Girls basketball ratings, 2/11

Many of last week's top teams held serve, but there is movement elsewhere as the girls basketball regular season gears up for a final stretch. Records through Saturday.
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|21-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|17-0
|2
|3
|Lincoln East
|17-2
|3
|4
|Omaha Westside
|18-4
|4
|5
|Papillion-La Vista
|17-3
|5
|6
|Lincoln Southwest
|13-7
|6
|7
|Fremont
|16-5
|7
|8
|Lincoln High
|13-5
|9
|9
|Lincoln Northeast
|11-8
|--
|10
|Millard North
|12-7
|8
Contenders: Millard West, Norfolk, Omaha Marian.
Comments: The top two teams were tested over the weekend. Millard South was up by six late at Fremont before using a big run to close the game, while Pius X held on against Lincoln East after a fast start. East, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont and Lincoln High are not penalized for losses to teams rated higher than them. Lincoln Northeast's win against Millard North pushes the Rockets into the top 10, and the Mustangs' 18-point win against Millard West a night earlier pushes out the Wildcats. Northeast has won six straight.
Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian; Friday—Millard South at Omaha Westside, Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|19-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|17-2
|2
|3
|Beatrice
|17-2
|3
|4
|Northwest
|16-5
|4
|5
|Norris
|10-8
|6
|6
|York
|15-6
|7
|7
|Blair
|12-7
|5
|8
|Sidney
|16-4
|8
|9
|Omaha Gross
|12-8
|9
|10
|Hastings
|11-7
|--
Contenders: Platteview, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Crete, coming off a 26-point win at then-No. 5 Blair, continues to set itself apart. Norris gave Beatrice all it can handle, and has a chance to make a statement with a game against Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian this week. Hastings enters at No. 10 after a win against North Platte. The Tigers also own a 'W' against Northwest.
Key games: Tuesday—Crete at York; Thursday—Platteview at Crete; Friday—Beatrice at Northwest, Bennington at Elkhorn, Omaha Gross at South Sioux City, Sidney at Chadron; Saturday—Norris at Lincoln Christian.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|17-2
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|19-2
|2
|3
|St. Paul
|18-2
|3
|4
|Broken Bow
|19-2
|4
|5
|Chadron
|18-2
|5
|6
|West Point-Beemer
|18-5
|7
|7
|Ogallala
|17-3
|6
|8
|Milford
|16-5
|8
|9
|Syracuse
|16-5
|9
|10
|Wahoo
|14-6
|10
Contenders: Chase County, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Omaha Roncalli, Ord.
Comments: North Bend Central's two losses are by a combined two points and to the same team. NBC fell short in overtime against C-2 No. 1 Oakland-Craig in Saturday's East Husker Conference Tournament final. Broken Bow earned its second win against Ogallala and holds steady at four. Milford ran into a strong Superior team into the Southern Nebraska Conference final, but the Eagles' strong showing in a very deep tournament keeps them at eight.
Key games: Tuesday—Wahoo at Malcolm, Broken Bow at Ord; Friday—Oakland-Craig at West Point-Beemer, Sidney at Chadron; Saturday—Norris at Lincoln Christian.
You have free articles remaining.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Oakland-Craig
|21-0
|1
|2
|Hastings SC
|20-2
|2
|3
|Crofton
|18-3
|3
|4
|Superior
|16-3
|5
|5
|Guardian Angels CC
|18-3
|4
|6
|BRLD
|17-4
|6
|7
|Grand Island CC
|14-6
|7
|8
|Ponca
|17-2
|8
|9
|Fillmore Central
|15-6
|--
|10
|South Loup
|17-2
|9
Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, North Central, Ravenna, Sutton.
Comments: Oakland-Craig climbed the ladder in arguably the state's toughest conference tournament, winning the East Husker Conference. The Knights don't have much time to celebrate, however. They'll see Archbishop Bergan, a team that has cut its teeth on a rugged schedule, and West Point-Beemer. Superior won games by 39, 15 and 17 points en route to an SNC championship, and Crofton looked strong in winning the Mid-States Conference tourney. Fillmore Central moves back in after beating Sutton. Those two teams will see each other this week, and possibly the following week in subdistrict play.
Key games: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, GACC at Pender; Thursday—Hastings SC at Grand Island CC; Friday—Oakland-Craig at West Point-Beemer, Fillmore Central at Sutton, Superior at Lawrence-Nelson.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|20-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|19-1
|2
|3
|Weeping Water
|21-1
|4
|4
|Humphrey/LHF
|18-4
|3
|5
|Archbishop Bergan
|10-8
|7
|6
|Pender
|15-9
|8
|7
|Elkhorn Valley
|12-5
|5
|8
|Overton
|15-5
|6
|9
|North Platte St. Pat's
|14-6
|--
|10
|Cambridge
|12-7
|10
Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center, South Platte.
Comments: Pleasanton (Fort Kearny) and Weeping Water (East Central Nebraska) won conference tournaments, while CWC is not penalized for losing to C-2 North Central in the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament final. The Renegades own two earlier wins against North Central. North Platte St. Pat's clipped Cambridge 41-40 and moves in at No. 9.
Key games: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, GACC at Pender, North Platte St. Pat's at Dundy Co.-Stratton, Maywood-Hayes Centar at South Platte; Thursday—Weeping Water at Falls City SH; Friday—Pleasanton at Loomis, Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey SF.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|18-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|17-3
|2
|3
|Lawrence-Nelson
|21-0
|3
|4
|Falls City SH
|20-2
|4
|5
|Mullen
|20-1
|5
|6
|BDS
|14-4
|6
|7
|Loomis
|15-5
|7
|8
|Sterling
|16-6
|9
|9
|Silver Lake
|14-4
|8
|10
|Stuart
|12-7
|10
Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.
Comments: There's only one change at the bottom, but it was far from a quiet week for Class D-2. Several teams captured big wins. Falls City SH took the rubber match from Lourdes Central Catholic to win the Pioneer Conference Tournament, and Mullen (vs. South Loup) and BDS (vs. Shelby-Rising City) avenged tournament losses.
Key games: Thursday—Weeping Water at Falls City SH; Friday—Pleasanton at Loomis, Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey SF, Superior at Lawrence-Nelson.
