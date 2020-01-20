You are the owner of this article.
Girls basketball ratings, 1/21
Girls basketball ratings, 1/21

Crete vs. Lincoln Christian, 1.9

Crete's Morgan Maly (right) drives to the basket against Lincoln Christian's Barrett Power (center) and Olivia Hollenbeck (left) in the first half Jan. 9 at Lincoln Christian.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

A look at the latest ratings for the week of Jan. 20. Records through Saturday.

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard South 15-0 1
2 Lincoln Pius X 11-0 2
3 Lincoln East 12-1 3
4 Fremont 12-4 5
5 Papillion-La Vista 12-1 6
6 Millard North 9-4 7
7 Lincoln Southwest 8-6 9
8 Lincoln High 12-4 4
9 Lincoln Southwest 9-3 8
10 Millard West 7-4 --

Contenders: Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Northwest.

Comments: Last week featured a couple of wild finishes in Class A. Lincoln Southwest beat Fremont on Kate Dilsaver's three-pointer at the buzzer, and that moves the Silver Hawks up to seventh. Lincoln East rallied from down 20 in the fourth quarter to beat Omaha Westside on Saturday. Westside's domination for three quarters against East, coupled with its Metro Tournament win against Papio, keeps the Warriors ahead of the Monarchs. Is there much separating Nos. 3-9 right now?

Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Northwest at Millard West; Friday—Omaha Westside at Millard North, Lincoln High at Norfolk; Saturday—Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Westside (Sokol Arena), Lincoln High at Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X at Norfolk.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Crete 12-0 1
2 Bennington 12-1 2
3 York 10-3 4
4 Northwest 11-3 5
5 Beatrice 9-2 6
6 Blair 8-3 7
7 Omaha Gross 9-3 3
8 Sidney 11-4 10
9 Norris 6-5 8
10 Platteview 8-4 9

Contenders: Omaha Mercy, Scottsbluff.

Comments: Omaha Mercy's 63-43 win against Omaha Gross accounts for the biggest change this week. Northwest defeated a very good Hastings St. Cecilia team, 55-50, but stays behind York. The Dukes defeated Northwest two weekends ago. Beatrice has responded well following a loss to Fairbury, defeating Seward by 40 and Waverly by 36.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy); Tuesday—York at Norris; Friday—Bennington at Norris, Elkhorn at Blair; Saturday—North Platte at York, Norris vs. Oakland-Craig (Sokol Arena).

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Christian 10-2 1
2 North Bend Central 14-0 2
3 Chadron 12-1 3
4 St. Paul 12-2 4
5 Broken Bow 12-2 6
6 Ogallala 12-1 5
7 Milford 11-3 9
8 Syracuse 10-2 8
9 West Point-Beemer 11-4 --
10 Kearney Catholic 10-4 7

Contenders: Battle Creek, Fairbury, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, O'Neill, Wahoo.

Comments: Ogallala's loss to Class B Sidney leaves only one unbeaten team left in Class C-1. North Bend Central will face its biggest test to date with Friday's trip to Class C-2 No. 2 Oakland-Craig. Milford slips past Syracuse in the ratings after slipping past the Rockets late on the court last week. West Point-Beemer returns after beating then-No. 10 Battle Creek.

Key games: Friday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig; Saturday—Lincoln Christian at Fillmore Central.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Hastings SC 14-1 1
2 Oakland-Craig 14-0 2
3 BRLD 13-1 3
4 Crofton 12-3 4
5 Grand Island CC 9-4 6
6 Guardian Angels CC 12-2 5
7 Superior 11-2 7
8 Ponca 11-2 8
9 Clarkson/Leigh 10-3 10
10 Elm Creek 12-1 --

Contenders: Aquinas, Bridgeport, Fillmore Central, Lourdes CC, North Central, South Loup, Thayer Central.

Comments: No. 2 vs. No. 3 lived up to the billing as Oakland-Craig rallied from 12 down to beat BRLD on the road, 55-52. St. Cecilia lost its first game of the season, but the Hawkettes are not penalized for losing to Class B Northwest, especially when factoring recent wins against Lincoln Christian and Kearney Catholic. GICC and GACC swap spots. GICC beat Class B York in overtime on the road, and the Crusaders are now at full strength with Rylie Rice, one of the state's top sophomores, back in the lineup.

Key games: Tuesday—Superior at Hastings SC; Friday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig, Aquinas at Hastings SC, Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Pleasanton at Elm Creek.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Pleasanton 14-0 1
2 CWC 13-0 2
3 Humphrey/LHF 13-1 3
4 Weeping Water 13-1 5
5 Dundy Co.-Stratton 11-1 6
6 Archbishop Bergan 7-6 4
7 Elkhorn Valley 8-3 8
8 Overton 11-3 10
9 Diller-Odell 9-4 9
10 South Platte 10-0 --

Contenders: Elgin/PJ, Fullerton, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's, Palmer.

Comments: Pleasanton is averaging 62 points per game, and five players are averaging 8.1 points or more per game. Now that's balance. Bergan drops a couple spots, but the Knights are still working through Class D-1's toughest schedule. The top six teams in this class have really separated themselves.

Key games: Thursday—Humphrey/LHF at BRLD, Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell; Friday—Pleasanton at Elm Creek; Saturday—Lourdes CC at Weeping Water.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey SF 11-2 1
2 Wynot 11-2 2
3 Lawrence-Nelson 12-0 4
4 BDS 10-3 9
5 Falls City SH 13-2 3
6 Mullen 13-0 6
7 Sterling 11-3 5
8 Loomis 8-4 --
9 Silver Lake 9-2 7
10 Exeter-Milligan 9-5 8

Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, S-E-M, Sioux County, Stuart.

Comments: Outside of the state tournament, winning MUDECAS is arguably the toughest challenge in the lower classes. BDS no doubt earned a spot in the top five after rallying to beat Sterling and then topping Falls City Sacred Heart in the final, 47-46. With all-stater Regan Alfs in the post and Macy Kamler and Taylor Sliva on the perimeter, BDS certainly has the pieces to make some noise late in the season. Loomis enters after beating Silver Lake.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Goldenrod Conference Tournament (Humphrey SF); Thursday—BDS at Exeter-Milligan, Cody-Kilgore at Mullen, Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

