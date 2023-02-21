(Records through Saturday) Class A School (Rec.) Pvs.1. Millard South (22-2) 1

2. Millard North (20-2) 3

3. Lincoln High (21-1) 2

4. Bellevue West (20-4) 4

5. Bellevue East (19-4) 6

6. Lincoln East (17-5) 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (17-5) 7

8. Lincoln North Star (15-7) 9

9. Millard West (15-7) 8

10. Lincoln Northeast (13-10) 10

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Millard North picked up a convincing win over Bellevue West over the weekend in the biggest change to this week’s ratings. Lincoln North Star pulled off a big win over Lincoln East and won 12 of its last 14 regular season games. District play could get interesting, especially A-6 and A-7.

Class B School (Rec.) Pvs.1. Omaha Skutt (23-1) 1

2. Elkhorn North (20-1) 2

3. York (18-3) 3

4. Sidney (22-1) 4

5. Waverly (15-7) 7

6. Norris (14-8) 6

7. Beatrice (15-4) 5

8. Scottsbluff (18-5) 8

9. Omaha Duchesne (15-7) 9

10. Seward (14-9) 10

Contenders: Blair, Bennington, Alliance.

Comments: It was a quiet week in Class B, but one team made noise. Waverly won its sixth game out of seven with a win over Beatrice to move up this week. The only other team in the B ratings to lose this past week was Omaha Duchesne at Bennington on Thursday.

Class C-1 School (Rec.) Pvs.1. North Bend Central (24-1) 1

2. Bridgeport (23-0) 2

3. Adams Central (23-1) 3

4. Lincoln Christian (21-3) 4

6. Gothenburg (19-4) 8

5. Scotus CC (19-5) 7

7. Wahoo (18-5) 5

8. Malcolm (20-5) 10

9. Milford (20-4) 6

10. Minden (19-5) 9

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Broken Bow.

Comments: A crazy week of subdistricts shakes up the C-1 ratings. Malcolm put together the most impressive run of the week, avenging a loss to Milford and outshooting Lincoln Christian. Yutan also got revenge on Wahoo, picking up the signature win the Chieftains needed in the process. A few great C-1 teams could miss out on a state tournament bid.

Class C-2 School (Rec.) Pvs.1. Crofton (22-2) 1

2. Pender (23-3) 2

3. Oakland-Craig (21-4) 3

4. Ponca (22-1) 6

5. Guardian Angels CC (19-4) 4

6. Southern Valley (20-3) 8

7. Clarkson-Leigh (19-6) 5

8. Amherst (18-6) 9

9. Cross County (21-4) —

10. Gordon-Rushville (18-3) —

Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Summerland, Superior.

Comments: It is not a week of C-2 basketball without a week of upsets. Ponca defeated Crofton in the C2-5 final and make the biggest jump of the week. Southern Valley cruised through their subdistrict and jump after a few others dropped games. Cross County is back in the ratings and hosts Amherst in a very interesting final, while Gordon-Rushville pops in for the first time.

Class D-1 School (Rec.) Pvs.1. Ravenna (23-2) 1

2. Centura (22-3) 2

3. Cedar Catholic (19-6) 3

4. Hastings SC (16-7) 4

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-1) 6

6. Elmwood-Murdock (20-5) 7

7. S-E-M (17-4) 5

8. Elgin/PJ (20-4) 8

9. Johnson-Brock (20-5) 9

10. Alma (17-3) 10

Contenders: BDS, Niobrara-Verdigre, Sterling.

Comments: After a pair of losses against Ravenna earlier, Centura finally knocked off the Bluejays in a defensive battle in the D1-9 subdistrict final. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller has fallen victim to a backloaded schedule, and had a tough draw with the Centurions in the subdistrict semifinal. The D-1 finals will get very interesting with the depth.

Class D-2 School (Rec.) Pvs.1. Shelton (21-1) 1

2. Falls City SH (22-3) 2

3. St. Mary’s (21-2) 3

5. McCool Junction (23-2) 5

6. Humphrey SF (18-6) 6

4. Overton (19-6) 4

7. Parkview Christian (18-7) 7

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (17-7) 9

9. Wynot (14-8) 9

10. Howells-Dodge (13-11) 10

Contenders: Pleasanton, Leyton, Sandhills-Thedford.

Comments: Class D-2 fell mostly to script in subdistricts. Eight of the ten teams in the ratings won their subdistrict. And the two that did lose fell to teams high in the ratings. A few district finals that stand out include Parkview Christian-Leyton, Overton-Wynot and Humphrey St. Francis-Howells-Dodge.

