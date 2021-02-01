Girls basketball ratings, 2/2

Comments: The top five is really, really strong. Nos. 6-10 and beyond, however, is a jumbled mishmash of teams, and movement in these spots likely will remain frequent. Kearney, for example, lost the only game it played last week (at Lincoln High), but the Links lost by 27 at Omaha Benson two days later. Millard North has been up and down, too, but a strong weekend (wins vs. Bellevue West and North Star) puts the Mustangs in the top 10. North Platte, though not seeing a full Class A schedule, is playing consistent basketball. The Bulldogs will be tested Tuesday at home against Pius X.