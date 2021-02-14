Girls basketball ratings, 2/15

Comments: Lincoln High's double-overtime win against Papillion-La Vista moved it up a spot this week, but more importantly for the Links, it pushed them to No. 7 in the wild-card standings. The top seven teams in points will host throughout districts. Despite the loss, Papillion-La Vista moves into the top 10 following a win against Gretna, coupled with Kearney's slide. The Monarchs' challenging stretch continues with games against Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East this week.