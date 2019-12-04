Girls basketball preview: A closer look at each of the city teams

Outlook: The Spartans adapted to their strengths — speed, strong guard play, scoring in transition — last season and they emerged as one of the top teams in the state. Now East has everyone back, including Roberts, a veteran point guard, and Bovaird, one of the state's top shooters.

Lincoln High

Coach: Dominique Kelley. Last season's record: 11-13.

Returning letterwinners: Ariana Hoagland, 5-7, so.; Nyayongah Gony, 6-3, sr.; Nyayien Koang, 6-3, sr.; Kaysia Woods, 6-0, jr.

Outlook: The Links added some much-needed depth in the offseason. Several freshmen are expected to contribute, including Briuana Robinson at point and Jazylnn Wilson and Kiana Wiley. Add three Division I recruits in Gony (Miami), Koang (Northwestern State) and Woods (several D-I offers), and the Links enter the season with lofty goals.

Lutheran

Coach: Allen Simpson. Last season's record: 8-15.

Returning letterwinners: Elayne Poppe, 5-7, sr.; Lexie Kreizel, 5-6, sr.; Shanae Bergt, 5-7, so.; Addie Ernstmeyer, 5-9, jr.; Kayla Steinbauer, 6-2, sr.