Girls basketball preview: A closer look at each of the city teams

Christian
Coach: Nick Orduna. Last season’s record: 16-8, Class C-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final rating.
Returning letterwinners: Olivia Hollenbeck, 6-4, sr.; Allyson Korte, 5-6, sr.; Makylee Ailes, 5-8, jr.; Barrett Power, 5-9, sr.; Alexis Johnson, 6-0, sr.; Brielle Power, 5-8, so.; Jenna Wiltfong, 6-2, so.; Addie Ehlers, 5-8, so.; Faith McCullough, 6-3, so.; Halle Hueser, 5-5, jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders return four starters, including first-team all-stater Hollenbeck, who averaged 16 points and 7.6 rebounds last year. A strong group of guards around Hollenbeck make Christian a state title contender in C-1.
College View
Last season's record: 9-11.
Preseason information not available.
East
Coach: Dennis Prichard. Last season's record: 19-7, No. 4 final rating (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Olivia Kugler, 5-7, jr.; Delaney Roberts, 5-7, sr.; Taylor Searcey, 5-9, sr.; Skylar Kreifels, 5-10, sr.; Charley Bovaird, 5-10, sr.; Haley Peterson, 5-7, jr.; Biley Hill, 5-9, jr.; Brooke Lindquist, 5-9, sr.; Kylie Johnson, 5-10, sr.; Emily Prai, 5-7, sr.
Outlook: The Spartans adapted to their strengths — speed, strong guard play, scoring in transition — last season and they emerged as one of the top teams in the state. Now East has everyone back, including Roberts, a veteran point guard, and Bovaird, one of the state's top shooters.
Lincoln High
Coach: Dominique Kelley. Last season's record: 11-13.
Returning letterwinners: Ariana Hoagland, 5-7, so.; Nyayongah Gony, 6-3, sr.; Nyayien Koang, 6-3, sr.; Kaysia Woods, 6-0, jr.
Outlook: The Links added some much-needed depth in the offseason. Several freshmen are expected to contribute, including Briuana Robinson at point and Jazylnn Wilson and Kiana Wiley. Add three Division I recruits in Gony (Miami), Koang (Northwestern State) and Woods (several D-I offers), and the Links enter the season with lofty goals.
Lutheran
Coach: Allen Simpson. Last season's record: 8-15.
Returning letterwinners: Elayne Poppe, 5-7, sr.; Lexie Kreizel, 5-6, sr.; Shanae Bergt, 5-7, so.; Addie Ernstmeyer, 5-9, jr.; Kayla Steinbauer, 6-2, sr.
Outlook: The Warriors must replace last year's leading scorer, Gretchen Moll. They'll look to rely on their athleticism. Bergt started 22 of 23 games at point guard last year, and Poppe and Steinbauer are expected to take on bigger roles.
North Star
Coach: Ellen Jorgenson. Last season's record: 10-11.
Returning letterwinners: Abby Krieser, jr.; Saylor Schaefer, jr.; Alivya Bollen, so.; Kinsley Ragland, so.; Hannah Allick, so.; Lyndsey Roth, jr.; Kylie Shottenkirk, jr.
Outlook: The Navigators return several player from last season's squad, which made several strides. NU volleyball recruit Bekka Allick is not playing basketball this season, so North Star will rely on its guards and quickness. Freshman Dyvine Harris is expected to provide help immediately.
Northeast
Coach: Charity Iromuanya. Last season's record: 16-7, No. 9 final rating (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: McKenna Minter, 5-8, sr.; Brianna Minter, 5-5, sr.; A'Iyanna Jones, 5-5, jr.
Outlook: Former Rocket Charity Iromuanya takes over for Steve Bartek. She'll lead a young team that has one of the state's top players in McKenna Minter, a Seton Hall recruit. Brianna Minter and Jones also have varsity experience.
Parkview Christian
Coach: Vince Henzel. Last season's record: 9-15.
Returning letterwinners: Aleni Rogers, 5-8, sr.; Anessa Anderson, 5-0, so.; Thi Trung, 5-4, sr.; Savannah McCready, 5-9, jr.
Outlook: The Patriots must replace most of their offensive production from last year. Rogers and Anderson are returning starters, and the team will seek contributions from newcomers Naomi Minchow and Tisha Neal, a North Star transfer.
Pius X
Coach: Ryan Psota. Last season's record: 20-5, No. 3 final rating (Class A).
Returning letterwinners: Jillian Aschoff, 5-7, jr.; Lauren Taubenheim, 6-2, sr.; Alexis Markowski, 6-3, jr.; Grace Dreiwer, 5-5, sr.; Miriam Miller, 5-8, jr.; Campbell Mandery, 5-9, sr.; Matti Reiling, 5-5, sr.; Ryleigh Knobbe, 5-8, jr.; Charlee Hagedorn, 5-9, so.
Outlook: Pius X must replace three starters, including Kloee Sander, but expectations remain high for the Thunderbolts, who return Markowski, a South Dakota State recruit, and Aschoff, one of the top point guards in Class A. Taubenheim also is expected to take on a bigger role offensively and defensively.
Southeast
Coach: Isaiah Dell. Last season's record: 11-13.
Returning letterwinners: Kennedy Kirkendall, 5-3, sr.; Mackenzie Toomey, 5-7, sr.; Brittany Wulf, 5-11, jr.
Outlook: The Knights must replace eight seniors, including top scorer Cassie Nash. Three starters return, including Kirkendall, who is a threat beyond the arc, and Toomey, who could see a bigger role on the offensive side this season.
Southwest
Coach: Jeff Rump. Last season's record: 22-5, Class A state runner-up, No. 2 final rating.
Returning letterwinners: Emerson Barada, 5-5, sr.; Katie Carpenter, 5-8, jr.; Skylar Pieper, 5-7, jr.; Kate Dilsaver, 5-10, jr.; Riley Wells, 5-11, jr.; Carley Coen, 5-11, jr.
Outlook: Southwest, which relied on its front-court size for several seasons, will have a new look. The Hawks must replace Super-Stater Jaden Ferguson and Hannah Kelle, who is at Illinois State. But Barada is a four-year starter at point, and Carpenter, Pieper and Dilsaver have a lot of varsity experience, so this remains a talented team.
