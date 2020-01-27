Girls basketball ratings, 1/28

Take a look at the last set of girls basketball ratings in the month of January. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|17-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|13-0
|2
|3
|Lincoln East
|14-1
|3
|4
|Omaha Westside
|15-4
|4
|5
|Papillion-La Vista
|14-2
|5
|6
|Millard North
|10-5
|6
|7
|Lincoln Southwest
|10-6
|7
|8
|Fremont
|13-4
|8
|9
|Lincoln High
|10-4
|9
|10
|Millard West
|9-4
|10
Contenders: Norfolk, Omaha Northwest.
Comments: There are no changes in Class A this week. Omaha Westside had the most impressive week. The Warriors rebounded very well from a tough loss against Lincoln East with three wins last week, including victories against No. 5 Papio and No. 6 Millard North. Millard South has won its past six games by an average of 35.8 points per contest.
Key games: Friday—Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Millard West; Saturday—Millard West at Lincoln East.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|13-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|13-1
|2
|3
|Beatrice
|12-2
|5
|4
|York
|12-4
|3
|5
|Northwest
|13-4
|4
|6
|Blair
|10-4
|6
|7
|Norris
|7-6
|9
|8
|Sidney
|12-4
|8
|9
|Omaha Gross
|10-5
|7
|10
|Platteview
|9-4
|10
Contenders: Hastings, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Class B in recent weeks has been, well, interesting. Outside of the top three, no team has been able to put together consistent stretches. Norris knocked off York before dropping a contest to C-2 Oakland-Craig, and Northwest was tripped up at Hastings. Beatrice jumps to third after a dominating run through the River Cities Conference Tournament. A pair of conference tournaments this week might help clear up some things.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (Crete, York, Northwest); Tuesday-Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Bennington, Elkhorn, Blair, Norris); Tuesday—Beatrice at Hastings; Friday—Chadron at Sidney.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|12-2
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|15-1
|2
|3
|Chadron
|14-1
|3
|4
|St. Paul
|13-2
|4
|5
|Broken Bow
|14-2
|5
|6
|Ogallala
|14-1
|6
|7
|Milford
|13-3
|7
|8
|West Point-Beemer
|13-4
|9
|9
|Kearney Catholic
|12-4
|10
|10
|Wahoo
|10-4
|—
Contenders: Battle Creek, Chase County, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Syracuse.
Comments: North Bend Central remains at No. 2 despite losing at C-2 Oakland-Craig. NBC got off a game-winning shot attempt before it rimmed out at the buzzer. Several teams are preparing for conference tournaments. Broken Bow and Ogallala could see each other in the Southwest Conference tourney, while Wahoo, which enters at No. 10, has a chance to show how much it has improved in the Nebraska Capitol Conference tourney.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic); Southwest Conference Tournament (Broken Bow, Ogallala); Friday—Chadron at Sidney; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Tournament (North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer).
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings SC
|16-1
|1
|2
|Oakland-Craig
|17-0
|2
|3
|Crofton
|14-3
|4
|4
|BRLD
|15-2
|3
|5
|Guardian Angels CC
|15-2
|6
|6
|Superior
|12-3
|7
|7
|Grand Island CC
|11-5
|5
|8
|Ponca
|12-2
|8
|9
|South Loup
|13-1
|—
|10
|Sutton
|9-6
|—
Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Elm Creek, Fillmore Central, North Central, Thayer Central.
Comments: A strong case could be made for Oakland-Craig to be at the top following wins against C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central and Class B No. 7 Norris on back-to-back nights. It's close. St. Cecilia keeps the top spot, but we're looking at 1A and 1B. BRLD drops a spot after losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and GICC drops after losing to Wood River. The record isn't flashy, but Sutton is playing really well. It has won seven straight, and all six losses are to rated teams, including Superior, St. Cecilia, Lincoln Christian and GICC.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Hastings SC, Grand Island CC); Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF, Milford at Sutton; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Tournament (BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig); Friday—Ponca at Wynot.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|17-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|16-0
|2
|3
|Humphrey/LHF
|16-1
|3
|4
|Weeping Water
|17-1
|4
|5
|Elkhorn Valley
|11-3
|7
|6
|Overton
|12-3
|8
|7
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|12-2
|5
|8
|Archbishop Bergan
|7-7
|6
|9
|Pender
|10-7
|—
|10
|South Platte
|12-0
|10
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Elgin/PJ, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's.
Comments: Pleasanton and CWC continue their perfect seasons, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is coming off its biggest win of the season (74-71 over C-2 No. 4 BRLD). Pender moves in after a 49-44 win against C-2 Clarkson/Leigh. The Pendragons have played one of the toughest schedules in Class D-1.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Archbishop Bergan), RPAC Tournament (Dundy Co.-Stratton); Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Conference Tournament (Humphrey/LHF).
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|14-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|12-2
|2
|3
|Lawrence-Nelson
|15-0
|3
|4
|BDS
|12-3
|4
|5
|Falls City SH
|15-2
|5
|6
|Mullen
|15-0
|6
|7
|Sterling
|12-4
|7
|8
|Loomis
|11-4
|8
|9
|Silver Lake
|11-2
|9
|10
|Stuart
|10-6
|—
Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.
Comments: Humphrey St. Francis won games by 44, 49 and 26 points en route to the Goldenrod Conference Tournament championship. Outside a change at No. 10, everyone stays put.
Key games: Monday-Friday—Crossroads Conference Tournament (BDS, Exeter-Milligan); Monday-Saturday—MNAC Tournament (Mullen); Tuesday—Falls City SH at Southern; Thursday—Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell; Friday—Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake, Ponca at Wynot.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.