.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.