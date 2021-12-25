Girls basketball ratings, 12/26

Comments: Elkhorn North looks much better than it did a year ago when it won a state title. The Wolves have won their games by an average of 37.3 points, including two wins against rated foes. Norris, York and Omaha Skutt follow, but there doesn't seem to be much separating those three. Adams Central vaults into the top 10 after pushing York to the final whistle last week, and Waverly jumps in following wins against Blair (in overtime), Northwest, Elkhorn and Crete. The Vikings' losses are to Nos. 1 and 3.