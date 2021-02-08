Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as the lower five classes enter the final week of the regular season.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Lincoln Pius X (16-0);1

2. Millard South (17-1);2

3. Fremont (16-3);3

4. Lincoln Southwest (13-2);4

5. Omaha Central (15-3);5

6. Kearney (10-6);6

7. Millard North (11-8);8

8. Bellevue West (11-7);-

9. Lincoln East (8-7);7

10. Lincoln High (10-6);10

Contenders: Gretna, Lincoln North Star, North Platte, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest beat Millard North by 22 points and Fremont defeated Lincoln High by 21, so that gives one a sense of the gap between the top five and the rest of Class A. Millard South left no doubt that it's the best team in the Metro following an 81-64 win against Omaha Central. Bellevue West enters the top 10 for the first time after defeating Lincoln East over the weekend. Keep an eye on Papillion-La Vista, which is 8-2 in its last 10 games, and has games against Lincoln High and Gretna this week.

Key games: Thursday—Kearney at Lincoln North Star. Friday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside at Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista at Gretna. Saturday—Fremont at Kearney, Omaha Westside at Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln High.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Norris (16-1);1

2. Elkhorn North (15-1);2

3. Crete (17-2);3

4. York (16-3);6

5. Beatrice (13-3);5

6. Omaha Skutt (16-3);4

7. Omaha Gross (13-5);8

8. Scottsbluff (15-5);7

9. Northwest (10-10);10

10. Bennington (12-8);9

Contenders: Blair, Elkhorn, Hastings, Holdrege, Platteview.

Comments: Omaha Skutt drops after losses to Omaha Gross and Elkhorn North, but stays ahead of Gross because of its earlier win against the Cougars in the RCC Tournament. The SkyHawks are without Lindsay Krause, the 6-foot-4 Husker volleyball recruit who is sidelined by a bruised knee. Norris, which had to rally to beat Beatrice last week, has a big week. It includes a regular-season finale at No. 2 Elkhorn North.

Key games: Tuesday—Norris at Omaha Skutt, Blair at Elkhorn North, Crete at Platteview, North Platte at Scottsbluff. Thursday—Bellevue West at Bennington. Friday—Norris at Elkhorn North. Saturday—Northwest at Beatrice.

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (18-2);2

2. Malcolm (19-0);3

3. Broken Bow (19-1);4

4. Grand Island CC (18-1);5

5. West Point-Beemer (16-4);6

6. North Bend Central (15-3);1

7. Lincoln Lutheran (14-2);7

8. Adams Central (12-8);10

9. Wahoo (10-8);9

10. Syracuse (15-3);-

Contenders: Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Columbus Scotus, Oakland-Craig, O'Neill, Ord.

Comments: West Point-Beemer's 57-46 win against North Bend Central in the East Husker Conference Tournament semifinals drops the Tigers from the top spot and moves the Cadets into the top five. Hastings St. Cecilia, which won the previous two Class C-2 state titles, appears in the top spot. Malcolm kept its perfect season intact with an impressive run through the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Key games: Tuesday—Malcolm at Wahoo, Hastings at Adams Central, Ord at Broken Bow, Auburn at Syracuse. Thursday—Grand Island CC at Hastings SC, Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran, O'Neill at Ord. Friday—West Point-Beemer at Oakland-Craig.

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Crofton (18-3);2

2. Clarkson/Leigh (17-1);1

3. Wood River (19-2);3

4. BRLD (15-4);5

5. Centennial (19-1);4

6. Guardian Angels CC (18-3);6

7. Ponca (17-2);7

8. North Central (17-3);8

9. Sutton (15-4);9

10. Pender (15-6);10

Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, Overton, Ravenna.

Comments: Clarkson/Leigh dropped its first game of the season, losing to C-1 ratings contender Oakland-Craig in the East Husker Conference Tournament. That allows Crofton, which won the Mid-State Conference Tournament, to regain the top spot. The Warriors beat GACC by 12 in the final. North Central rolled to the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament title, and Wood River won the LouPlatte. The ratings do not account for Monday's Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament final between Centennial and Sutton.

Key games: Monday—Centennial vs. Sutton. Tuesday—Pender at Guardian Angels CC.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (20-1);1

2. Humphrey/LHF (15-4);2

3. Weeping Water (17-5);3

4. Hartington CC (12-7);4

5. Archbishop Bergan (11-8);5

6. Anselmo-Merna (15-5);6

7. Shelton (16-4);7

8. BDS (14-7);8

9. South Platte (17-1);9

10. Elgin/PJ (16-5);10

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, Southern, Summerland.

Comments: Pleasanton rolled to the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament title behind margins of 47, 10 and 35 points. Hartington CC had a good showing in a tough Mid-State Conference Tournament, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is not penalized for losses to the Nos. 2 and 4 teams in C-2.

Key games: Tuesday—Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig, South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center, Anselmo-Merna at South Loup, Elgin/PJ at CWC. Thursday—Falls City SH at Weeping Water, Elgin/PJ at Summerland. Friday—Archbishop Bergan at Bishop Neumann. Saturday—Pleasanton at Shelton.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Humphrey SF (17-0);1

2. Falls City SH (20-1);2

3. CWC (17-1);3

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (20-1);4

5. Wynot (12-6);5

6. Mullen (20-2);6

7. Exeter-Milligan (19-3);7

8. Sterling (13-5);8

9. Loomis (11-10);-

10. S-E-M (9-6);9

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Dorchester, Franklin, Wauneta-Palisade, Wilcox-Hildreth.

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart and CWC each lost for the first time this season, but are not penalized for losses to teams in bigger classes. Loomis' win against S-E-M in the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament explains the change at the bottom.

Key games: Tuesday—South Platte at Maywood-Hayes Center, Elgin/PJ at CWC. Thursday—Falls City SH at Weeping Water. Friday—Loomis at Pleasanton, Maywood-Hayes Center at Wauneta-Palisade, Overton at S-E-M.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

