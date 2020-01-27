You are the owner of this article.
Girls basketball ratings, 1/28
Girls basketball ratings, 1/28

Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 1.25

Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (left) is guarded by Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler (4) in the first half Saturday at Lincoln East.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Take a look at the last set of girls basketball ratings in the month of January. (Records through Saturday). 

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Millard South 17-0 1
2 Lincoln Pius X 13-0 2
3 Lincoln East 14-1 3
4 Omaha Westside 15-4 4
5 Papillion-La Vista 14-2 5
6 Millard North 10-5 6
7 Lincoln Southwest 10-6 7
8 Fremont 13-4 8
9 Lincoln High 10-4 9
10 Millard West 9-4 10

Contenders: Norfolk, Omaha Northwest.

Comments: There are no changes in Class A this week. Omaha Westside had the most impressive week. The Warriors rebounded very well from a tough loss against Lincoln East with three wins last week, including victories against No. 5 Papio and No. 6 Millard North. Millard South has won its past six games by an average of 35.8 points per contest.

Key games: Friday—Millard South at Millard North, Omaha Westside at Millard West; Saturday—Millard West at Lincoln East.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Crete 13-0 1
2 Bennington 13-1 2
3 Beatrice 12-2 5
4 York 12-4 3
5 Northwest 13-4 4
6 Blair 10-4 6
7 Norris 7-6 9
8 Sidney 12-4 8
9 Omaha Gross 10-5 7
10 Platteview 9-4 10

Contenders: Hastings, Scottsbluff.

Comments: Class B in recent weeks has been, well, interesting. Outside of the top three, no team has been able to put together consistent stretches. Norris knocked off York before dropping a contest to C-2 Oakland-Craig, and Northwest was tripped up at Hastings. Beatrice jumps to third after a dominating run through the River Cities Conference Tournament. A pair of conference tournaments this week might help clear up some things.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (Crete, York, Northwest); Tuesday-Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Bennington, Elkhorn, Blair, Norris); Tuesday—Beatrice at Hastings; Friday—Chadron at Sidney.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Christian 12-2 1
2 North Bend Central 15-1 2
3 Chadron 14-1 3
4 St. Paul 13-2 4
5 Broken Bow 14-2 5
6 Ogallala 14-1 6
7 Milford 13-3 7
8 West Point-Beemer 13-4 9
9 Kearney Catholic 12-4 10
10 Wahoo 10-4

Contenders: Battle Creek, Chase County, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Syracuse.

Comments: North Bend Central remains at No. 2 despite losing at C-2 Oakland-Craig. NBC got off a game-winning shot attempt before it rimmed out at the buzzer. Several teams are preparing for conference tournaments. Broken Bow and Ogallala could see each other in the Southwest Conference tourney, while Wahoo, which enters at No. 10, has a chance to show how much it has improved in the Nebraska Capitol Conference tourney.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Lincoln Christian, Kearney Catholic); Southwest Conference Tournament (Broken Bow, Ogallala); Friday—Chadron at Sidney; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Tournament (North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer).

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Hastings SC 16-1 1
2 Oakland-Craig 17-0 2
3 Crofton 14-3 4
4 BRLD 15-2 3
5 Guardian Angels CC 15-2 6
6 Superior 12-3 7
7 Grand Island CC 11-5 5
8 Ponca 12-2 8
9 South Loup 13-1
10 Sutton 9-6

Contenders: Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Elm Creek, Fillmore Central, North Central, Thayer Central.

Comments: A strong case could be made for Oakland-Craig to be at the top following wins against C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central and Class B No. 7 Norris on back-to-back nights. It's close. St. Cecilia keeps the top spot, but we're looking at 1A and 1B. BRLD drops a spot after losing to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, and GICC drops after losing to Wood River. The record isn't flashy, but Sutton is playing really well. It has won seven straight, and all six losses are to rated teams, including Superior, St. Cecilia, Lincoln Christian and GICC.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Hastings SC, Grand Island CC); Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF, Milford at Sutton; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Tournament (BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig); Friday—Ponca at Wynot.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Pleasanton 17-0 1
2 CWC 16-0 2
3 Humphrey/LHF 16-1 3
4 Weeping Water 17-1 4
5 Elkhorn Valley 11-3 7
6 Overton 12-3 8
7 Dundy Co.-Stratton 12-2 5
8 Archbishop Bergan 7-7 6
9 Pender 10-7
10 South Platte 12-0 10

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Elgin/PJ, Hitchcock County, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's.

Comments: Pleasanton and CWC continue their perfect seasons, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is coming off its biggest win of the season (74-71 over C-2 No. 4 BRLD). Pender moves in after a 49-44 win against C-2 Clarkson/Leigh. The Pendragons have played one of the toughest schedules in Class D-1.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Archbishop Bergan), RPAC Tournament (Dundy Co.-Stratton); Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Humphrey/LHF; Friday-Feb. 8—East Husker Conference Tournament (Humphrey/LHF).

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Humphrey SF 14-2 1
2 Wynot 12-2 2
3 Lawrence-Nelson 15-0 3
4 BDS 12-3 4
5 Falls City SH 15-2 5
6 Mullen 15-0 6
7 Sterling 12-4 7
8 Loomis 11-4 8
9 Silver Lake 11-2 9
10 Stuart 10-6

Contenders: Bertrand, Cody-Kilgore, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.

Comments: Humphrey St. Francis won games by 44, 49 and 26 points en route to the Goldenrod Conference Tournament championship. Outside a change at No. 10, everyone stays put.

Key games: Monday-Friday—Crossroads Conference Tournament (BDS, Exeter-Milligan); Monday-Saturday—MNAC Tournament (Mullen); Tuesday—Falls City SH at Southern; Thursday—Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell; Friday—Lawrence-Nelson at Silver Lake, Ponca at Wynot.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

