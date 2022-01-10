Girls basketball ratings, 1/11

Comments: A big question in Class B this year was if there were any teams on the same level of defending champion Elkhorn North. Omaha Skutt answered with an emphatic yes on Friday, upending the Wolves 63-54. Peyton McCabe, who had 22 points, was one of nine SkyHawks to score and Skutt never trailed. Scottsbluff moves up three spots after knocking off Norris at Norris. The Bearcats are unbeaten against Nebraska competition. That drops Adams Central and Blair down a peg, but keep watch of those teams. They're playing very well right now.