Girls basketball ratings, 1/28

Comments: A strong case could be made for Oakland-Craig to be at the top following wins against C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central and Class B No. 7 Norris on back-to-back nights. It's close. St. Cecilia keeps the top spot, but we're looking at 1A and 1B. BRLD drops a spot after losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and GICC drops after losing to Wood River. The record isn't flashy, but Sutton is playing really well. It has won seven straight, and all six losses are to rated teams, including Superior, St. Cecilia, Lincoln Christian and GICC.