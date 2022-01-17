Girls basketball ratings, 1/18

Yeah, it's the grind of January, but many teams are starting to get hot. Here's a look at the latest ratings from the Journal Star.

Comments: Lincoln High upended Pius X on Friday and was tied with top-rated Millard South with less than three minutes remaining Saturday before the Patriots pulled away. The Links showed they can hang with anyone, especially when they have their talented guards going offensively and defensively. Lincoln Northeast's road win at ratings contender Kearney followed by a solid fight against Millard North pushes the Rockets into the top 10 for the first time this season. As you see below, there are a lot of big games this week.