Girls basketball ratings, 12/26

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
We've learned a lot through the first four weeks of the regular season. We're likely to learn more after the upcoming holiday tournaments.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (6-0) | 1
2. Omaha Central (8-0) | 2
3. Bellevue West (6-1) | 6
4. Lincoln Southwest (6-0) | 5
5. Lincoln Pius X (5-1) | 7
6. Fremont (6-1) | 3
7. Lincoln High (6-0) | 8
8. Bellevue East (5-2) | 4
9. Millard North (6-1) | 9
10. Gretna (6-2) | —
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln Northeast.
Comments: Bellevue West nearly knocked off top-rated Millard South during the opening weekend and then topped Pius X a week later, so the Thunderbirds, who have Taryn Wharton back from an offseason leg injury, make the biggest leap. After winning the KSA Classic in Orlando, Florida, Fremont looks to add a HAC Tournament crown. The Tigers have finished runners-up the past two years. Omaha Central and Millard South are the favorites to reach the Metro Tournament final, but will the Eagles have Inia Jones, who has missed time with an injury?
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elkhorn North (7-0) | 1
2. Norris (7-0) | 4
3. York (7-0) | 3
4. Omaha Skutt (5-0) | 7
5. Adams Central (6-1) | —
6. Waverly (4-2) | —
7. Blair (6-1) | 2
8. Scottsbluff (7-2) | 6
9. Beatrice (3-1) | 9
10. Hastings (2-3) | —
Contenders: Crete, Elkhorn, Sidney, Northwest.
Comments: Elkhorn North looks much better than it did a year ago when it won a state title. The Wolves have won their games by an average of 37.3 points, including two wins against rated foes. Norris, York and Omaha Skutt follow, but there doesn't seem to be much separating those three. Adams Central vaults into the top 10 after pushing York to the final whistle last week, and Waverly jumps in following wins against Blair (in overtime), Northwest, Elkhorn and Crete. The Vikings' losses are to Nos. 1 and 3.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (5-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran (7-0) | 2
3. Wahoo (4-1) | —
4. Kearney Catholic (6-1) | —
5. St. Paul (5-1) | —
6. Grand Island CC (5-2) | 3
7. Malcolm (7-1) | 6
8. Broken Bow (5-1) | 5
9. BRLD (5-1) | 10
10. Columbus Scotus (5-3) | —
Contenders: Auburn, Bishop Neumann, Chase County, David City, Hershey, Pierce, Syracuse.
Comments: Wahoo, Kearney Catholic and St. Paul vault into the top five behind early strong competition and some key wins. Wahoo had three wins against Class B teams and pushed B No. 3 Norris to the final buzzer. Kearney Catholic beat Sutton and Hastings, and St. Paul knocked off Broken Bow. With wins against GICC and two strong Class D programs (Humphrey St. Francis and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family), Scotus gets the edge over Bishop Neumann for the 10th spot.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (7-0) | 1
2. Bridgeport (7-0) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (9-0) | 5
4. Ponca (8-0) | 3
5. Crofton (8-1) | 4
6. Pender (6-2) | —
7. Clarkson/Leigh (4-3) | 7
8. Oakland-Craig (6-2) | 6
9. Sutton (5-2) | 9
10. Elkhorn Valley (6-0) | —
Contenders: Bayard, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, North Central, Superior.
Comments: The top four are each unbeaten and look really sharp in the early going. Guardian Angels Central Catholic beat defending state champion Crofton by 13 and C-1 No. 10 Columbus Scotus. Pender entered the Christmas break riding a lot of momentum following back-to-back wins against Oakland-Craig and previously unbeaten BRLD. Hastings St. Cecilia's early run includes victories against Scotus, Bishop Neumann and Sutton.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elmwood-Murdock (7-0) | 9
2. Archbishop Bergan (6-0) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (6-1) | 1
4. Ravenna (7-1) | 3
5. Alma (7-1) | 4
6. Shelton (7-0) | 8
7. Elgin/PJ (6-1) | —
8. North Platte St. Pat's (3-3) | 5
9. S-E-M (8-0) | —
10. Mead (6-1) | —
Contenders: BDS, Howells-Dodge, Johnson-Brock, Nebraska Christian, Overton, Pleasanton.
Comments: You'll be hard-pressed to find another team that has had a better start than Elmwood-Murdock. The Knights' 7-0 start includes wins against C-1 and C-2 competition, including Malcolm, Syracuse, Auburn and Lourdes Central Catholic. Humphrey/LHF's only loss is to Columbus Scotus, so it's tough to punish the Bulldogs, but Elmwood-Murdock and Archbishop Bergan have looked great.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (6-2) | 1
2. Wynot (6-1) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (7-1) | 6
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (9-0) | 5
5. Anselmo-Merna (5-3) | 3
6. Osceola (7-0) | —
7. St. Mary's (4-2) | 9
8. Diller-Odell (5-2) | —
9. Exeter-Milligan (6-2) | 4
10. Wauneta-Palisade (5-2) | 10
Contenders: Crawford, Parkview Christian, Silver Lake, South Platte, Sterling.
Comments: Top-ranked Sacred Heart is not penalized for an overtime loss to C-2 Lourdes Central Catholic. Osceola jumps into the top 10 following a 7-0 start, including a victory against Exeter-Milligan. Diller-Odell is without 6-foot-1 post player Karli Heidemann, but the Griffins are receiving a boost from freshman Myleigh Weers.
