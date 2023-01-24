Girls basketball ratings, 1/24

Take a look at the latest high school girls basketball ratings from Nate Thomas.

(Records through Saturday)

Class A (Record); Pvs.

1. Millard South (15-2) ; 1

2. Bellevue West (14-2) ; 2

3. Lincoln High (13-1) ; 3

4. Millard North (13-1) ; 4

5. Lincoln Pius X (13-2) ; 6

6. Bellevue East (11-2) ; 5

7. Lincoln East (8-4) ; 8

8. Omaha Central (11-5) ; 9

9. Lincoln Northeast (10-7) ; 7

10. Millard West (7-6) ; 10

Contenders: Lincoln North Star, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Lincoln Pius X has played well all season, but the Thunderbolts seem to be hitting a different gear. They leapfrog Bellevue East to move into the top five, where they started the season. Injuries have Lincoln Northeast in a little slump. Lincoln East knocked off the Rockets last week.

Class B (Record);Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (16-1) ; 1

2. Elkhorn North (14-1) ; 2

3. York (13-1) ; 4

4. Beatrice (11-1) ; 3

5. Sidney (13-1) ; 6

6. Scottsbluff (13-4) ; 7

7. Norris (10-4) ; 5

8. Omaha Duchesne (9-4) ; 8

9. Blair (11-3) ; 9

10. Waverly (8-5) ; 10

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, South Sioux City.

Comments: York breaks into the top three with a big win against Norris. The Dukes have won eight games in a row since a Dec. 20 loss to Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central. It was a rough week for Norris, which also lost to unranked Bennington. Sidney and Scottsbluff continue to roll out west.

Class C-1 (Record); Pvs.

1. Bridgeport (14-0) ; 1

2. North Bend Central (15-1) ; 3

3. Adams Central (14-1) ; 2

4. Lincoln Christian (12-2) ; 6

5. Gothenburg (11-2) ; 4

6. Wahoo (12-3) ; 5

7. Scotus CC (12-4) ; 9

8. Milford (14-3) ; 7

9. Malcolm (13-3) ; 8

10. Pierce (12-4) ; 10

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Hershey, Minden.

Comments: Adams Central's undefeated start came to an end thanks to Grand Island Central Catholic. So the Patriots drop below North Bend Central, which is rolling. The Tigers have won 15 straight after losing their first game. Lincoln Christian looks to have rebounded from a rough patch just in time for the loaded Centennial Conference Tournament.

Class C-2 (Record); Pvs.

1. Guardian Angels CC (15-1) ; 1

2. Crofton (15-1) ; 3

3. Pender (16-2) ; 4

4. Archbishop Bergan (12-3) ; 2

5. Oakland-Craig (14-2) ; 5

6. Clarkson-Leigh (13-3) ; 6

7. Ponca (14-1) ; 7

8. Cross County (13-3) ; 8

9. Southern Valley (11-2) ; 9

10. Superior (14-2) ; 10

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, Summerland, Thayer Central, Gordon-Rushville.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan's slide continues after it was blown out by Class C-1 Scotus Central Catholic for its third loss in four games. Crofton and Pender continue to put together great seasons and look like contenders. The East Husker Conference Tournament will be madness, with Pender, Oakland-Craig and other rated teams.

Class D-1 (Record); Pvs.

1. Ravenna (15-1) ; 2

2. Hastings SC (13-3) ; 1

3. Centura (14-1) ; 3

4. Hartington CC (14-2) ; 4

5. S-E-M (12-0) ; 5

6. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-0) ; 6

7. Johnson-Brock (13-3) ; 7

8. Alma (11-1) ; 9

9. Elgin/PJ (13-3) ; 10

10. BDS (13-3) ; 8

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Niobrara/Verdigre, Sterling, Meridian.

Comments: The carousel for the top spot continues, now with Ravenna atop the class. The Bluejays lost to Class C-2 Amherst on opening night and have not lost since. Hastings St. Cecilia's close loss to Class C-2 Superior keeps the Hawkettes hanging around at the top. Bruning-Davenport-Shickley lost to McCool Junction, but stays in.

Class D-2 (Record);Pvs.

1. Shelton (12-0) ; 1

2. Falls City SH (14-2) ; 2

3. Humphrey SF (13-4) ; 3

4. Overton (13-3) ; 4

5. St. Mary’s (11-2) ; 5

6. McCool Junction (13-2) ; 6

7. Wilcox-Hildreth (12-3) ; 7

8. Wynot (9-5) ; 9

9. Parkview Christian (12-6) ; 8

10. Howells-Dodge (10-7) ; —

Contenders: Leyton, Diller-Odell, Paxton, Lewiston.

Comments: All seven of the top teams won their matchups last week. This week could see some changes, with conference tournaments and a big game between No. 4 Overton and No. 1 Shelton. Howells-Dodge jumps back in after winning twice last week. The Jaguars are playing well despite a grueling schedule.

