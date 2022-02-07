Girls basketball ratings, 2/8

Multiple upsets in Class A shake up the ratings, and there's a new No. 1 team in Class C-1.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard South (20-0) | 1

2. Lincoln High (15-2) | 5

3. Fremont (18-2) | 2

4. Omaha Central (17-3) | 4

5. Millard North (15-5) | 8

6. Lincoln Southwest (14-4) | 3

7. Bellevue East (14-5) | 6

8. Lincoln Pius X (15-5) | 7

9. Lincoln East (10-9) | -

10. Bellevue West (13-5) | 9

Contenders: Gretna, Millard West, Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: A wild weekend of upsets and rallies leads to the biggest shakeup of the season in Class A. Lincoln High came back from down 20 points in the second half to stun Fremont, so the Links make the biggest leap. Millard North makes a healthy jump, too, after beating Lincoln Southwest by 14 points. Millard South rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Omaha Central for a second time this season, and Lincoln East moves in after beating Lincoln Pius X (by two points) and Bellevue West (by two) on back-to-back days.

Key games: Tuesday—Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X. Thursday—Lincoln Northeast at Millard South, Millard North at Millard West. Friday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East, Bellevue East at Lincoln Northeast.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (18-0) | 1

2. Elkhorn North (18-1) | 2

3. Scottsbluff (17-3) | 3

4. Norris (16-2) | 4

5. York (17-4) | 5

6. Elkhorn (12-7) | 6

7. Adams Central (16-3) | 8

8. Beatrice (11-3) | 7

9. Bennington (10-11) | 9

10. Blair (16-4) | 10

Contenders: Sidney, Waverly.

Comments: Adams Central handed Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia its first loss of the season and moves up a spot. A big week awaits Norris, which hosts top-rated Omaha Skutt on Tuesday before traveling to No. 2 Elkhorn North for Round 2 with the Wolves. With an extra week built into the regular season this year, many teams are only playing one game this week or next.

Key games: Tuesday—Elkhorn at Lincoln Pius X. Thursday—Malcolm at Beatrice. Friday—Norris at Elkhorn North, Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (16-5) | 2

2. North Bend Central (19-2) | 1

3. Lincoln Lutheran (17-3) | 3

4. Wahoo (15-5) | 4

5. Broken Bow (18-3) | 5

6. St. Paul (16-3) | 8

7. Columbus Scotus (13-8) | -

8. Kearney Catholic (12-9) | 6

9. Syracuse (17-4) | -

10. Ord (16-6) | 7

Contenders: BRLD, Chadron, Gothenburg, Malcolm, Milford, Minden, Pierce.

Comments: North Bend Central's one-point loss to Oakland-Craig in the East Husker Tournament final drops the Tigers from the top spot for the first time this season. GICC, which has recent wins against Adams Central, Kearney Catholic and North Bend Central, moves to No. 1. Columbus Scotus moves in after a 34-32 win against Kearney Catholic. Six of the Shamrocks' eight losses are to rated teams. St. Paul won the LouPlatte Conference Tournament.

Key games: Tuesday—Broken Bow at Ord, Wahoo at Malcolm, St. Paul at Ravenna. Thursday—Hastings SC at Grand Island CC.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (20-1) | 1

2. Bridgeport (19-1) | 2

3. Guardian Angels CC (20-1) | 3

4. Crofton (18-3) | 4

5. Ponca (18-1) | 5

6. Oakland-Craig (15-5) | 8

7. Clarkson/Leigh (16-6) | 7

8. Pender (17-5) | 6

9. Sutton (17-4) | 9

10. Elkhorn Valley (19-2) | -

Contenders: Amherst, Gordon-Rushville, North Central, Superior, Wakefield, Yutan.

Comments: Here's a salute to Oakland-Craig, which beat D-1 No. 2 Humphrey/LHF, then-C-1 No. 9 BRLD and then-No. 1 North Bend Central to capture the East Husker Conference Tournament title. Hastings St. Cecilia dropped its first game, but the Hawkettes are not penalized for a loss to B No. 7 Adams Central. GACC edged Crofton for the Mid State Conference Tournament title. There are five, six or seven teams in C-2 that could win it all in Lincoln. This class is stacked.

Key games: Tuesday—Bridgeport at Amherst, Guardian Angels CC at Pender, Pierce at Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, Humphrey/LHF at Crofton. Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Pierce, Hastings SC at Grand Island CC. Friday—Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey SF, Wakefield at Yutan.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elmwood-Murdock (18-2) | 1

2. Humphrey/LHF (15-5) | 2

3. Archbishop Bergan (13-6) | 3

4. Ravenna (17-4) | 4

5. Alma (16-3) | 5

6. Shelton (19-1) | 6

7. Nebraska Christian (15-5) | 10

8. Pleasanton (16-5) | 7

9. Cross County (16-6) | -

10. North Platte St. Pat's (14-7) | -

Contenders: BDS, Elgin/PJ, Johnson-Brock, Niobrara/Verdigre, S-E-M.

Comments: Elmwood-Murdock solidifies its top spot after beating two quality Class C-1 teams to win the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Ravenna reached the LouPlatte Conference Tournament final before losing to C-1 St. Paul. Shelton, which is unbeaten against Class D-1 competition, won the Twin Valley Conference Tournament. Nebraska Christian has won nine of 10 games.

Key games: Tuesday—Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan, St. Paul at Ravenna, Humphrey/LHF at Crofton. Friday—Bishop Neumann at Archbishop Bergan. Saturday—Pleasanton at Shelton.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (19-3) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (18-3) | 2

3. Anselmo-Merna (15-5) | 3

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (21-1) | 4

5. St. Mary's (15-5) | 5

6. Sterling (15-5) | 6

7. Wynot (12-8) | 7

8. Silver Lake (14-5) | 8

9. Stuart (11-8) | 9

10. Crawford (15-4) | 10

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart looked impressive in capturing the Pioneer Conference Tournament to pair with its MUDECAS title from January. Defending state champion Humphrey St. Francis has won 10 straight games and is unbeaten against Class D teams.

Key games: Tuesday—Shelton at Silver Lake, South Loup at Anselmo-Merna. Friday—Elkhorn Valley at Humphrey SF, Wauneta-Palisade at Maywood-Hayes Center, Exeter-Milligan at Cross County.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

