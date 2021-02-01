Girls basketball ratings, 2/2

Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as we enter the crunch month of February.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (14-0);1
2. Millard South (15-1);2
3. Fremont (15-3);3
4. Lincoln Southwest (11-2);4
5. Omaha Central (14-2);5
6. Kearney (9-5);7
7. Lincoln East (8-5);9
8. Millard North (10-7);-
9. North Platte (11-5);-
10. Lincoln High (9-5);6
Contenders: Bellevue West, Gretna, Lincoln North Star, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: The top five is really, really strong. Nos. 6-10 and beyond, however, is a jumbled mishmash of teams, and movement in these spots likely will remain frequent. Kearney, for example, lost the only game it played last week (at Lincoln High), but the Links lost by 27 at Omaha Benson two days later. Millard North has been up and down, too, but a strong weekend (wins vs. Bellevue West and North Star) puts the Mustangs in the top 10. North Platte, though not seeing a full Class A schedule, is playing consistent basketball. The Bulldogs will be tested Tuesday at home against Pius X.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Pius X at North Platte, Millard South at Glenwood (Iowa), Kearney at Omaha Central. Friday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East, Fremont at Lincoln High. Saturday—Omaha Central at Millard South, Lincoln Pius X at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas), Millard North at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East at Bellevue West.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Norris (14-1);2
2. Elkhorn North (14-1);1
3. Crete (16-2);3
4. Omaha Skutt (15-1);4
5. Beatrice (13-2);6
6. York (15-3);5
7. Scottsbluff (13-5);7
8. Omaha Gross (11-5);8
9. Bennington (11-7);9
10. Northwest (8-10);-
Contenders: Blair, Elkhorn, Hastings, Holdrege.
Comments: Norris' 60-52 win against Elkhorn North in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament championship game moves the Titans back to the top spot. The Titans and Wolves will see each other again Feb. 9. Crete won its third straight Central Tournament title, while Northwest enters at No. 10 after reaching the Central final. The Vikings beat York 55-38 in the semifinals. Skutt, with games against Nos. 2, 8 and 9, has a big week.
Key games: Tuesday—Beatrice at Norris, Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross at Elkhorn, Hastings at Northwest. Thursday—Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt. Friday—Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, York at Holdrege. Saturday—Blair at Crete, Beatrice at Wahoo, Holdrege at Northwest.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (13-2);2
2. Hastings SC (17-2);3
3. Malcolm (16-0);4
4. Broken Bow (18-1);5
5. Grand Island CC (15-1);1
6. West Point-Beemer (14-3);7
7. Lincoln Lutheran (14-2);6
8. O'Neill (15-3);8
9. Wahoo (10-6);-
10. Adams Central (11-7);9
Contenders: Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Chadron, Columbus Scotus, Ord, Syracuse.
Comments: North Bend Central's return to the top spot will be immediately challenged this week with the ultracompetitive East Husker Conference Tournament set to finish up. Hastings St. Cecilia (Centennial), Broken Bow (Southwest) and Wahoo (Trailblazer) each won their respective conference tournaments. Grand Island Central Catholic tumbles after a loss to Bishop Neumann in the Centennial quarterfinals. The Crusaders are without multiple starters, including junior standout Rylie Rice, who is no longer at the school.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer), ECNC Tournament (Malcolm, Auburn), Mid-State Conference Tournament (O'Neill). Tuesday—Adams Central at Hastings SC. Thursday—Wahoo at Elkhorn. Saturday—Hastings SC at Lincoln Lutheran, Beatrice at Wahoo.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Clarkson/Leigh (16-0);1
2. Crofton (15-3);2
3. Wood River (16-2);3
4. Centennial (17-1);4
5. BRLD (12-4);5
6. Guardian Angels CC (16-2);6
7. Ponca (16-2);7
8. North Central (14-3);8
9. Sutton (13-4);9
10. Pender (14-5);10
Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, Norfolk Catholic, Overton, Ravenna.
Comments: It was a very quiet week in Class C-2, though that is likely to change this week with multiple tournaments taking place. Clarkson/Leigh's perfect season will be put to the test in the East Husker Conference Tournament, which features six rated teams.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Clarkson/Leigh, BRLD, Pender), Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Centennial, Sutton), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Crofton, Guardian Angels CC, Norfolk Catholic), LouPlatte Conference Tournament (Wood River, Ravenna).
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (17-1);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (15-2);2
3. Weeping Water (15-4);3
4. Hartington CC (10-6);6
5. Archbishop Bergan (9-8);4
6. Anselmo-Merna (13-5);5
7. Shelton (14-3);10
8. BDS (12-7);7
9. South Platte (15-1);8
10. Elgin/PJ (14-4);9
Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Summerland, Yutan.
Comments: Shelton moves up after a 44-36 win against C-2 ratings contender Overton. Archbishop Bergan has lost six straight, but the Knights play the class' toughest schedule. Hartington Cedar Catholic, which lost by only four to C-2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic, also plays a tough schedule, so don't the let the record deceive you.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Humphrey/LHF), Fort Kearny Tournament (Pleasanton, Amherst), Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament (Elgin/PJ, Elkhorn Valley, Summerland), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Hartington CC), ECNC Tournament (Weeping Water). Thursday—Yutan at Syracuse.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (16-0);1
2. Falls City SH (18-0);2
3. CWC (15-0);3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (18-1);4
5. Wynot (10-6);5
6. Mullen (17-2);6
7. Exeter-Milligan (17-3);7
8. Sterling (12-4);8
9. S-E-M (9-5);9
10. Diller-Odell (10-5);10
Contenders: Franklin, Wauneta-Palisade, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center (RPAC) and Mullen (MNAC) won their respective conference tournaments, and Exeter-Milligan had a nice showing in the Crossroads, defeating D-1-rated BDS for third place. All six of Wynot's losses are to teams in C-1 or C-2.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—Pioneer Conference Tournament (Falls City SH, Sterling, Diller-Odell). Monday-Feb. 8—Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament (Wynot).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.