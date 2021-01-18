Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings as we enter a busy week of top-10 matchups.

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Lincoln Pius X (10-0);1

2. Fremont (12-2);2

3. Millard South (11-1);3

4. Omaha Central (11-1);4

5. Lincoln Southwest (6-2);5

6. Lincoln East (5-3);6

7. Lincoln North Star (6-2);8

8. Omaha Marian (5-4);9

9. Kearney (8-2);10

10. Lincoln High (6-4);7

Contenders: Bellevue West, Gretna, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: The top four teams continue to separate themselves a bit from the rest of the class. This is a big week for several teams, including Lincoln East and Kearney, who both play three rated teams in a five-day stretch. The Spartans are not punished for losses to No. 2 Fremont and No. 4 Omaha Central. East will have played six straight rated teams (and nine in 11 games) by the end of the week. Kearney, which has played one rated team through 10 games, has a chance to show where it stands in the Class A pecking order.

Key games: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East at Kearney. Thursday—Omaha Westside at Omaha Marian. Friday—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X at Kearney. Saturday—Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East at Lincoln High.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. York (12-0);1

2. Elkhorn North (13-0);2

3. Norris (9-1);4

4. Crete (10-2);3

5. Omaha Skutt (12-1);5

6. Beatrice (10-1);6

7. Omaha Gross (9-4);7

8. Scottsbluff (12-4);8

9. Blair (9-3);9

10. Waverly (5-7);10

Contenders: Bennington, Elkhorn, Hastings.

Comments: The only change comes near the top as Norris and Crete swap spots after the Titans' 47-43 win against the Cardinals on Saturday. Norris will play at No. 1 York on Tuesday. Beatrice, which has been playing without leading scorer Mak Hatcliff, has won nine straight, and Omaha Skutt has won six straight since a loss to Crete. No makeup date has been set yet for York-Crete.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross). Tuesday—Norris at York. Thursday—Waverly at Wahoo. Friday—Norris at Bennington, Blair at Elkhorn. Saturday—Elkhorn at Crete.

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (12-0);1

2. North Bend Central (10-1);3

3. Hastings SC (12-2);4

4. Malcolm (13-0);5

5. Broken Bow (13-1);2

6. O'Neill (12-1);6

7. Lincoln Lutheran (10-1);7

8. Auburn (13-0);10

9. Adams Central (9-5);9

10. Wahoo (7-5);8

Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Ord, Pierce, West Point-Beemer.

Comments: Broken Bow drops three spots after a 54-47 loss to a Wood River team that looks ready to challenge in Class C-2. Grand Island Central Catholic didn't play a game last week after weather postponements, but the Crusaders will more than make up for it this week with tests against Wood River and Adams Central.

Key games: Tuesday—Wood River at Grand Island CC, Columbus Scotus at North Bend Central, Auburn at Falls City SH, Elkhorn at West Point-Beemer. Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Archbishop Bergan, Waverly at Wahoo. Friday—Guardian Angels CC at O'Neill. Saturday—Grand Island CC at Adams Central.

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Clarkson/Leigh (14-0);1

2. Crofton (12-2);2

3. Wood River (13-1);8

4. Centennial (13-1);4

5. BRLD (9-4);6

6. Ponca (12-2);3

7. Guardian Angels CC (12-2);5

8. Pender (12-4);7

9. North Central (11-3);9

10. Sutton (10-4);10

Contenders: Cross County, Elm Creek, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, Overton, Ravenna, South Loup, Wakefield.

Comments: Wood River continues to build a very nice resume, the most recent addition a 54-47 victory at then-Class C-1 No. 2 Broken Bow on Friday. Now the Eagles get a shot at C-1 No. 1 GICC. BRLD moves up after a 63-53 win against Ponca. Clarkson/Leigh solidified the top spot with a seven-point win at Pender. There are some strong teams just on the outside, including 11-0 Elm Creek.

Key games: Tuesday—Wood River at Grand Island CC, BRLD at Wakefield, Sutton at Ravenna. Friday—BRLD at Humphrey/LHF, Guardian Angels CC at O'Neill, Elm Creek at Pleasanton.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (14-1);1

2. Humphrey/LHF (11-2);2

3. Archbishop Bergan (9-4);3

4. Weeping Water (12-3);4

5. Anselmo-Merna (10-3);5

6. Hartington CC (8-5);8

7. BDS (9-5);7

8. North Platte St. Pat's (9-5);6

9. South Platte (11-1);9

10. Shelton (11-2);-

Contenders: Alma, Amherst, Dundy Co.-Stratton, Elgin/PJ, Southern, Summerland, Yutan.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan is not penalized for losses to C-1 state title contender North Bend Central and C-2 state title contender GACC. The Knights' tough schedule continues Thursday against Lincoln Lutheran. Weeping Water has won eight straight and the Indians' three losses are to rated teams in Classes B and C-1. Shelton moves in after Alma lost to Amherst.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Lutheran at Archbishop Bergan, Exeter-Milligan at BDS. Friday—BRLD at Humphrey/LHF, Anselmo-Merna at North Central, Archbishop Bergan at Columbus Scotus, Elm Creek at Pleasanton. Saturday—Hartington CC at Guardian Angels CC, Weeping Water at Lourdes CC.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Humphrey SF (12-0);1

2. Falls City SH (15-0);2

3. CWC (13-0);3

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (14-1);5

5. Wynot (9-4);6

6. Mullen (12-2);7

7. Exeter-Milligan (14-1);4

8. S-E-M (9-3);8

9. Sterling (7-4);10

10. Diller-Odell (8-4);9

Contenders: Arthur County, Franklin, Sioux County, Wauneta-Palisade, Wilcox-Hildreth.

Comments: Friday's weather prevented a showdown of Nos. 1: Humphrey St Francis and C-2 Clarkson/Leigh. Sacred Heart rolled through the MUDECAS Tournament in impressive fashion, winning each game by double digits. Underclassmen Erison Vonderschmidt, Rachel Magdanz and Jessica Wertenberger form a strong nucleus for the Irish, who only have one senior.

Key games: Monday-Saturday—Goldenrod Conference Tournament (Humphrey SF). Tuesday—Auburn at Falls City SH, Southern at Diller-Odell, S-E-M at Anselmo-Merna. Thursday—Exeter-Milligan at BDS, Wynot at Pierce.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.