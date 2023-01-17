Girls basketball ratings, 1/17

(Records through Saturday) Class A (Record) Pvs.1. Millard South (13-2) 2

2. Bellevue West (13-2) 1

3. Lincoln High (12-1) 3

4. Millard North (11-1) 4

5. Bellevue East (9-2) 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (10-2) 6

7. Lincoln Northeast (10-5) 8

8. Lincoln East (7-4) 9

9. Omaha Central (9-5) —

10. Millard West (7-4) 7

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Millard South and Bellevue West flip spots again after the Patriots outdueled the Thunderbirds in the second-highest-scoring game in state history. Omaha Central moves into the ratings for the first time. Millard North had a huge week, defeating Omaha Central and Lincoln East.

Class B (Record)Pvs.1. Omaha Skutt (13-1) 1

2. Elkhorn North (13-1) 2

3. Beatrice (10-1) 3

4. York (10-1) 4

5. Norris (10-2) 5

6. Sidney (12-1) 6

7. Scottsbluff (11-4) 7

8. Omaha Duchesne (8-3) 9

9. Blair (10-3) 10

10. Waverly (7-5) 8

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, South Sioux City.

Comments: The only change this week is Waverly dropping two spots after a loss to Seward. Norris had a nice week, with wins against Blair and Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran. Omaha Duchesne also defeated Blair. Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North continue to separate themselves from the rest of the class.

Class C-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Bridgeport (12-0) 1

2. Adams Central (13-0) 2

3. North Bend Central (13-1) 3

4. Gothenburg (11-1) 5

5. Wahoo (11-2) 4

6. Lincoln Christian (11-2) 9

7. Milford (12-3) 7

8. Malcolm (11-3) 8

9. Scotus CC (10-3) 6

10. Pierce (11-3) 10

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Hershey, Minden.

Comments: Another week, more madness in this class. Lincoln Christian knocked off Scotus CC, so the two swap places. Gothenburg leapfrogs Wahoo after the Warriors fell to Blair. The top three teams continue to roll, including North Bend Central blowing out Class C-2 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan.