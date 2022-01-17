Girls basketball ratings, 1/18

Yeah, it's the grind of January, but many teams are starting to get hot. Here's a look at the latest ratings from the Journal Star.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (14-0) | 1
2. Omaha Central (14-1) | 2
3. Fremont (13-1) | 3
4. Bellevue West (10-2) | 4
5. Lincoln High (9-2) | 8
6. Lincoln Pius X (10-3) | 5
7. Lincoln Southwest (8-2) | 6
8. Bellevue East (10-3) | 7
9. Millard North (10-3) | 9
10. Lincoln Northeast (7-5) -
Contenders: Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln East.
Comments: Lincoln High upended Pius X on Friday and was tied with top-rated Millard South with less than three minutes remaining Saturday before the Patriots pulled away. The Links showed they can hang with anyone, especially when they have their talented guards going offensively and defensively. Lincoln Northeast's road win at ratings contender Kearney followed by a solid fight against Millard North pushes the Rockets into the top 10 for the first time this season. As you see below, there are a lot of big games this week.
Key games: Tuesday—Omaha Central at Millard North. Friday—Millard South at Millard North, Bellevue East at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, Kearney at Lincoln Pius X. Saturday—Omaha Central at Bellevue East, Lincoln Southwest at Kearney, Lincoln High at Lincoln East.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (12-0) | 1
2. Elkhorn North (13-1) | 2
3. York (11-2) | 3
4. Scottsbluff (14-3) | 4
5. Norris (11-1) | 5
6. Adams Central (11-1) | 6
7. Waverly (6-5) | 8
8. Blair (10-2) | 7
9. Elkhorn (7-5) | 9
10. Beatrice (6-2) | 10
Contenders: Bennington, Sidney.
Comments: Between teams taking care of business and weather postponing some Friday games, there is little movement in Class B. Blair's loss to C-1 Wahoo, coupled with the Bears' earlier loss to Waverly, leads to a swap at Nos. 7 and 8. Tuesday's York-Norris matchup will be a great measuring-stick game for both teams. The ratings do not account for Monday's makeup game between Waverly and Bennington.
Key games: Tuesday—York at Norris, Elkhorn North vs. Broken Bow (at Grand Island CC). Thursday—Elkhorn at Blair, Wahoo at Waverly. Friday—Bennington at Norris. Saturday—Adams Central at Grand Island CC.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (12-1) | 1
2. Wahoo (11-2) | 2
3. Lincoln Lutheran (12-1) | 3
4. Grand Island CC (10-4) | 4
5. Broken Bow (11-2) | 7
6. St. Paul (12-2) | 5
7. Kearney Catholic (10-5) | 6
8. Ord (11-3) | -
9. Columbus Lakeview (10-4) | -
10. BRLD (9-3) | 8
Contenders: Chadron, Columbus Scotus, David City, Gothenburg, Malcolm, Pierce.
Comments: Broken Bow made the week's biggest statement with a 65-29 win against Kearney Catholic in a battle of rated teams. Bow gets a shot at Britt Prince and Class B defending state champion Elkhorn North on Tuesday. Ord breaks into the ratings following an eight-point win at St. Paul. The Chanticleers' only losses are to Kearney Catholic, Hastings St. Cecilia and Sidney. An overtime win against previously rated Pierce moves Columbus Lakeview into the top 10.
Key games: Tuesday—North Bend Central at Columbus Scotus, Broken Bow vs. Elkhorn North (at Grand Island CC), Ord at Adams Central. Thursday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig, Wahoo at Waverly, Broken Bow at Gothenburg, Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran. Saturday—Adams Central at Grand Island CC.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (14-0) | 1
2. Bridgeport (12-1) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (14-1) | 3
4. Crofton (13-2) | 4
5. Ponca (12-1) | 5
6. Pender (11-4) | 7
7. Oakland-Craig (10-3) | 8
8. Clarkson/Leigh (9-5) | 6
9. Sutton (11-3) | 10
10. Amherst (10-4) | -
Contenders: Elkhorn Valley, Gordon-Rushville, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Superior, Wakefield.
Comments: Pender's overtime win against Clarkson/Leigh highlights the week in Class C-2. Oakland-Craig is getting to full health and it's showing. The Knights picked up recent wins against Class B ratings contender Sidney and D-1 state title contender Elmwood-Murdock (by 20 points). Amherst enters after five straight wins. A three-point loss to York in the holiday tournament is looking better and better, too.
Key games: Tuesday—Superior at Hastings SC, Ravenna at Sutton. Thursday—North Bend Central at Oakland-Craig.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elmwood-Murdock (13-2) | 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (9-4) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (11-2) | 3
4. Ravenna (12-2) | 4
5. Alma (11-2) | 5
6. Shelton (13-1) | 6
7. Elgin/PJ (12-2) | 7
8. BDS (11-3) | 9
9. Pleasanton (11-4) | -
10. S-E-M (10-2) | 10
Contenders: Cross County, Johnson-Brock, North Platte St. Pat's, Southern.
Comments: Yeah, Elmwood-Murdock lost two games last week, but one was to a C-1 state title contender (Lincoln Lutheran) and the other was to one of the hottest teams in Class C-2 (Oakland-Craig). The Knights stay at No. 1. Bergan dropped two games, too, but they were to state title contenders from C-1 (North Bend Central) and C-2 (GACC). Bergan also played GACC closer than Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family did. Pleasanton enters after a 55-47 win against S-E-M.
Key games: Tuesday—Ravenna at Sutton. Thursday—Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran. Friday—Columbus Scotus at Archbishop Bergan.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (12-3) | 1
2. Humphrey SF (12-3) | 3
3. St. Mary's (10-3) | 4
4. Anselmo-Merna (10-4) | 5
5. Maywood-Hayes Center (15-1) | 6
6. Wynot (8-5) | 2
7. Sterling (10-4) | 8
8. Crawford (12-2) | 9
9. Silver Lake (8-4) | 10
10. Wauneta-Palisade (10-4) | -
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Osceola, Parkview Christian.
Comments: The MUDECAS Tournament may not have been as stacked as in years past, but still, Falls City Sacred Heart put together an impressive run, winning games by 23, 28 and 26 points to capture the tournament title. How about the week for Humphrey St. Francis? The Flyers, who had to replace Allison Weidner this season, beat C-1 Pierce (40-37) and C-2 Clarkson/Leigh (46-41).
Key games: Tuesday—Anselmo-Merna at S-E-M. Thursday—BDS at Exeter-Milligan, Pierce at Wynot. Friday—Southern at Sterling, North Central at Anselmo-Merna, Silver Lake at S-E-M.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.