Girls basketball ratings, 1/10

(Records through Sunday)Class A (Record) Pvs.1. Bellevue West (11-1) 3

2. Millard South (11-2) 1

3. Lincoln High (10-1) 2

4. Millard North (9-1) 4

5. Bellevue East (8-2) 5

6. Lincoln Pius X (9-1) 6

7. Millard West (7-2) 9

8. Lincoln Northeast (8-4) 7

9. Lincoln East (6-3) 10

10. Papillion-La Vista South (6-4) 8

Contenders: Omaha Central, Kearney, Gretna, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: Bellevue West takes over the top spot after knocking off Millard South last week in the Metro final. The Thunderbirds are on fire with 10 straight wins. But they play three tough games on the road this week against Millard West, Millard South and Kearney. Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Northeast each drop a few spots after losses.

Class B (Record) Pvs.1. Omaha Skutt (11-1) 1

2. Elkhorn North (10-1) 2

3. Beatrice (9-1) 4

4. York (8-1) 5

5. Norris (7-2) 3

6. Sidney (9-1) 7

7. Scottsbluff (9-4) 8

8. Waverly (6-4) 6

9. Omaha Duchesne (6-2) 9

10. Blair (9-2) 10

Contenders: Seward, Bennington, McCook, South Sioux City.

Comments: The biggest move comes this week after Norris slipped up over the weekend. York and Beatrice picked up key wins to jump the Titans. The Lady Orange’s lone loss to Malcolm three weeks ago has sparked one of the class’s best defenses. Waverly also drops a few spots after a loss to Scottsbluff.

Class C-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Bridgeport (9-0) 1

2. Adams Central (10-0) 2

3. North Bend Central (10-1) 3

4. Wahoo (9-1) 6

5. Gothenburg (9-1) 7

6. Scotus CC (8-2) 9

7. Milford (10-3) 10

8. Malcolm (9-3) 4

9. Lincoln Christian (9-2) 5

10. Minden (10-1) 8

Contenders: Grand Island CC, Yutan, Hershey, Falls City, Pierce.

Comments: The top of C-1 stays together but the middle has some big movers after a wild week. Wahoo knocked off Norris to warrant a jump. Gothenburg defeated previously unbeaten Centura. And Scotus Central Catholic and Milford each defeated a C-1 ranked team to boost themselves. Bridgeport secured itself as a contender with a dominant second half against Malcolm.

Class C-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Archbishop Bergan (11-0) 1

2. Guardian Angels CC (10-1) 2

3. Pender (12-1) 3

4. Oakland-Craig (10-2) 5

5. Crofton (10-1) 6

6. Ponca (9-1) 4

7. Clarkson-Leigh (9-3) 7

8. Cross County (10-3) 9

9. Southern Valley (8-2) 10

10. Superior (10-2) -

Contenders: Amherst, Elkhorn Valley, Lincoln Lutheran, Wakefield.

Comments: Archbishop Bergan continues to roll, and so does most of C-2. Ponca losing this week sets them back, despite it being to an unbeaten out-of-state opponent. Amherst drops out for Superior, who has played well this season. One of the Wildcat’s losses is to Southern Valley. Pender picked up a great win over Milford Saturday in Kearney.

Class D-1 (Record) Pvs.1. Centura (10-1) 1

2. Ravenna (11-1) 2

3. Hastings SC (10-2) 3

4. Hartington CC (10-2) 4

5. Maywood-Hayes Center (13-0) 5

6. Alma (9-0) 6

7. S-E-M (9-0) 7

8. BDS (10-1) 8

9. Johnson-Brock (9-2) 9

10. Elgin/PJ (9-3) 10

Contenders: Elmwood-Murdock, Sterling, Norfolk Catholic.

Comments: The biggest note of the week for D-1 was Centura’s unbeaten start coming to an end to C-1 Gothenburg. Otherwise, the next seven teams won all of their games this week to keep their places. Elgin/Pope John’s two losses this week were to two other ranked opponents, so the Wolfpack stay for now.

Class D-2 (Record) Pvs.1. Shelton (9-0) 1

2. Humphrey SF (10-2) 3

3. Falls City SH (9-2) 3

4. Overton (9-2) 5

5. St. Mary’s (7-2) 7

6. McCool Junction (9-2) 4

7. Wynot (6-3) 6

8. Wilcox-Hildreth (9-2) 9

9. Parkview Christian (10-3) 8

10. Anselmo-Merna (7-3) -

Contenders: Paxton, Pleasanton, Diller-Odell, Howells-Dodge.

Comments: Shelton won a key matchup against Grand Island CC over the weekend to stake their claim as the top team in D-2. Humphrey SF and Falls City SH are not too far behind. St. Mary’s also makes a jump after a big win over C-2 Amherst. Anselmo-Merna also enters the ratings.

Close 1 of 22 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, tries to keep the attention of the players while the Links stretch before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson (left), son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) scores on a layup over Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Brenly Noerrlinger vie for a loose ball in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) dives to keep the ball in play Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 After the ball is tipped by Lincoln Southwest's Brenly Noerrlinger (left), Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris dives to keep the ball in play Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) scores over Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe in the third quarter Saturday at Lincoln High School. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) passes the ball under pressure from Lincoln Southwest defenders, including Brinly Christensen (left) in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin (left) and Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley(right) fight for a rebound in the third quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen battle for the ball underneath the basket in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High School. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Schuster dribbles through a double-team by Lincoln High's Ayana Owens (left) and Nyawarga Jock (right) in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Kaleyah Keller (left) guards Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Braden Frager (23) reaches to stop a shot by Lincoln High's Collin Nick in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (5) blocks the shot by Lincoln High's Bryson Faines in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (left) can't stop Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines' fade-away shot in the paint during the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Bryson Faines goes to the basket past Lincoln Southwest's Rylan Smith (back) in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (left) and Reid Nagel react after a foul is called on the Silver Hawks on Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Bryson Faines (right) recovers a tipped ball against Lincoln Southwest's Braden Frager in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Vincent Garrett Jr. (23) steals a pass intended for Lincoln Southwest's Chuck Love in the first half on Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Elvis Nguyen (3) celebrates a foul called on Lincoln Southwest in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Rylan Smith (from left), Chuck Love, and Braden Frager surround Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines as he drives to the basket in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Photos: Lincoln High hosts Lincoln Southwest in girls-boys hoops doubleheader Check out all of the sights from the Silver Hawks' and Links' basketball games Saturday 1 of 22 Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, tries to keep the attention of the players while the Links stretch before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson (left), son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Kyrie Kelley-Johnson, son of Lincoln High head coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson, stretches with the Links before their game Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (right) scores on a layup over Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Aniyah Hicks-Robinson (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Brenly Noerrlinger vie for a loose ball in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris (33) dives to keep the ball in play Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 After the ball is tipped by Lincoln Southwest's Brenly Noerrlinger (left), Lincoln High's Dyvine Harris dives to keep the ball in play Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (23) scores over Lincoln Southwest's Hayden Rathe in the third quarter Saturday at Lincoln High School. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley (center) passes the ball under pressure from Lincoln Southwest defenders, including Brinly Christensen (left) in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin (left) and Lincoln High's Kiana Wiley(right) fight for a rebound in the third quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Jailynn Brill (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen battle for the ball underneath the basket in the first quarter Saturday at Lincoln High School. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Schuster dribbles through a double-team by Lincoln High's Ayana Owens (left) and Nyawarga Jock (right) in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Kaleyah Keller (left) guards Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the second quarter Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Braden Frager (23) reaches to stop a shot by Lincoln High's Collin Nick in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (5) blocks the shot by Lincoln High's Bryson Faines in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (left) can't stop Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines' fade-away shot in the paint during the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Bryson Faines goes to the basket past Lincoln Southwest's Rylan Smith (back) in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Karter Chamberlain (left) and Reid Nagel react after a foul is called on the Silver Hawks on Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Bryson Faines (right) recovers a tipped ball against Lincoln Southwest's Braden Frager in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Vincent Garrett Jr. (23) steals a pass intended for Lincoln Southwest's Chuck Love in the first half on Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln High's Elvis Nguyen (3) celebrates a foul called on Lincoln Southwest in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High. Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High, 1.7 Lincoln Southwest's Rylan Smith (from left), Chuck Love, and Braden Frager surround Lincoln High's Andrew Gaines as he drives to the basket in the first half Saturday at Lincoln High.