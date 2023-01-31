Girls basketball ratings, 1/31

Take a look at the latest high school girls basketball ratings from Nate Thomas.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Millard South (16-2) ; 1

2. Bellevue West (15-2) ; 2

3. Lincoln High (14-1) ; 3

4. Millard North (16-1) ; 4

5. Lincoln East (11-4) ; 7

6. Lincoln Pius X (13-3) ; 5

7. Bellevue East (12-3) ; 6

8. Lincoln Northeast (11-7) ; 9

9. Millard West (10-6) ; 10

10. Lincoln North Star (9-6) ; —

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: The top four teams have stayed steady the past few weeks. But Lincoln East jumps into the top five. The Spartans have won seven of their last eight games after a slow start. Lincoln North Star is ranked for the first time this season, going 6-1 the past three weeks.

Class B (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (18-1) ; 1

2. Elkhorn North (16-1) ; 2

3. York (15-2) ; 3

4. Sidney (16-1) ; 5

5. Beatrice (12-2) ; 4

6. Scottsbluff (15-4) ; 6

7. Norris (11-5) ; 7

8. Waverly (10-6) ; 10

9. Omaha Duchesne (11-4) ; 8

10. Blair (12-5) ; 9

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, South Sioux City, Alliance.

Comments: There is a little shuffling in the middle of the pack this week after both York and Beatrice lost to rated Class C-1 opponents. Sidney — outside of its one loss to Class C-2 Gordon-Rushville — has played well and moves up to No. 4. Waverly had a solid week, defeating Blair and Bennington and putting up a spirited fight against No. 2 Elkhorn North.

Class C-1 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Bridgeport (17-0) ; 1

2. North Bend Central (17-1) ; 2

3. Adams Central (17-1) ; 3

4. Lincoln Christian (15-2) ; 4

5. Wahoo (14-3) ; 6

6. Gothenburg (13-3) ; 5

7. Milford (16-3) ; 8

8. Scotus CC (14-5) ; 7

9. Malcolm (15-4) ; 9

10. Yutan (16-2) ; —

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Hershey, Minden.

Comments: Adams Central and North Bend Central had good weeks, with the Patriots winning the Central 10 Conference Tournament, while the Tigers defeated two Class C-2 rated opponents. Lincoln Christian won a loaded Centennial Conference tourney, including a win against Scotus Central Catholic in the final. Wahoo put together a great second half against No. 10 Malcolm for the Trailblazer Conference Tournament title.

Class C-2 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Guardian Angels CC (15-1) ; 1

2. Crofton (16-1) ; 2

3. Pender (18-2) ; 3

4. Clarkson-Leigh (15-3) ; 6

5. Oakland-Craig (15-3) ; 5

6. Ponca (16-1) ; 7

7. Archbishop Bergan (12-5) ; 4

8. Southern Valley (14-2) ; 9

9. Superior (16-2) ; 10

10. Cross County (14-4) ; 8

Contenders: Amherst, Summerland, Thayer Central, Gordon-Rushville.

Comments: It was a wild week despite the top three teams going undefeated. Clarkson-Leigh is finding some rhythm late. The Patriots have won seven straight games heading into the East Husker Conference Tournament. Archbishop Bergan continues its slump, losing five of its last six games.

Class D-1 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Ravenna (15-1) ; 1

2. Hartington CC (14-2) ; 4

3. Centura (14-1) ; 3

4. Hastings SC (13-3) ; 2

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0) ; 6

6. S-E-M (12-0) ; 5

7. Elgin/PJ (13-3) ; 9

8. Johnson-Brock (13-3) ; 7

9. Alma (11-1) ; 8

10. Elmwood-Murdock (13-4) ; —

Contenders: BDS, Niobrara/Verdigre, Sterling, Meridian.

Comments: The carousel in this class continues. Ravenna beat Centura and remains No. 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic had a seven-game winning streak snapped, in a loss to Class C-2 No. 6 Ponca, but the Trojans still move up. Hastings St. Cecilia lost both of its games in the Centennial Conference Tournament to fall a few spots.

Class D-2 (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Shelton (14-1) ; 1

2. Falls City SH (16-2) ; 2

3. Overton (15-3) ; 4

4. St. Mary’s (14-2) ; 5

5. McCool Junction (16-2) ; 6

6. Humphrey SF (15-4) ; 3

7. Parkview Christian (14-6) ; 9

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (14-4) ; 7

9. Wynot (9-6) ; 8

10. Howells-Dodge (11-8) ; 10

Contenders: Pleasanton, Diller-Odell, Paxton, Hay Springs.

Comments: Overton handed Shelton its first loss of the season to make the No. 1 conversation more interesting. But Shelton keeps that spot at least for now. Overton gets a deserved boost. McCool Junction won the Crossroads Conference tourney in overtime and keeps moving up. Parkview Christian won its first Frontier Conference title.

