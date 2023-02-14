(Records through Saturday)Class A (Record) Pvs.1. Millard South (20-2) 1

2. Lincoln High (20-1) 3

3. Millard North (18-2) 4

4. Bellevue West (19-3) 2

5. Lincoln East (16-4) 5

6. Bellevue East (17-3) 6

7. Lincoln Pius X (16-5) 7

8. Millard West (14-6) 8

9. Lincoln North Star (13-7) 9

10. Lincoln Northeast (13-9) —

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Bellevue East and Lincoln East both picked up signature wins against rivals — Bellevue West and Lincoln Pius X, respectively. Lincoln Northeast reclaims a spot in the ratings after a win against previous No. 10 Omaha Central. The final week is loaded with big matchups.

Class B (Record) Pvs.1. Omaha Skutt (22-1) 1

2. Elkhorn North (19-1) 2

3. York (17-3) 3

4. Sidney (21-1) 4

5. Beatrice (15-3) 6

6. Norris (13-8) 5

7. Waverly (14-6) 7

8. Scottsbluff (18-5) 8

9. Omaha Duchesne (14-6) 9

10. Seward (13-9) 10

Contenders: Blair, Bennington, Alliance.

Comments: Norris, Omaha Duchesne and Seward were the only three rated teams to lose last week. But all of those losses came to opponents ranked higher. Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North continue to cruise and separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Class C-1 (Record) Pvs.1. North Bend Central (22-1) 1

2. Bridgeport (21-0) 2

3. Adams Central (21-1) 3

4. Lincoln Christian (20-2) 4

5. Wahoo (18-4) 7

6. Milford (20-3) 6

7. Scotus CC (17-5) 8

8. Gothenburg (17-4) 5

9. Minden (18-4) 10

10. Malcolm (18-5) 9

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Broken Bow.

Comments: Gothenburg was upset by Ogallala, shaking up the middle of the ratings. Wahoo’s second win against Malcolm in 10 days puts the Warriors back in the top five. Subdistricts are this week and there are plenty of intriguing matchups.

Class C-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Crofton (21-1) 1

2. Pender (21-3) 4

3. Oakland-Craig (19-4) 3

4. Guardian Angels CC (18-3) 2

5. Clarkson-Leigh (16-5) 5

6. Ponca (18-1) 6

7. Superior (18-3) 8

8. Southern Valley (16-3) 9

9. Amherst (16-5) 10

10. Archbishop Bergan (14-5) 7

Contenders: Cross County, Summerland, Gordon-Rushville.

Comments: Chaos ensued last week, starting with Pender recording a 63-60 road win against Guardian Angels CC. The Pendragons reach a season-high ranking after winning eight of their last nine games. Archbishop Bergan’s slide continues with losses to Oakland-Craig and Bishop Neumann.

Class D-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Ravenna (22-1) 1

2. Centura (20-3) 2

3. Cedar Catholic (17-6) 3

4. Hastings SC (14-7) 4

5. S-E-M (16-2) 5

6. Maywood-Hayes Cent. (21-1) 6

7. Elmwood-Murdock (18-5) 7

8. Elgin/PJ (19-4) 8

9. Johnson-Brock (18-5) 10

10. Alma (15-3) —

Contenders: BDS, Niobrara-Verdigre, Sterling, Meridian.

Comments: After a whirlwind few weeks, everyone held their ground outside of the final spot. Alma reappears in the rankings, replacing Niobrara-Verdigre. The D1-9 subdistrict will be the life of the party this week, with No. 1 Ravenna, No. 2 Centura and No. 5 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

Class D-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Shelton (17-1) 1

2. Falls City SH (18-3) 4

3. St. Mary’s (17-2) 3

4. Overton (17-4) 2

5. McCool Junction (21-2) 5

6. Humphrey SF (17-5) 6

7. Parkview Christian (17-6) 7

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (16-6) 9

9. Wynot (11-8) 8

10. Howells-Dodge (13-10) 10

Contenders: Pleasanton, Diller-Odell, Sandhills-Thedford.

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart makes a jump after lopsided wins, including one against a solid Lewiston team. Overton lost to Class C-2 No. 9 Amherst and Class D-1 No. 5 S-E-M to fall a few spots. The top four teams appear set in stone, but the rest could get jumbled with an interesting week of subdistricts.

