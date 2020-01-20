Girls basketball ratings, 1/21

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 20. Records through Saturday.
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|15-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|11-0
|2
|3
|Lincoln East
|12-1
|3
|4
|Fremont
|12-4
|5
|5
|Papillion-La Vista
|12-1
|6
|6
|Millard North
|9-4
|7
|7
|Lincoln Southwest
|8-6
|9
|8
|Lincoln High
|12-4
|4
|9
|Lincoln Southwest
|9-3
|8
|10
|Millard West
|7-4
|--
Contenders: Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Northwest.
Comments: Last week featured a couple of wild finishes in Class A. Lincoln Southwest beat Fremont on Kate Dilsaver's three-pointer at the buzzer, and that moves the Silver Hawks up to seventh. Lincoln East rallied from down 20 in the fourth quarter to beat Omaha Westside on Saturday. Westside's domination for three quarters against East, coupled with its Metro Tournament win against Papio, keeps the Warriors ahead of the Monarchs. Is there much separating Nos. 3-9 right now?
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest at Millard West; Friday—Omaha Westside at Millard North, Lincoln High at Norfolk; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside (Sokol Arena), Lincoln High at Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|12-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|12-1
|2
|3
|York
|10-3
|4
|4
|Northwest
|11-3
|5
|5
|Beatrice
|9-2
|6
|6
|Blair
|8-3
|7
|7
|Omaha Gross
|9-3
|3
|8
|Sidney
|11-4
|10
|9
|Norris
|6-5
|8
|10
|Platteview
|8-4
|9
Contenders: Omaha Mercy, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Omaha Mercy's 63-43 win against Omaha Gross accounts for the biggest change this week. Northwest defeated a very good Hastings St. Cecilia team, 55-50, but stays behind York. The Dukes defeated Northwest two weekends ago. Beatrice has responded well following a loss to Fairbury, defeating Seward by 40 and Waverly by 36.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy); Tuesday—York at Norris; Friday—Bennington at Norris, Elkhorn at Blair; Saturday—North Platte at York, Norris vs. Oakland-Craig (Sokol Arena).
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|10-2
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|14-0
|2
|3
|Chadron
|12-1
|3
|4
|St. Paul
|12-2
|4
|5
|Broken Bow
|12-2
|6
|6
|Ogallala
|12-1
|5
|7
|Milford
|11-3
|9
|8
|Syracuse
|10-2
|8
|9
|West Point-Beemer
|11-4
|--
|10
|Kearney Catholic
|10-4
|7
Contenders: Battle Creek, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill, Wahoo.
Comments: Ogallala's loss to Class B Sidney leaves only one unbeaten team left in Class C-1. North Bend Central will face its biggest test to date with Friday's trip to Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig. Milford slips past Syracuse in the ratings after slipping past the Rockets late on the court last week. West Point-Beemer returns after beating then-No. 10 Battle Creek.
Key games: Friday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig; Saturday—Lincoln Christian at Fillmore Central.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings SC
|14-1
|1
|2
|Oakland-Craig
|14-0
|2
|3
|BRLD
|13-1
|3
|4
|Crofton
|12-3
|4
|5
|Grand Island CC
|9-4
|6
|6
|Guardian Angels CC
|12-2
|5
|7
|Superior
|11-2
|7
|8
|Ponca
|11-2
|8
|9
|Clarkson/Leigh
|10-3
|10
|10
|Elm Creek
|12-1
|--
Contenders: Aquinas, Bridgeport, Fillmore Central, Lourdes CC, North Central, South Loup, Thayer Central.
Comments: No. 2 vs. No. 3 lived up to the billing as Oakland-Craig rallied from 12 down to beat BRLD on the road, 55-52. St. Cecilia lost its first game of the season, but the Hawkettes are not penalized for losing to Class B Northwest, especially when factoring recent wins against Lincoln Christian and Kearney Catholic. GICC and GACC swap spots. GICC beat Class B York in overtime on the road, and the Crusaders are now at full strength with Rylie Rice, one of the state's top sophomores, back in the lineup.
Key games: Tuesday—Superior at Hastings SC; Friday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig, Aquinas at Hastings SC, Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Pleasanton at Elm Creek.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|14-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|13-0
|2
|3
|Humphrey/LHF
|13-1
|3
|4
|Weeping Water
|13-1
|5
|5
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|11-1
|6
|6
|Archbishop Bergan
|7-6
|4
|7
|Elkhorn Valley
|8-3
|8
|8
|Overton
|11-3
|10
|9
|Diller-Odell
|9-4
|9
|10
|South Platte
|10-0
|--
Contenders: Elgin/PJ, Fullerton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, Palmer.
Comments: Pleasanton is averaging 62 points per game, and five players are averaging 8.1 points or more per game. Now that's balance. Bergan drops a couple spots, but the Knights are still working through Class D-1's toughest schedule. The top six teams in this class have really separated themselves.
Key games: Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell; Friday—Pleasanton at Elm Creek; Saturday—Lourdes CC at Weeping Water.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|11-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|11-2
|2
|3
|Lawrence-Nelson
|12-0
|4
|4
|BDS
|10-3
|9
|5
|Falls City SH
|13-2
|3
|6
|Mullen
|13-0
|6
|7
|Sterling
|11-3
|5
|8
|Loomis
|8-4
|--
|9
|Silver Lake
|9-2
|7
|10
|Exeter-Milligan
|9-5
|8
Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, S-E-M, Sioux County, Stuart.
Comments: Outside of the state tournament, winning MUDECAS is arguably the toughest challenge in the lower classes. BDS no doubt earned a spot in the top five after rallying to beat Sterling and then topping Falls City Sacred Heart in the final, 47-46. With all-stater Regan Alfs in the post and Macy Kamler and Taylor Sliva on the perimeter, BDS certainly has the pieces to make some noise late in the season. Loomis enters after beating Silver Lake.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Goldenrod Conference Tournament (Humphrey SF); Thursday—BDS at Exeter-Milligan, Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell.
