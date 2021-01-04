Here's a look at Clark Grell's ratings following a busy stretch of holiday basketball.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Lincoln Pius X (6-0) | 1

2. Fremont (8-2) | 2

3. Millard South (9-0) | 4

4. Omaha Central (9-1) | 5

5. Lincoln Southwest (4-1) | 3

6. Lincoln East (4-1) | 7

7. Lincoln High (3-2) | 6

8. Gretna (6-4) | 8

9. Lincoln North Star (3-2) | -

10. Kearney (4-2) | 9

Contenders: Millard North, Omaha Benson, Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside.

Comments: Lincoln Pius X beat Fremont twice in the span of 12 days, including for the HAC Tournament title. The Tigers do not drop. They beat Lincoln Southwest to get to the final and led Pius X in the fourth quarter in both meetings. Millard South moves up a spot after rallying from down 18 to beat Omaha Central 79-76 in the Metro Tournament final. It was the first loss for the Eagles, who with their offensive firepower and size, get the edge at No. 4 over Southwest. North Star enters after a one-point win against Lincoln High before Christmas break.

Key games: Tuesday—Millard South at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X, Millard South at Omaha Benson. Saturday—Lincoln North Star at Gretna, Fremont vs. Glenwood, Iowa.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Norris (7-0) | 1

2. York (8-0) | 2

3. Elkhorn North (9-0) | 3

4. Crete (8-1) | 5

5. Omaha Skutt (8-1) | 4

6. Beatrice (5-1) | 9

7. Omaha Gross (6-3) | 6

8. Blair (7-2) | 7

9. Scottsbluff (8-2) | -

10. Waverly (4-4) | -

Contenders: Bennington, Elkhorn, Hastings, Northwest.

Comments: Crete and Omaha Skutt swap spots after the Cardinals defeated the SkyHawks 35-32 in the Doane holiday tournament. Beatrice had a very nice holiday tournament, defeating Elkhorn and Class A North Platte, both by double digits. Omaha Gross was tripped up by Waverly on Saturday, but the Cougars stay ahead of Blair based on their 11-point win against the Bears in the Cougar Classic.

Key games: Monday—York at Waverly. Tuesday—Blair at Archbishop Bergan. Thursday—Wahoo at Norris, Columbus Scotus at York. Friday—Waverly at Norris. Saturday—Crete at Wahoo, York at Northwest.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Bend Central (9-0) | 1

2. Grand Island CC (9-0) | 2

3. Broken Bow (9-0) | 3

4. Hastings SC (7-2) | 5

5. Malcolm (8-0) | 6

6. O'Neill (8-1) | -

7. Wahoo (5-2) | 10

8. West Point-Beemer (6-3) | 8

9. Adams Central (7-4) | 4

10. Auburn (9-0) | -

Contenders: Ainsworth, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Ord, Pierce, St. Paul.

Comments: This remains the deepest class in the state. The biggest mover and shaker is O'Neill. The Eagles picked up wins against C-2 North Central (52-39), St. Paul (55-23) and Adams Central (57-38) over the holiday break. North Bend Central hasn't lost in nearly a year, a stretch of 17 games. St. Cecilia is not penalized for a four-point loss to B No. 2 York, and Auburn enters after winning the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout.

Key games: Tuesday—Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran, St. Paul at Columbus Scotus, Northwest at Grand Island CC. Thursday—Wahoo at Norris. Friday—North Bend Central at Pender. Saturday—Crete at Wahoo, BRLD at West Point-Beemer, Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian, Pleasanton vs. Adams Central, Malcolm vs. North Central.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Clarkson/Leigh (10-0) | 2

2. Crofton (9-1) | 1

3. Ponca (10-0) | 4

4. Centennial (7-1) | 3

5. Guardian Angels CC (9-2) | 5

6. BRLD (6-2) | 6

7. Wood River (8-1) | 7

8. North Central (7-2) | 10

9. Sutton (7-2) | 9

10. Pender (8-3) | 8

Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, Ravenna, South Loup.

Comments: Crofton's 10-point loss to Humphrey St. Francis is not a bad-looking loss when you look at the D-2 top-ranked Flyers. But Clarkson/Leigh hasn't missed a beat, winning some tough games along the way, so it jumps the Warriors for the top spot. Crofton's next big test will come Tuesday against No. 3 Ponca. After a pair of early losses, BRLD responded with a win against Pender before the break.

Key games: Monday—Pender at Wynot. Tuesday—Ponca at Crofton. Thursday—BRLD at Elkhorn North, Sutton at Cross County. Friday—Sutton at Centennial, North Bend Central at Pender, Ravenna at Wood River. Saturday—BRLD at West Point-Beemer, North Central vs. Malcolm.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (9-0) | 1

2. Humphrey/LHF (9-2) | 2

3. Archbishop Bergan (6-2) | 4

4. North Platte St. Pat's (7-2) | 6

5. Weeping Water (7-3) | 7

6. BDS (5-4) | 3

7. Hartington CC (3-5) | 5

8. South Platte (6-1) | -

9. Anselmo-Merna (6-3) | -

10. Mead (7-1) | 10

Contenders: Alma, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Elgin/PJ, McCool Junction, Shelton, Southern.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan beat Class B Ashland-Greenwood and C-1 Omaha Roncalli during holiday tournament week and moves up a spot. BDS (all for losses to C-1 or C-2 teams) and Hartington Cedar Catholic (all five losses to B, C-1 or C-2 teams) are hoping to benefit from difficult schedules.

Key games: Tuesday—North Platte St. Pat's at Anselmo-Merna, Blair at Archbishop Bergan. Saturday—Adams Central at Pleasanton.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey SF (8-0) | 1

2. Falls City SH (9-0) | 2

3. CWC (7-0) | 3

4. Wynot (6-3) | 5

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-1) | 6

6. Diller-Odell (7-1) | 7

7. Exeter-Milligan (10-0) | 8

8. Mullen (7-2) | 4

9. S-E-M (6-1) | -

10. Sterling (3-3) | 10

Contenders: Franklin, Loomis, Medicine Valley, Sandhills/Thedford, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Humphrey St. Francis has a rock-solid hold on No. 1 after defeating then-Class C-2 No. 1 Crofton and C-1 No. 8 West Point-Beemer in a holiday tournament. Wynot was in the same tournament and is not penalized for losses to Crofton and West Point-Beemer. Maywood-Hayes Center beat Mullen and makes a move.

Key games: Monday—Pender at Wynot. Tuesday—Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan. Friday—Diller-Odell at Falls City SH. Saturday—Ord at CWC.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

