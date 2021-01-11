Clark Grell takes a look at the latest ratings, including changes at the top in Classes B and C-1:

(Records through Saturday's games)

Class A (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Lincoln Pius X (8-0);1

2. Fremont (10-2);2

3. Millard South (10-1);3

4. Omaha Central (10-1);4

5. Lincoln Southwest (5-2);5

6. Lincoln East (5-1);6

7. Lincoln High (6-2);7

8. Lincoln North Star (5-2);9

9. Omaha Marian (5-3);-

10. Kearney (7-2);10

Contenders: Bellevue West, Gretna, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista.

Comments: Omaha Marian knocked Millard South from the unbeaten club last Tuesday, but the Patriots stay at No. 3 because of their recent win against Omaha Central in the Metro final and its previous 17-point win against Marian (Dec. 29). North Star moves up after a nice road win at previously rated Gretna. Fremont, which outlasted Glenwood (No. 1 in Class 4A in Iowa) behind 37 points from Taylor McCabe on Saturday, enters a loaded week with games against Nos. 5, 6 and 9.

Key games: Tuesday—Fremont at Lincoln East. Thursday—Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High. Friday—Fremont at Lincoln Southwest, Gretna at Millard South. Saturday—Lincoln East at Omaha Central, Lincoln High at Millard South, Omaha Marian at Fremont, Lincoln Southwest at Gretna.

Class B (Rec.);Pvs.

1. York (12-0);2

2. Elkhorn North (11-0);3

3. Crete (10-1);4

4. Norris (8-1);1

5. Omaha Skutt (10-1);5

6. Beatrice (8-1);6

7. Omaha Gross (8-3);7

8. Scottsbluff (11-2);9

9. Blair (7-3);8

10. Waverly (4-6);10

Contenders: Bennington, Elkhorn, Hastings, Northwest.

Comments: Wahoo's win at Norris on Thursday shakes up things at the top. Crete's win against Wahoo two days later drops Norris to fourth, but the Titans get a chance to recover with upcoming games against No. 3 Crete and York, the new No. 1. One also can make a case for Elkhorn North at No. 1. The Wolves are averaging 62.3 points per game and have yet to be greatly challenged. Crete's only loss is to an out-of-state team.

Compare and contrast: A look at past ratings from this season Dec. 2 Dec. 22 Jan. 5

Key games: Tuesday—Waverly at Beatrice, Wahoo at Blair. Friday—York at Crete, Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, Bennington at Waverly. Saturday—Crete at Norris.

Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Grand Island CC (12-0);2

2. Broken Bow (12-0);3

3. North Bend Central (8-1);1

4. Hastings SC (9-2);4

5. Malcolm (11-0);5

6. O'Neill (10-1);6

7. Lincoln Lutheran (9-1);-

8. Wahoo (6-4);7

9. Adams Central (8-4);9

10. Auburn (12-0);10

Contenders: Columbus Lakeview, Lincoln Christian, Ord, Pierce, West Point-Beemer.

Comments: North Bend Central's loss to Class C-2 Pender leads to a change at the top. GICC, which had to survive an upset bid from Kearney Catholic on Friday, moves to the top spot after a 12-0 start. Lincoln Lutheran's impressive 50-23 win against Wahoo vaults the Warriors to No. 7. That win, Wahoo's upset of then-Class B No. 1 Norris, Adams Central's win against a very good Pleasanton team and Auburn's 12-0 start explain West Point Beemer's drop out of the top 10.

Key games: Tuesday—Northwest at Hastings SC, Wahoo at Blair, Columbus Lakeview at Pierce. Friday—Wood River at Broken Bow. Saturday—North Bend Central at Archbishop Bergan.

Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Clarkson/Leigh (13-0);1

2. Crofton (11-2);2

3. Ponca (11-1);3

4. Centennial (10-1);4

5. Guardian Angels CC (10-2);5

6. BRLD (7-4);6

7. Pender (10-3);10

8. Wood River (11-1);7

9. North Central (9-3);8

10. Sutton (9-3);9

Contenders: Cross County, Elm Creek, Lourdes CC, Overton, Ravenna, South Loup, Wakefield.

Comments: Crofton outlasted Ponca 57-46 last week in a battle of top-three teams. Centennial rallied from down double digits in the second half to beat Sutton on Friday, so the Mustangs are only penalized a spot. Pender is rewarded for its upset of C-1 North Bend Central, while BRLD is not penalized for losses to B No. 2 Elkhorn North and C-1 West Point-Beemer. Clarkson/Leigh has a big week starting with a matchup against D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis.

Key games: Thursday—Sutton at Wood River, Archbishop Bergan at Guardian Angels CC. Friday—Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh, Wood River at Broken Bow, Centennial at Columbus Lakeview. Saturday—Clarkson/Leigh at Pender, Ponca at BRLD.

Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Pleasanton (11-1);1

2. Humphrey/LHF (9-2);2

3. Archbishop Bergan (9-2);3

4. Weeping Water (10-3);5

5. Anselmo-Merna (8-3);9

6. North Platte St. Pat's (9-3);4

7. BDS (7-4);6

8. Hartington CC (5-5);7

9. South Platte (9-1);8

10. Alma (8-1);-

Contenders: Dundy Co.-Stratton, Elgin/PJ, Mead, Shelton, Southern, Yutan.

Comments: Anselmo-Merna's win against North Platte St. Pat's accounts for the biggest change this week. Pleasanton's 40-game winning streak was snapped by C-1 Adams Central in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, but the Bulldogs remain the team to beat in Class D-1. Alma enters after winning six straight.

Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (BDS, Southern). Tuesday—Weeping Water at Mead, Mullen at North Platte St. Pat's. Thursday—Archbishop Bergan at Guardian Angels CC. Friday—Pierce at Hartington CC. Saturday—North Bend Central at Archbishop Bergan, Pleasanton at S-E-M.

Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Humphrey SF (11-0);1

2. Falls City SH (12-0);2

3. CWC (10-0);3

4. Exeter-Milligan (12-0);7

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (12-1);5

6. Wynot (8-4);4

7. Mullen (10-2);8

8. S-E-M (9-1);9

9. Diller-Odell (7-3);6

10. Sterling (6-3);10

Contenders: Arthur County, Franklin, Loomis, Sioux County, Wauneta-Palisade.

Comments: Twelve straight wins to begin the season, including a 36-30 win against Diller-Odell last week, lifts Exeter-Milligan to No. 4. The MUDECAS Tournament should feature some great semifinal matchups, and Falls City Sacred Heart and Exeter-Milligan are on opposite sides of the bracket. St. Francis' tough slate continues Thursday at Pierce and Friday at C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh. St. Francis already knocked off one No. 1 this year (Crofton).

Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Falls City SH, Exeter-Milligan, Diller-Odell, Sterling). Tuesday—Mullen at North Platte St. Pat's. Thursday—Humphrey SF at Pierce. Friday—Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh, Arthur County at Maywood-Hayes Center. Saturday—Mullen at Arthur County, Pleasanton at S-E-M.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

