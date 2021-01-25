Girls basketball ratings, 1/26

Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as many teams prepare for conference tournament play.
(Records through Saturday's games)
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (12-0);1
2. Millard South (13-1);3
3. Fremont (13-3);2
4. Lincoln Southwest (9-2);5
5. Omaha Central (13-1);4
6. Lincoln High (8-4);10
7. Kearney (9-4);9
8. Omaha Westside (11-3);-
9. Lincoln East (6-5);6
10. Lincoln North Star (8-3);7
Contenders: Bellevue East, Gretna, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista.
Comments: Lincoln Southwest's win against Fremont drops the Tigers down a spot. Nos. 6-10 can be pieced together a lot of different ways. A win against Lincoln East could kick-start a momentum run for Lincoln High, while Omaha Westside enters at No. 8 following wins against Papillion-La Vista (53-42) and previously rated Omaha Marian (53-46). Kearney was handled by Pius X and Southwest, but a 51-35 win against Lincoln East has the Bearcats ahead of the Spartans, who stay ahead of North Star following Friday's head-to-head win.
Key games: Friday—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Central at Gretna. Saturday—Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Central, Fremont at Bellevue East.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Elkhorn North (13-0);2
2. Norris (12-1);3
3. Crete (13-2);4
4. Omaha Skutt (14-1);5
5. York (13-2);1
6. Beatrice (12-1);6
7. Scottsbluff (13-4);8
8. Omaha Gross (10-5);7
9. Bennington (9-6);-
10. Elkhorn (6-8);-
Contenders: Blair, Hastings, Waverly.
Comments: First-year program Elkhorn North has another milestone to add — it's first No. 1 rating. The Wolves will encounter their toughest tests this week, including a potential matchup with No. 2 Norris in the EMC Tournament. York drops to fifth after losses to Norris and Class A North Platte, and Omaha Skutt, which rolled past North Platte earlier in the season, moves ahead of York after winning the River Cities Conference Tournament. Elkhorn, which has played Class B's toughest schedule, seems to be finding some traction. The Antlers beat previously rated Blair before pushing Crete on Saturday.
Key games: Tuesday-Friday—Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris, Bennington, Blair, Waverly). Tuesday-Saturday—Central Conference Tournament (Crete, York). Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Beatrice). Friday—Hastings at Omaha Skutt.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Grand Island CC (14-0);1
2. North Bend Central (12-1);2
3. Hastings SC (14-2);3
4. Malcolm (16-0);4
5. Broken Bow (15-1);5
6. Lincoln Lutheran (13-1);7
7. West Point-Beemer (13-3);-
8. O'Neill (14-2);6
9. Adams Central (10-6);9
10. Auburn (14-1);8
Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Ord, Sidney, Wahoo.
Comments: Lincoln Lutheran has won 13 straight games and could potentially see top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic in the Centennial Conference Tournament, but the Warriors must first beat a battle-tested and dangerous Columbus Scotus team in the quarterfinals. West Point-Beemer has won eight straight, a stretch that includes wins against C-2 state contender BRLD and Class B Elkhorn.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—SWC Tournament (Broken Bow). Tuesday-Saturday—Centennial Conference Tournament (Hastings SC, Lincoln Lutheran, Columbus Scotus), Central Conference Tournament (Adams Central).
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Clarkson/Leigh (16-0);1
2. Crofton (14-3);2
3. Wood River (15-2);3
4. Centennial (15-1);4
5. BRLD (11-4);5
6. Guardian Angels CC (15-2);7
7. Ponca (14-2);6
8. North Central (14-3);9
9. Sutton (12-4);10
10. Pender (13-5);8
Contenders: Bridgeport, Cross County, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, Overton, Ravenna, South Loup.
Comments: Wood River is not penalized for a close loss to C-1 No. 1 Grand Island CC, while Guardian Angels CC moves up after a win against C-1-rated O'Neill. Pender drops a couple spots after a loss to Wisner-Pilger, but a strong résumé keeps the Pendragons in the top 10 and ahead of a solid group of contenders.
Key games: Tuesday—Ord at Wood River, Ponca at Hartington CC, Ravenna at Elm Creek. Thursday—Pierce at Crofton, Wynot at Ponca. Friday—Elm Creek at Overton.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Pleasanton (17-1);1
2. Humphrey/LHF (13-2);2
3. Weeping Water (14-3);4
4. Archbishop Bergan (9-6);3
5. Anselmo-Merna (11-4);5
6. Hartington CC (10-6);6
7. BDS (11-5);7
8. South Platte (13-1);9
9. Elgin/PJ (13-3);-
10. Shelton (12-3);10
Contenders: Amherst, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Elkhorn Valley, North Platte St. Pat's, Summerland, Yutan.
Comments: Archbishop Bergan's rugged schedule continues this week with the Centennial Conference Tournament. The Knights have lost four straight, but the losses are to GACC, North Bend Central, Lincoln Lutheran and Columbus Scotus. Elgin/PJ, which has won eight of nine, moves in at nine. Top-ranked Pleasanton is winning games by an average of nearly 32 points.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—MNAC Tournament (Anselmo-Merna), Centennial Conference Tournament (Archbishop Bergan), Crossroads Conference Tournament (BDS). Tuesday—Ponca at Hartington CC, Humphrey/LHF at Oakland-Craig, Shelton at Overton, Summerland at Elkhorn Valley. Thursday—Elgin/PJ at Humphrey/LHF.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (15-0);1
2. Falls City SH (17-0);2
3. CWC (15-0);3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-1);4
5. Wynot (10-5);5
6. Mullen (14-2);6
7. Exeter-Milligan (15-2);7
8. Sterling (10-4);9
9. S-E-M (9-4);8
10. Diller-Odell (9-5);10
Contenders: Franklin, Loomis, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart picked up an impressive 62-27 win against C-1-rated Auburn. Humphrey St. Francis won by margins of 73, 26 and 42 points in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament.
Key games: Monday-Saturday—MNAC Tournament (Mullen), Crossroads Conference Tournament (Exeter-Milligan), RPAC Tournament (Maywood-Hayes Center, Wauneta-Palisade). Tuesday—Sterling at Lourdes CC. Thursday—Amherst at S-E-M, Wynot at Ponca.