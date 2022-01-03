Girls basketball ratings, 1/4

Comments: Kearney Catholic is not penalized for a loss to Hastings St. Cecilia during holiday tournament week. Put C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia in C-1 and the Hawkettes would be among the top two or three teams. St. Paul boosted its resume with a 40-29 win against BRLD in the O'Neill holiday tournament, and Pierce jumps in after winning the Greater Northeast Shootout. David City, led by seniors Neely Behrns (17.6 points per game) and Emily Johnson (12.1), is one of three unbeatens left in Class C-1.