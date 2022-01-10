Girls basketball ratings, 1/11

Omaha Skutt's win against Elkhorn North shakes things at the top of Class B, and the Class C-1 picture widens, too. Here's what else we know:
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Millard South (12-0) | 1
2. Omaha Central (12-1) | 2
3. Fremont (12-1) | 3
4. Bellevue West (9-2) | 4
5. Lincoln Pius X (9-2) | 5
6. Lincoln Southwest (8-2) | 6
7. Bellevue East (8-3) | 8
8. Lincoln High (8-1) | 9
9. Millard North (8-3) | 7
10. Gretna (7-4) | 10
Contenders: Kearney, Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast.
Comments: The only change this week comes after Bellevue East defeated Millard North by 12 points. Pius X picked up a couple nice victories, winning at Lincoln Southwest and rallying to beat a Lincoln Northeast team that can create problems for others with Doneelah Washington in the post. A big week awaits Lincoln High, which plays No. 5 Pius X and No. 1 Millard South on back-to-back evenings.
Key games: Thursday—Gretna at Millard South. Friday—Lincoln Southwest at Fremont, Lincoln High at Lincoln Pius X, Gretna at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—Millard South at Lincoln High, Omaha Central at Lincoln East.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (11-0) | 3
2. Elkhorn North (11-1) | 1
3. York (9-2) | 4
4. Scottsbluff (12-2) | 7
5. Norris (10-1) | 2
6. Adams Central (9-1) | 5
7. Blair (10-1) | 6
8. Waverly (5-5) | 8
9. Elkhorn (6-5) | 10
10. Beatrice (6-2) | -
Contenders: Bennington, Hastings, Northwest, Sidney.
Comments: A big question in Class B this year was if there were any teams on the same level of defending champion Elkhorn North. Omaha Skutt answered with an emphatic yes on Friday, upending the Wolves 63-54. Peyton McCabe, who had 22 points, was one of nine SkyHawks to score and Skutt never trailed. Scottsbluff moves up three spots after knocking off Norris at Norris. The Bearcats are unbeaten against Nebraska competition. That drops Adams Central and Blair down a peg, but keep watch of those teams. They're playing very well right now.
Key games: Tuesday—Blair at Wahoo, Grand Island CC at York. Friday—Blair at Norris, Elkhorn North at Elkhorn, Adams Central at Northwest. Saturday—Elkhorn at Hastings.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (9-1) | 1
2. Wahoo (8-2) | 3
3. Lincoln Lutheran (11-1) | 2
4. Grand Island CC (9-3) | -
5. St. Paul (11-1) | 5
6. Kearney Catholic (9-3) | 4
7. Broken Bow (9-2) | 7
8. BRLD (8-2) | 8
9. Pierce (10-1) | 9
10. David City (11-0) | 10
Contenders: Chase County, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Malcolm, Milford.
Comments: How interesting did Class C-1 get last week? Well, the Nos. 1 and 2 teams each lost. North Bend Central saw its 19-game win streak come to an end following a 45-37 loss to Grand Island Central Catholic, which a night before beat then-No. 4 Kearney Catholic. So, yeah, a great weekend for the Crusaders who shoot up to fourth. Taking the overall bodies of work into consideration (GICC has losses to Lincoln Lutheran, unrated Columbus Scotus and D-2 St. Mary's), NBC remains at No. 1. Wahoo and Lincoln Lutheran swap after Wahoo won last Tuesday's head-to-head matchup by a point.
Key games: Tuesday—Blair at Wahoo, Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock, Grand Island CC at York. Thursday—Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow, Pierce at Humphrey SF. Friday—Oakland-Craig at BRLD. Saturday—Archbishop Bergan at North Bend Central, Malcolm at David City, Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, BRLD at Ponca.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Hastings SC (11-0) | 1
2. Bridgeport (9-1) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (12-1) | 3
4. Crofton (13-2) | 5
5. Ponca (10-1) | 4
6. Clarkson/Leigh (9-3) | 7
7. Pender (9-4) | 6
8. Oakland-Craig (9-3) | 8
9. Elkhorn Valley (9-1) | 10
10. Sutton (9-3) | -
Contenders: Amherst, Fullerton, Lourdes CC, Norfolk Catholic, North Central, Superior, Wakefield.
Comments: Crofton and Ponca swap spots after Crofton's 41-37 head-to-head win last week in a matchup of last year's C-2 state finalists. Bridgeport is not penalized for a hard-fought loss to Class B Adams Central.
Key games: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Archbishop Bergan, Oakland-Craig at BRLD. Friday—Hastings SC at Kearney Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF, Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock. Saturday—Pender at Clarkson/Leigh, BRLD at Ponca.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Elmwood-Murdock (12-0) | 1
2. Archbishop Bergan (9-2) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (8-2) | 3
4. Ravenna (11-1) | 4
5. Alma (9-1) | 5
6. Shelton (11-0) | 6
7. Elgin/PJ (9-2) | 7
8. Southern (11-1) | 10
9. BDS (8-3) | -
10. S-E-M (10-1) | 8
Contenders: Johnson-Brock, Mead, Meridian, North Platte St. Pat's, Pleasanton.
Comments: After topping a tough North Central team and D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, top-rated Elmwood-Murdock awaits two more big tests this week in C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran and C-2 No. 8 Oakland-Craig. Archbishop Bergan dropped its first two games of the season, but one was an OT game to Class B Blair, so the Knights stay put at No. 2.
Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (BDS, Meridian, Johnson-Brock, Southern). Tuesday—Lincoln Lutheran at Elmwood-Murdock, Amherst at Alma. Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Archbishop Bergan. Saturday—Oakland-Craig at Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan at North Bend Central, S-E-M at Pleasanton.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (9-3) | 1
2. Wynot (8-3) | 2
3. Humphrey SF (10-3) | 3
4. St. Mary's (8-2) | 4
5. Anselmo-Merna (8-4) | 5
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (13-1) | 6
7. Diller-Odell (8-3) | 7
8. Sterling (8-3) | -
9. Crawford (10-2) | 9
10. Silver Lake (7-4) | 8
Contenders: Exeter-Milligan, Osceola, Parkview Christian, South Platte, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: Sacred Heart stays at No. 1 despite a 34-24 loss to D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock. The Irish will be the favorites in this week's MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice. Sterling, which has won six of seven, re-enters the top 10.
Key games: Monday-Friday—MUDECAS Tournament (Falls City SH, Diller-Odell, Sterling, Exeter-Milligan, Parkview Christian). Thursday—Pierce at Humphrey SF. Friday—Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey SF.
