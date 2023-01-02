Girls basketball ratings, 1/2

There is plenty to unpack from the first month of the season. And as we head into 2023, there are also plenty of new contenders that have emerged.

Class A (Record) | Pvs.

1. Millard South (8-1) | 1

2. Lincoln High (7-1) | 2

3. Bellevue West (10-1) | 4

4. Millard North (7-1) | 5

5. Bellevue East (7-2) | 6

6. Lincoln Pius X (7-1) | 3

7. Lincoln Northeast (7-3) | 10

8. Papillion-La Vista South (6-2) | -

9. Millard West (6-2)| -

10. Lincoln East (5-3) | 9

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian.

Comments: The top two stay the same after Millard South cruised to another Metro Conference final and Lincoln High won the HAC championship. But after that, the fun begins. Bellevue West has some signature wins and was a conference finalist. Lincoln Northeast shook off a rough start for a good conference tournament run. Papillion-La Vista South and Millard West arrive after a few signature wins to start the year.

Class B (Record) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (10-1) | 2

2. Elkhorn North (8-1) | 1

3. Norris (7-1) | 3

4. Beatrice (5-1) | 4

5. York (7-1) | 6

6. Waverly (4-3) | 5

7. Sidney (7-1) | 9

8. Scottsbluff (6-4) | 7

9. Omaha Duchesne (4-2) | -

10. Blair (8-2) | 10

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, McCook.

Comments: Omaha Skutt upended Elkhorn North on the opening night to take over the top spot. The SkyHawks have yet to lose to in-state competition. Skutt and Elkhorn North have cases to be the two best teams, regardless of class, after Elkhorn North knocked off Millard South. Much like last season, the rest of the class remains a mystery outside those two, though.

Class C-1 (Record) | Pvs.

1. Bridgeport (7-0) | 1

2. Adams Central (9-0) | 3

3. North Bend Central (7-1) | 2

4. Malcolm (9-1) | 4

5. Lincoln Christian (8-1) | -

6. Wahoo (6-1) | 8

7. Gothenburg (7-1) | 6

8. Minden (7-1) | 7

9. Scotus CC (7-2) | 9

10. Milford (9-2) | -

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Hershey, Falls City, Pierce.

Comments: Class C-1 is looking as wild as expected. The two new faces in the class — Bridgeport and Adams Central — have cruised to unbeaten starts. North Bend Central dropped its opening night game but has since defeated Malcolm and Milford. Lincoln Christian has shot out of a cannon to start the year. This class could look drastically different in two weeks with how deep it is.

Class C-2 (Record) | Pvs.

1. Archbishop Bergan (9-0) | 2

2. Guardian Angels CC (7-1) | 5

3. Pender (11-1) | 6

4. Ponca (6-0) | 4

5. Oakland-Craig (9-2) | 3

6. Crofton (9-1) | 7

7. Clarkson-Leigh (8-2) | 10

8. Amherst (6-3) | 9

9. Cross County (8-3) | -

10. Southern Valley (6-2) | -

Contenders: Superior, Elkhorn Valley, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield.

Comments: Class C-2 has certainly been crazy to start. Lincoln Lutheran's slow start opened the door for a new No. 1 to take over. Archbishop Bergan has certainly looked the part, but plenty of teams could make a case to take over the top spot. Guardian Angels CC and Pender have each lived up to their expectations and more to start the year.

Class D-1 (Record) | Pvs.

1. Centura (10-0) | -

2. Ravenna (9-1) | 4

3. Hastings SC (8-2) | 1

4. Hartington CC (8-2) | 2

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (10-0) | 8

6. Alma (7-0) | 5

7. S-E-M (7-0) | -

8. BDS (8-1) | 7

9. Johnson-Brock (7-1) | -

10. Elgin/PJ (9-1) | -

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling, Norfolk Catholic.

Comments: For all the entertainment that Class C-1 and C-2 have provided this year, D-1 has been unpredictable. Centura's undefeated start takes it from unranked to top-ranked. Ravenna was slated as a potential dark horse leading into the season and has looked like a contender thus far. And plenty of other schools in the ratings are riding momentum from successful volleyball seasons.

Class D-2 (Record) | Pvs.

1. Shelton (7-0) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (7-2) | 3

3. Falls City SH (7-2) | 2

4. McCool Junction (7-1) | 9

5. Overton (7-2) | 5

6. Wynot (5-2) | 7

7. St. Mary's (5-2) | 4

8. Parkview Christian (9-1) | -

9. Wilcox-Hildreth (7-2) | -

10. Diller-Odell (5-4) | 6

Contenders: Paxton, Anselmo-Merna, Pleasanton, Howells-Dodge.

Comments: The top stays mostly the same as the calendar flips. Shelton, the preseason top-ranked squad, has held steady through the busy festive period. Humphrey SF and Falls City SH both look like they could continue their basketball dominance. Parkview Christian's hot start has it in the ratings.

Photos: Links top Rockets in overtime to win HAC girls crown