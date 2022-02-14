Girls basketball ratings, 2/15

The road to Lincoln begins now. Subdistrict play in the lower four classes is underway while Class A and B teams do some fine-tuning before districts.

Note: Ratings and records do not include Monday's subdistrict games.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard South (22-0) | 1

2. Lincoln High (17-2) | 2

3. Fremont (20-2) | 3

4. Omaha Central (19-3) | 4

5. Millard North (15-6) | 5

6. Lincoln Southwest (16-4) | 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (16-5) | 8

8. Lincoln East (11-10) | 9

9. Bellevue East (15-6) | 7

10. Bellevue West (15-5) | 10

Contenders: Gretna, Millard West, Lincoln Northeast, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: Millard North was tripped up by two points at Millard West, but the Mustangs' recent 14-point win against Lincoln Southwest continues to carry a lot of weight. Lincoln East moves up a spot after nearly knocking off Southwest in double overtime. Millard West and Lincoln Northeast each deserve a mention here. The Rockets, after getting beat by 29 at Millard South, bounced back to beat Bellevue East. Millard West earned its biggest win of the season over Millard North.

Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln High at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Bellevue West at Omaha Central. Saturday—Lincoln Northeast at Fremont, Lincoln High at Gretna.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (20-0) | 1

2. Elkhorn North (19-1) | 2

3. Scottsbluff (19-3) | 3

4. Norris (16-5) | 4

5. York (18-4) | 5

6. Adams Central (19-3) | 7

7. Elkhorn (12-9) | 6

8. Beatrice (12-4) | 8

9. Blair (16-4) | 10

10. Northwest (12-10) | -

Contenders: Bennington, Sidney, Waverly.

Comments: Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North solidify their spots after each grinded out wins against Norris, which played much better against the Wolves in Round 2 and was leading Skutt late in the fourth quarter. Northwest enters after a 43-40 home win against Beatrice. The Vikings have won seven of eight. Many Class B teams have completed their regular seasons, so they'll have more than a week to prepare for subdistricts.

Key games: Tuesday—Elkhorn North at Blair, Scottsbluff at Sidney. Thursday—Beatrice at Waverly, Blair at Norris.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (17-5) | 1

2. North Bend Central (21-2) | 2

3. Lincoln Lutheran (19-3) | 3

4. St. Paul (19-3) | 6

5. Broken Bow (19-4) | 5

6. Wahoo (16-6) | 4

7. Columbus Scotus (14-8) | 7

8. Ord (18-6) | 10

9. Syracuse (19-4) | 9

10. Malcolm (18-5) | -

Contenders: BRLD, Chadron, Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Milford, Minden, Pierce.

Comments: Grand Island Central Catholic takes a tighter grip on the top spot after avenging an earlier loss to Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. Ord moves up a couple spots after upending Broken Bow 57-50, and Malcolm moves in after upsetting Wahoo.

Subdistrict outlook: The way the brackets are set up in C-1, there are some good teams that are going to miss out on playing in district finals and see their seasons end. With only four wild cards up for grabs, two wins this week will be critical for teams such as Milford (C1-4), Bishop Neumann (C1-5), Pierce (C1-7), Columbus Scotus (C1-8) and Kearney Catholic (C1-10). Some possible subdistrict final matchups include Grand Island CC-St. Paul, Broken Bow-Kearney Catholic, Wahoo-Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran against either Malcolm or Milford.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (22-2) | 1

2. Bridgeport (21-1) | 2

3. Guardian Angels CC (22-1) | 3

4. Crofton (20-3) | 4

5. Ponca (21-1) | 5

6. Oakland-Craig (16-6) | 6

7. Clarkson/Leigh (18-6) | 7

8. Pender (18-6) | 8

9. Sutton (19-4) | 9

10. Yutan (16-7) | -

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, North Central, South Loup, Superior, Wakefield.

Comments: The only change comes at the bottom where Yutan reenters after a nice win against ratings contender Wakefield. Hastings St. Cecilia is not penalized for losing to the top team in Class C-1. Bridgeport survived a scare from Amherst, rallying for a 39-37 win. Top players Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl did not play because of illness.

Subdistrict outlook: The toughest subdistrict includes four teams from the Southern Nebraska Conference. Sutton, the top seed, will be the favorite, but Superior has the talent to come out of this bracket, and Thayer Central has earned some nice wins. Guardian Angels Central Catholic has rolled through the season, but could be tested by No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh in C2-4.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elmwood-Murdock (21-2) | 1

2. Archbishop Bergan (15-6) | 3

3. Humphrey/LHF (16-6) | 2

4. Ravenna (18-5) | 4

5. Alma (18-3) | 5

6. Shelton (21-1) | 6

7. Nebraska Christian (17-5) | 7

8. Cross County (18-6) | 9

9. Pleasanton (17-6) | 8

10. North Platte St. Pat's (15-8) | 10

Contenders: BDS, Cambridge, Elgin/PJ, Niobrara/Verdigre, Overton.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan had the most impressive week, knocking a rising C-2 Oakland-Craig team and a tough Bishop Neumann team out of C-1. Shelton made a pre-subdistrict statement with a 53-35 win against Pleasanton. Shelton's only loss was Jan. 13 to C-2 Centura.

Subdistrict outlook: Could we see a state semifinals or finals preview Thursday? No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock and No. 2 Archbishop Bergan are in the same subdistrict. Shelton and Alma are in D1-9 and Ravenna and Pleasanton are in D1-10, so we could see some good matchups in Thursday's sub finals.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (21-3) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (20-3) | 2

3. Anselmo-Merna (16-6) | 3

4. St. Mary's (16-6) | 5

5. Sterling (17-5) | 6

6. Wynot (13-9) | 7

7. Maywood-Hayes Center (21-3) | 4

8. Silver Lake (16-6) | 8

9. Wauneta-Palisade (17-5) | -

10. Crawford (17-4) | 10

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Stuart.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center drops after losses to South Platte and Wauneta-Palisade, though the Wolves did not have two of their top scorers against South Platte. Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis met in last year's state final. They are a cut above everyone else right now.

Subdistrict outlook: Sacred Heart hasn't been greatly tested against Class D-2 schools this season, but the Irish are in the toughest subdistrict bracket (D2-1), which includes a much-improved Sterling team and Diller-Odell. It's possible all three teams earn district finals bids, two via wild cards.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

