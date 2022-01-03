Girls basketball ratings, 1/4

Did we learn a lot during holiday tournament week? Absolutely. Here's a look at the latest girls basketball ratings.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (10-0) | 1
2. Omaha Central (10-1) | 2
3. Fremont (9-1) | 6
4. Bellevue West (6-2) | 3
5. Lincoln Pius X (7-2) | 5
6. Lincoln Southwest (7-1) | 4
7. Millard North (7-2) | 9
8. Bellevue East (6-3) | 8
9. Lincoln High (6-1) | 7
10. Gretna (6-3) | 10
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast.
Comments: Millard South solidified the top spot after beating Omaha Central in the Metro Tournament final, and the Patriots did so without one of their top players as Cora Olsen continues to recover from a high ankle sprain. Fremont jumps back to third after an impressive run to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament crown, and Millard North moves up two spots after reaching the Metro semifinals, which included a 47-46 win against Bellevue West.
Key games: Friday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest, Bellevue West at Gretna; Saturday—Bellevue East at Millard North, Lincoln East at Fremont, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Northeast.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elkhorn North (10-0) | 1
2. Norris (9-0) | 2
3. Omaha Skutt (8-0) | 4
4. York (8-1) | 3
5. Adams Central (8-1) | 5
6. Blair (8-1) | 7
7. Scottsbluff (9-2) | 9
8. Waverly (5-3) | 6
9. Sidney (9-1) | -
10. Elkhorn (4-5) | -
Contenders: Beatrice, Hastings, Northwest.
Comments: The top-three teams have looked very impressive after one month. Elkhorn North continues to roll, averaging 71.4 points per game. The Wolves will be tested Friday when No. 3 Omaha Skutt visits. Norris has a big week, too, with games against Nos. 7 and 8. Blair has played well since an overtime loss to Waverly, winning six straight, all by double digits.
Key games: Tuesday—Scottsbluff at Norris, Archbishop Bergan at Blair; Thursday—Norris at Waverly; Friday—Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn North; Saturday—Adams Central vs. Bridgeport, York at Kearney.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (7-0) | 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran (9-0) | 2
3. Wahoo (6-2) | 3
4. Kearney Catholic (7-2) | 4
5. St. Paul (8-1) | 5
6. Malcolm (9-1) | 7
7. Broken Bow (6-2) | 8
8. BRLD (6-2) | 9
9. Pierce (7-1) | -
10. David City (8-0) | -
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Chase County, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Grand Island CC, Hershey.
Comments: Kearney Catholic is not penalized for a loss to Hastings St. Cecilia during holiday tournament week. Put C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia in C-1 and the Hawkettes would be among the top two or three teams. St. Paul boosted its resume with a 40-29 win against BRLD in the O'Neill holiday tournament, and Pierce jumps in after winning the Greater Northeast Shootout. David City, led by seniors Neely Behrns (17.6 points per game) and Emily Johnson (12.1), is one of three unbeatens left in Class C-1.
Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo; Columbus Scotus at St. Paul; Friday—Kearney Catholic at Grand Island CC, Pender at North Bend Central; Saturday—Auburn vs. Broken Bow, Bishop Neumann at Columbus Scotus, North Bend Central vs. Grand Island CC.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (9-0) | 1
2. Bridgeport (8-0) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (10-1) | 3
4. Ponca (10-0) | 4
5. Crofton (10-1) | 5
6. Pender (8-3) | 6
7. Clarkson/Leigh (6-3) | 7
8. Oakland-Craig (7-3) | 8
9. North Central (8-1) | -
10. Elkhorn Valley (7-1) | 10
Contenders: Amherst, Bayard, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, Superior, Sutton.
Comments: St. Cecilia's impressive start now includes wins against B No. 4 York and C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic. GACC is not penalized after a loss to C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central. The top five make up a strong, strong collection of teams.
Key games: Tuesday—Crofton at Ponca; Thursday—Pender at North Bend Central, Guardian Angels CC at Bishop Neumann; Saturday—Bridgeport vs. Adams Central, Oakland-Craig vs. Sidney, North Central vs. Elmwood-Murdock.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elmwood-Murdock (9-0) | 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (8-0) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (7-2) | 3
4. Ravenna (9-1) | 4
5. Alma (7-1) | 5
6. Shelton (9-0) | 6
7. Elgin/PJ (8-1) | 7
8. S-E-M (8-0) | 9
9. North Platte St. Pat's (5-4) | 8
10. Southern (9-1) | -
Contenders: Johnson-Brock, Mead, Overton, Pleasanton.
Comments: There's not a lot of movement in D-1 after many of the top teams had successful two-day runs during holiday tournament week. Southern enters the top 10 after winning nine of its first 10 games. Elmwood-Murdock has a big week. The Knights play at D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart on Tuesday and C-2 No. 9 North Central in a neutral-site game later in the week.
Key games: Tuesday—Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City SH; Archbishop Bergan at Blair, Anselmo-Merna at North Platte St. Pat's, Johnson-Brock at Lourdes CC; Friday—Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's; Saturday—Elmwood-Murdock vs. North Central.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (8-2) | 1
2. Wynot (7-2) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (8-2) | 3
4. St. Mary's (6-2) | 7
5. Anselmo-Merna (7-3) | 5
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-1) | 4
7. Diller-Odell (7-2) | 8
8. Silver Lake (6-2) | -
9. Crawford (8-2) | -
10. Osceola (7-2) | 6
Contenders: Exeter-Milligan, South Platte, Sterling, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Sacred Heart beat C-2 Lourdes Central Catholic 58-36 to avenge an earlier loss to the Knights, and followed by beating a good C-1 Syracuse team 42-27. Wynot and St. Francis each lost to Crofton in a holiday tournament, but both stay in their respective places. St. Mary's had the most impressive week, beating C-1 Grand Island Central Catholic and C-2 Sutton — both were ranked at the time — to win the GICC tourney.
Key games: Tuesday—Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City SH; Anselmo-Merna at North Platte St. Pat's, Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell, Silver Lake at Pleasanton; Friday—Falls City SH at Diller-Odell, Elgin/PJ at St. Mary's.
