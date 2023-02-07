We've reached the final two weeks of the regular season. Subdistrict pairings for Classes C and D will be released this week. A busy week ensues.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Millard South (18-2) ; 1

2. Bellevue West (18-2) ; 2

3. Lincoln High (17-1) ; 3

4. Millard North (16-2) ; 4

5. Lincoln East (14-4) ; 5

6. Bellevue East (15-3) ; 7

7. Lincoln Pius X (15-4) ; 6

8. Millard West (12-6) ; 9

9. Lincoln North Star (11-7) ; 10

10. Omaha Central (13-7) ; —

Contenders: Lincoln Northeast, Kearney, Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Millard South recorded a dominating win against Millard North but there is no movement among the top five teams. The back half is interesting after Lincoln Pius X defeated Lincoln North Star on Friday but lost to Bellevue West the next night. Lincoln Northeast dropped both of its games and falls out.

Class B (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (20-1) ; 1

2. Elkhorn North (18-1) ; 2

3. York (16-3) ; 3

4. Sidney (19-1) ; 4

5. Norris (13-6) ; 7

6. Beatrice (14-3) ; 5

7. Waverly (12-6) ; 8

8. Scottsbluff (16-5) ; 6

9. Omaha Duchesne (13-4) ; 9

10. Seward (12-8) ; —

Contenders: Blair, Bennington, South Sioux City, Alliance.

Comments: Sidney dominated Scottsbluff, and Norris beat Beatrice to force changes. The Titans lost to Class C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian, though. Waverly and Seward are riding hot streaks. The Bluejays are ranked for the first time this year.

Class C-1 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. North Bend Central (17-1) ; 2

2. Bridgeport (17-0) ; 1

3. Adams Central (17-1) ; 3

4. Lincoln Christian (15-2) ; 4

5. Gothenburg (13-3) ; 6

6. Milford (16-3) ; 7

7. Wahoo (14-3) ; 5

8. Scotus CC (14-5) ; 8

9. Malcolm (15-4) ; 9

10. Minden (17-4) ; —

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Hershey, Yutan.

Comments: Preseason top-ranked North Bend Central is back on top after a strong run through a loaded East Husker Conference Tournament. The Tigers defeated Clarkson-Leigh and Oakland-Craig. Bridgeport continues to cruise. Wahoo falls two spots after a loss to Class B No. 6 Beatrice but has a chance to bounce back against No. 9 Malcolm this week.

Class C-2 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Crofton (19-1) ; 2

2. Guardian Angels CC (17-2) ; 1

3. Oakland-Craig (17-4) ; 5

4. Pender (20-3) ; 3

5. Clarkson-Leigh (16-5) ; 4

6. Ponca (18-1) ; 6

7. Archbishop Bergan (14-5) ; 7

8. Superior (18-3) ; 9

9. Southern Valley (16-3) ; 8

10. Amherst (16-5) ; —

Contenders: Cross County, Summerland, Gordon-Rushville.

Comments: Crofton takes over the top spot after a 49-39 win against previous No. 1 Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday in the Mid-State Tournament title game. The Warriors have won 15 in a row, including a win against Hartington Cedar Catholic in the tourney semifinals. The East Husker Conference trio of Oakland-Craig, Pender and Clarkson-Leigh all reached the semifinals, with the Knights getting to the final and Pender taking third place.

Class D-1 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Ravenna (20-1) ; 1

2. Centura (17-3) ; 3

3. Hartington CC (15-6) ; 2

4. Hastings SC (14-6) ; 4

5. S-E-M (16-2) ; 6

6. Maywood-Hayes Center (19-1) ; 5

7. Elmwood-Murdock (15-5) ; 10

8. Elgin/PJ (17-4) ; 7

9. Niobrara/Verdigre (16-4) ; —

10. Johnson-Brock (16-5) ; 8

Contenders: BDS, Alma, Sterling, Meridian.

Comments: The class undergoes a shake-up after a busy week. Centura has been great this season, but two of its losses are to No. 1 Ravenna. Hartington Cedar Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia both fell victim to stacked conference tournaments, but have shown to be two of the top teams in the class. Elmwood-Murdock's run in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament gives it a boost.

Class D-2 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Shelton (17-1) ; 1

2. Overton (17-4) ; 3

3. St. Mary’s (17-2) ; 4

4. Falls City SH (18-3) ; 2

5. McCool Junction (18-2) ; 5

6. Humphrey SF (16-4) ; 6

7. Parkview Christian (16-6) ; 7

8. Wynot (10-6) ; 9

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (15-6) ; 8

10. Howells-Dodge (12-9) ; 10

Contenders: Pleasanton, Diller-Odell, Hay Springs.

Comments: The class was relatively quiet last week besides Overton's hot streak. The Eagles continue climbing after winning the Fort Kearny Conference tourney with a win against Class C-2 Amherst. They defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in the semifinals. Falls City Sacred Heart suffered an overtime loss to Lourdes Central Catholic and falls.

Photos: Lincoln Southwest girls vs. Lincoln Northeast