Girls basketball ratings, 2/1

Lincoln Southwest's win against Omaha Central shakes up the top in Class A. But that wasn't the only notable change this week.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Millard South (18-0) | 1

2. Fremont (17-1) | 3

3. Lincoln Southwest (12-3) | 7

4. Omaha Central (17-2) | 2

5. Lincoln High (13-2) | 4

6. Bellevue East (12-5) | 5

7. Lincoln Pius X (13-4) | 6

8. Millard North (13-5) | 9

9. Bellevue West (12-4) | 8

10. Lincoln Northeast (10-6) 10

Contenders: Gretna, Millard West.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest had Fremont on the ropes last Tuesday and followed with a win over then-No. 2 Omaha Central, so the Silver Hawks vault to third. Southwest has vastly improved since the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, and the Hawks are also near full strength healthwise. Millard South has a big week. The Patriots host Glenwood (Iowa), which is ranked No. 3 in Iowa's Class 4A, before playing Omaha Central in a rematch of the Metro Tournament championship game.

Key games: Tuesday—Gretna at Lincoln Southwest, Glenwood (Iowa) at Millard South. Friday—Lincoln High at Fremont, Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday—Millard South at Omaha Central, Lincoln Southwest at Millard North, Fremont vs. Glenwood (Iowa), Gretna at Millard West.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (16-0) | 1

2. Elkhorn North (17-1) | 2

3. Scottsbluff (15-3) | 3

4. Norris (14-2) | 4

5. York (15-4) | 5

6. Elkhorn (11-6) | 7

7. Beatrice (10-2) | 10

8. Adams Central (14-3) | 6

9. Bennington (9-10) | -

10. Blair (13-4) | 9

Contenders: Northwest, Sidney, Waverly.

Comments: Right now, it's Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North, and then everyone else. Elkhorn North strengthened that argument with a 17-point win against Norris in the EMC Tournament final. There were a couple of upsets in the Central Conference Tournament worth noting. Seward knocked off Adams Central in the quarterfinals and Northwest topped York in the final. Northwest, which didn't have senior Rylie Rice to begin the season, is a team to watch. The Vikings continue to show considerable growth.

Key games: Tuesday—Norris at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Hastings SC at Adams Central. Thursday—Kearney Catholic at Adams Central. Friday—Elkhorn at Wahoo. Saturday—Wahoo at Beatrice, Sidney at Scottsbluff.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Bend Central (17-1) | 1

2. Grand Island CC (13-5) | 4

3. Lincoln Lutheran (16-2) | 3

4. Wahoo (14-4) | 2

5. Broken Bow (16-3) | 5

6. Kearney Catholic (12-7) | 6

7. Ord (14-5) | 9

8. St. Paul (13-3) | 10

9. BRLD (13-4) | 8

10. Gothenburg (13-5) | -

Contenders: Chadron, David City, Malcolm, Minden, Pierce.

Comments: Over the course of the season, North Bend Central has lost to Grand Island Central Catholic, which has lost to Lincoln Lutheran, which has lost to Wahoo. Not a clear picture at the top, but what is clear is the top four or five teams have separated themselves from the rest of the class. GICC jumps over Lincoln Lutheran after playing C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia closer in the Centennial Conference semifinals than Lincoln Lutheran did in the final against HSC. Broken Bow rolled to a Southwest Conference Tournament title.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (North Bend Central, BRLD), LouPlatte Conference Tournament (St. Paul, Ord). Thursday—Kearney Catholic at Adams Central. Friday—Elkhorn at Wahoo. Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings SC, Wahoo at Beatrice, Minden at Gothenburg.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (19-0) | 1

2. Bridgeport (17-1) | 2

3. Guardian Angels CC (17-1) | 3

4. Crofton (16-2) | 4

5. Ponca (17-1) | 5

6. Pender (16-4) | 6

7. Clarkson/Leigh (14-5) | 8

8. Oakland-Craig (12-5) | 7

9. Sutton (15-3) | 9

10. Yutan (14-5) | -

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, Gordon-Rushville, Superior, Thayer Central, Wakefield.

Comments: Hastings St. Cecilia is a very complete team, and the Hawkettes showed that with wins against Class C-1 state title contenders GICC and Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Yutan enters after an impressive 20-point win against Syracuse in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament final. The Chieftains have won 10 straight.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Clarkson/Leigh, Oakland-Craig, Pender), Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Amherst), Mid State Conference Tournament (Guardian Angels CC, Crofton), Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Sutton, Superior, Thayer Central). Tuesday—Hastings SC at Adams Central. Saturday—Lincoln Lutheran at Hastings SC.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elmwood-Murdock (15-2) | 1

2. Humphrey/LHF (15-3) | 3

3. Archbishop Bergan (12-6) | 2

4. Ravenna (15-3) | 4

5. Alma (14-3) | 5

6. Shelton (16-1) | 6

7. Pleasanton (14-4) | 8

8. Johnson-Brock (14-4) | 9

9. Niobrara/Verdigre (13-5) | 10

10. Nebraska Christian (12-5) | -

Contenders: BDS, Cambridge, Cross County, Elgin/PJ, North Platte St. Pat's, Plainview, S-E-M.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan battled some bigger schools in the Centennial Conference Tournament last week, and earned a win against C-1 No. 6 Kearney Catholic. Elmwood-Murdock (ECNC) and Humphrey/LHF (East Husker) will get a chance to do the same this week.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—East Husker Conference Tournament (Humphrey/LHF), Fort Kearny Conference Tournament (Pleasanton, S-E-M), LouPlatte Conference Tournament (Ravenna). Tuesday-Saturday—East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament (Elmwood-Murdock). Saturday—North Platte St. Pat's at Cambridge.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (16-3) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (17-3) | 2

3. Anselmo-Merna (14-5) | 4

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (19-1) | 5

5. St. Mary's (13-4) | 3

6. Sterling (14-4) | 7

7. Wynot (11-7) | 6

8. Silver Lake (12-4) | 8

9. Stuart (11-7) | -

10. Crawford (14-4) | 9

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, South Platte, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Maywood-Hayes Center's run to the RPAC Tournament title included a 49-34 win against D-1 No. 5 Alma in the final. Stuart enters the top 10 after beating St. Mary's.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Pioneer Conference Tournament (Falls City SH, Sterling, Diller-Odell).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

