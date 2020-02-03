Girls basketball ratings, 2/4

A look at the latest girls basketball ratings for the week of Feb. 4. (Records through Saturday).

Class A

Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, Omaha Marian.

Comments: Millard North drops after a 20-point loss to Millard South, but not much else changes. That could change soon. This is arguably the biggest week of the season in Class A. There are six ratings clashes, including No. 2 Pius X-No. 3 Lincoln East. Keep an eye on Millard West. The Wildcats nearly knocked off Omaha Westside (lost by one) and Lincoln East (lost in overtime) last week.

Key games: Friday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High at Fremont, Millard North at Millard South; Saturday—Millard South at Fremont, Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast.

Class B

Contenders: Hastings, Omaha Mercy, Scottsbluff.