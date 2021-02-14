Girls basketball ratings, 2/15

Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as the lower five classes begin postseason play.
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (18-0);1
2. Millard South (19-1);2
3. Fremont (17-3);3
4. Lincoln Southwest (15-2);4
5. Omaha Central (18-3);5
6. Millard North (12-8);7
7. Bellevue West (12-7);8
8. Lincoln East (10-8);9
9. Lincoln High (12-6);10
10. Papillion-La Vista (12-7);-
Contenders: Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Lincoln High's double-overtime win against Papillion-La Vista moved it up a spot this week, but more importantly for the Links, it pushed them to No. 7 in the wild-card standings. The top seven teams in points will host throughout districts. Despite the loss, Papillion-La Vista moves into the top 10 following a win against Gretna, coupled with Kearney's slide. The Monarchs' challenging stretch continues with games against Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High. Thursday—Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southwest. Friday—Omaha Central at Bellevue West, Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star at Fremont, Kearney at Millard North. Saturday—Lincoln High at Gretna.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Elkhorn North (17-1);2
2. Norris (17-2);1
3. Crete (19-2);3
4. Omaha Skutt (16-4);6
5. York (17-3);4
6. Beatrice (13-3);5
7. Scottsbluff (15-6);8
8. Northwest (11-10);9
9. Omaha Gross (14-6);7
10. Bennington (13-9);10
Contenders: Blair, Elkhorn, Hastings, Holdrege, Platteview.
Comments: Elkhorn North beat Norris 48-41 to avenge its only loss from the EMC Tournament final. Though it lost to Norris, Omaha Skutt, still playing without Lindsay Krause, looked good in defeat, and the duo of Cece Behrens and Peyton McCabe packs quite an offensive punch.
Top-seeded subdistrict teams: Omaha Gross (B-1), Elkhorn North (B-2), Ashland-Greenwood (B-3), Norris (B-4), Blair (B-5), York (B-6), Hastings (B-7), Scottsbluff (B-8).
Subdistrict outlook: A couple of brackets will have mini-state tournament feels to them. The B-4 subdistrict includes Norris, Crete and Beatrice, with Crete and Beatrice matching up against each other Monday. The B-2 bracket (Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, Bennington vs. Omaha Skutt) top to bottom is the toughest.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (19-2);1
2. Malcolm (21-0);2
3. Broken Bow (20-1);3
4. West Point-Beemer (18-4);5
5. Grand Island CC (18-2);4
6. North Bend Central (17-3);6
7. Lincoln Lutheran (16-2);7
8. Adams Central (14-8);8
9. Syracuse (18-3);10
10. Bishop Neumann (12-11);-
Contenders: Auburn, Columbus Scotus, Louisville, Oakland-Craig, O'Neill, Ord, Wahoo.
Comments: After losing its season opener to Columbus Scotus, St. Cecilia won 19 of its next 20 games, capping it with a 41-26 win against Grand Island Central Catholic. Malcolm is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the state. Bishop Neumann has won eight of 10 games, a stretch that includes double-digit victories against GICC and Archbishop Bergan.
Top-seeded subdistrict teams: Syracuse (C1-1), Malcolm (C1-2), Louisville (C1-3), Wahoo (C1-4), North Bend Central (C1-5), Pierce (C1-6), Columbus Scotus (C1-7), Grand Island CC (C1-8), Hastings SC (C1-9), Broken Bow (C1-10), Chase County (C1-11), Sidney (C1-12).
Subdistrict outlook: There's a potential Malcolm-Lincoln Lutheran matchup in the C1-2 bracket, while a crosstown showdown will take place in Wahoo if the Warriors and Bishop Neumann win their first games. The loser of that game will unlikely be in position to grab a wild card for districts. The C1-5 subdistrict has No. 4 West Point-Beemer and No. 6 North Bend Central.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Crofton (20-3);1
2. Clarkson/Leigh (19-1);2
3. Wood River (21-2);3
4. BRLD (17-4);4
5. Centennial (21-1);5
6. Guardian Angels CC (20-3);6
7. North Central (19-3);8
8. Ponca (18-3);7
9. Pender (15-7);10
10. Lourdes CC (17-4);-
Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Fullerton, Overton, Ravenna, South Loup, Sutton.
Comments: Guardian Angels CC outlasted Pender in overtime to end the regular season on a high note. It also shows how deep this class is, and that likely will continue to show in the postseason.
Top-seeded subdistrict teams: Freeman (C2-1), Lourdes CC (C2-2), Guardian Angels CC (C2-3), BRLD (C2-4), Crofton (C2-5), Clarkson/Leigh (C2-6), Centennial (C2-7), Sutton (C2-8), Ravenna (C2-9), Wood River (C2-10), South Loup (C2-11), Bridgeport (C2-12).
Subdistrict outlook: The C2-5 subdistrict will be one to watch. It includes No. 1 Crofton, No. 7 North Central and No. 8 Ponca. The loser of the North Central-Ponca game may be sweating it out to see if it earns a wild card.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (22-1);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (16-4);2
3. Weeping Water (18-5);3
4. Hartington CC (15-7);4
5. Archbishop Bergan (12-9);5
6. Anselmo-Merna (15-6);6
7. Shelton (18-5);7
8. BDS (15-7);8
9. South Platte (18-1);9
10. Elgin/PJ (17-6);10
Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Southern, Summerland.
Comments: Weeping Water picked up a nice win against D-2 No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart ahead of postseason play. Hartington CC, which plays one of the toughest schedules in the class, has won 14 of 16 games.
Top-seeded subdistrict teams: Archbishop Bergan (D1-1), Weeping Water (D1-2), Humphrey/LHF (D1-3), Hartington CC (D1-4), Elgin/PJ (D1-5), East Butler (D1-6), BDS (D1-7), Shelton (D1-8), Pleasanton (D1-9), Anselmo-Merna (D1-10), Dundy Co.-Stratton (D1-11), South Platte (D1-12).
Subdistrict outlook: D1-5 (Elgin/PJ, Elkhorn Valley and Summerland) should be one of the more highly competitive subdistricts in Class D-1. Another team on the outside of the top 10, North Platte St. Pat's, is a strong two seed in the South Platte bracket.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (19-0);1
2. Falls City SH (21-2);2
3. CWC (20-1);3
4. Wynot (16-6);5
5. Mullen (21-2);6
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (21-2);4
7. Exeter-Milligan (20-4);7
8. Sterling (13-6);8
9. Loomis (12-11);9
10. S-E-M (10-7);10
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Dorchester, Franklin, Wauneta-Palisade, Wilcox-Hildreth.
Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart is not penalized for a 44-41 loss to D-1 No. 3 Weeping Water, while CWC avenged its only loss of the season to Elgin/PJ. Wynot won the Lewis and Clark Tournament title, which included a win against C-2-rated Ponca.
Top-seeded subdistrict teams: Falls City SH (D2-1), Exeter-Milligan (D2-2), Nebraska Christian (D2-3), Humphrey SF (D2-4), Wynot (D2-5), CWC (D2-6), Franklin (D2-7), S-E-M (D2-8), Maywood-Hayes Center (D2-9), Mullen (D2-10), Leyton (D2-11), Sioux County (D2-12).
Subdistrict outlook: Only two brackets have multiple rated teams in them — D2-1 (Sacred Heart and Sterling) and D2-8 (S-E-M and Loomis).
