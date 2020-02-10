Girls basketball ratings, 2/11

Many of last week's top teams held serve, but there is movement elsewhere as the girls basketball regular season gears up for a final stretch. Records through Saturday.

Class A

Contenders: Millard West, Norfolk, Omaha Marian.

Comments: The top two teams were tested over the weekend. Millard South was up by six late at Fremont before using a big run to close the game, while Pius X held on against Lincoln East after a fast start. East, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont and Lincoln High are not penalized for losses to teams rated higher than them. Lincoln Northeast's win against Millard North pushes the Rockets into the top 10, and the Mustangs' 18-point win against Millard West a night earlier pushes out the Wildcats. Northeast has won six straight.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian; Friday—Millard South at Omaha Westside, Fremont at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East, Millard West at Papillion-La Vista.

Class B

Contenders: Platteview, Scottsbluff.