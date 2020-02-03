Girls basketball ratings, 2/4

A look at the latest girls basketball ratings for the week of Feb. 4. (Records through Saturday).
Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Millard South
|19-0
|1
|2
|Lincoln Pius X
|15-0
|2
|3
|Lincoln East
|16-1
|3
|4
|Omaha Westside
|17-4
|4
|5
|Papillion-La Vista
|16-2
|5
|6
|Lincoln Southwest
|12-6
|7
|7
|Fremont
|15-4
|8
|8
|Millard North
|11-6
|6
|9
|Lincoln High
|12-4
|9
|10
|Millard West
|9-6
|10
Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, Omaha Marian.
Comments: Millard North drops after a 20-point loss to Millard South, but not much else changes. That could change soon. This is arguably the biggest week of the season in Class A. There are six ratings clashes, including No. 2 Pius X-No. 3 Lincoln East. Keep an eye on Millard West. The Wildcats nearly knocked off Omaha Westside (lost by one) and Lincoln East (lost in overtime) last week.
Key games: Friday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln High at Fremont, Millard North at Millard South; Saturday—Millard South at Fremont, Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Westside, Millard North at Lincoln Northeast.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|16-0
|1
|2
|Bennington
|14-2
|2
|3
|Beatrice
|15-2
|3
|4
|Northwest
|15-5
|5
|5
|Blair
|11-5
|6
|6
|Norris
|8-7
|7
|7
|York
|13-6
|4
|8
|Sidney
|13-4
|8
|9
|Omaha Gross
|11-6
|9
|10
|Platteview
|11-5
|10
Contenders: Hastings, Omaha Mercy, Scottsbluff.
Comments: Crete's had some impressive wins this season, but Saturday's victory against Northwest in the Central Conference takes the cake. The Cardinals allowed only six points over the final three quarters, including zero in the fourth, in a 62-18 rout. Bennington is not penalized for losing to Class A Elkhorn in the Eastern Midlands Conference finals, and Norris moves up after nearly knocking off the Badgers in double OT.
Key games: Tuesday—Norris at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Omaha Gross, Platteview at Bennington; Friday—Platteview at Syracuse; Saturday—Crete at Blair, Beatrice at Omaha Gross, Sidney at Scottsbluff.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Christian
|15-2
|1
|2
|North Bend Central
|17-1
|2
|3
|St. Paul
|15-2
|4
|4
|Broken Bow
|17-2
|5
|5
|Chadron
|15-2
|3
|6
|Ogallala
|16-2
|6
|7
|West Point-Beemer
|16-4
|8
|8
|Milford
|14-4
|7
|9
|Syracuse
|13-5
|--
|10
|Wahoo
|12-5
|10
Contenders: Battle Creek, Chase County, Kearney Catholic, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic.
Comments: Lincoln Christian solidified its spot atop Class C-1 with a 48-45 win against C-2 Hastings St. Cecilia in the Centennial Conference Tournament final. Broken Bow had an impressive run through the Southwest Conference Tournament, and will see runner-up Ogallala again later this week. Syracuse, back to full health, is back in the top 10 after beating Wahoo in the Nebraska Capitol Conference final.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic); East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Malcolm), Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Milford); Friday—Platteview at Syracuse; Saturday—Broken Bow at Ogallala.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Oakland-Craig
|18-0
|2
|2
|Hastings SC
|18-2
|1
|3
|Crofton
|15-3
|3
|4
|Guardian Angels CC
|16-2
|5
|5
|Superior
|13-3
|6
|6
|BRLD
|16-3
|4
|7
|Grand Island CC
|12-6
|7
|8
|Ponca
|15-2
|8
|9
|South Loup
|16-1
|9
|10
|Sutton
|11-6
|10
Contenders: Aquinas, Bridgeport, Clarkson/Leigh, Cross County, Fillmore Central, North Central, Ravenna.
Comments: Oakland-Craig gets the slightest of edges over St. Cecilia for the top spot this week. The Knights have a strong résumé and get a chance to boost it in the toughest conference tournament this year. Another conference tournament to watch is the Southern Nebraska Conference tourney. Superior, Sutton, Fillmore Central, Centennial, Milford, Fairbury and Thayer Central make up a deep field. BRLD drops after a loss to Winnebago.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Oakland-Craig, BRLD, Clarkson/Leigh), Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Superior, Sutton, Fillmore Central), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Crofton, Guardian Angels CC); Friday—Mullen at South Loup.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|17-0
|1
|2
|CWC
|17-0
|2
|3
|Humphrey/LHF
|18-2
|3
|4
|Weeping Water
|18-1
|4
|5
|Elkhorn Valley
|12-4
|5
|6
|Overton
|14-3
|6
|7
|Archbishop Bergan
|8-8
|8
|8
|Pender
|14-7
|9
|9
|Cambridge
|10-6
|--
|10
|South Platte
|14-0
|10
Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Elgin/PJ, Fullerton, Maywood-Hayes Center, North Platte St. Pat's.
Comments: Two wins against Dundy Co.-Stratton, including one in the MNAC Tournament final, pushes Cambridge into the top 10. Pleasanton and Overton could see each other in the Fort Kearny Tournament, and CWC and Elkhorn Valley could see each other in the Niobrara Valley Tournament.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (CWC, Elgin/PJ, Elkhorn Valley), East Husker Conference Tournament (Humphrey/LHF, Pender), Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Pleasanton, Overton); Friday—South Platte at Cambridge; Saturday—North Platte St. Pat's at Cambridge.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Humphrey SF
|16-2
|1
|2
|Wynot
|15-3
|2
|3
|Lawrence-Nelson
|18-0
|3
|4
|Falls City SH
|17-2
|5
|5
|Mullen
|17-1
|6
|6
|BDS
|12-4
|4
|7
|Loomis
|13-4
|8
|8
|Silver Lake
|12-3
|9
|9
|Sterling
|13-5
|7
|10
|Stuart
|11-6
|10
Contenders: Anselmo-Merna, Exeter-Milligan, Sioux County.
Comments: Though Shelby-Rising City is in Class C-2, its win against BDS in the Crossroad Conference Tournament can be labeled an upset. The Eagles will try to avenge the loss later this week. Lawrence-Nelson beat Silver Lake last week, and those teams could see each other again in conference tournament play. Wynot is not penalized for a one-point loss to C-2 No. 8 Ponca.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Loomis), Twin Valley Conference Tournament (Lawrence-Nelson, Silver Lake), Pioneer Conference Tournament (Falls City SH, Sterling), Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (Stuart); Friday—Mullen at South Loup.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.