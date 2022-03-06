 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls basketball ratings, 3/7

Here's a look at a fresh batch of girls basketball ratings heading into the state tournament.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard South (26-0) | 1

2. Lincoln High (21-2) | 2

3. Fremont (24-2) | 3

4. Omaha Central (24-3) | 4

5. Lincoln Southwest (19-5) | 6

6. Bellevue East (19-6) | 9

7. Millard North (18-7) | 5

8. Bellevue West (18-6) | 10

9. Lincoln Pius X (19-6) | 7

10. Lincoln East (14-11) | 8

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (23-1) | 2

2. Omaha Skutt (24-1) | 1

3. Norris (20-4) | 4

4. York (21-4) | 5

5. Adams Central (22-3) | 6

6. Beatrice (16-5) | 8

7. Waverly (12-11) | -

8. Scottsbluff (22-4) | 3

9. Blair (18-6) | 9

10. Elkhorn (13-11) | 7

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (20-5) | 1

2. North Bend Central (24-2) | 2

3. Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) | 3

4. St. Paul (21-4) | 4

5. Broken Bow (22-4) | 5

6. Malcolm (20-6) |  10

7. BRLD (19-6) | -

8. Wahoo (18-7) | 6

9. Columbus Scotus (16-9) | 7

10. Syracuse (21-5) | 9

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (23-2) | 1

2. Bridgeport (24-1) | 2

3. Guardian Angels CC (25-1) | 3

4. Crofton (22-4) | 4

5. Ponca (24-1) | 5

6. Oakland-Craig (18-7) | 6

7. Sutton (22-4) | 9

8. Elkhorn Valley (22-4) | -

9. Pender (20-7) | 8

10. Clarkson/Leigh (18-7) | 7

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Archbishop Bergan (18-6) | 2

2. Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) | 1

3. Humphrey/LHF (19-6) | 3

4. Shelton (25-1) | 6

5. Nebraska Christian (20-5) | 7

6. Hartington CC (13-15) | -

7. Alma (19-5) | 5

8. Ravenna (20-6) | 4

9. BDS (23-4) | -

10. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8) | -

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (24-3) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (23-3) | 2

3. Anselmo-Merna (19-6) | 3

4. St. Mary's (19-6) | 4

5. Sterling (19-6) | 5

6. Wynot (15-10) | 6

7. Diller-Odell (16-7) | -

8. Crawford (20-4) | 10

9. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4) | 7

10. Silver Lake (18-7) | 8

A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments

Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.

Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft
Boys Basketball
Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?

‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
Boys Basketball
‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
Boys Basketball

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
Girls Basketball

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

