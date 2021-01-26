Girls basketball coach at GICC 'let go' despite leading team to No. 1 ranking, 14-0 start

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 and unbeaten at 14-0, will play the rest of its season without head coach Stacia Rice.
In an email to the Journal Star on Tuesday, GICC activities director Dick Ross said Rice has been suspended. Ross did not provide details as to why.
In a social media post, however, Rice said she was fired.
"So today I got let go from coaching at (GICC) 14-0," Rice tweeted. "My main concern is my daughter (Rylie) that now doesn’t get to finish her season out. She worked so hard for this. Harder than any other kid I’ve coached. (Northwest) is going to be our new home. Thanks for all the thoughts and kind words."
Reached later by the Journal Star, Rice said she was "blindsided" by the decision, and that she wants to move on.
"I loved my team," she said. "I loved being able to coach my daughter.
"I wish the best for the kids on the basketball team. My main concern is for my daughter who has worked so very hard at this sport. Getting up at 6 a.m. and shooting and after school."
Rylie Rice, one of the top juniors in the state, was averaging nearly 19 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest for the Crusaders, who were enjoying a lot of success on the hardwood. They're the No. 1 seed in the Centennial Conference Tournament, which starts Wednesday. GICC is next scheduled to play Thursday at home.
Rice said she is hoping the family can get a waiver for Rylie to play immediately at Class B Northwest.
Rice was in her sixth season with GICC and led the Crusaders to state tournament appearances in 2018 and 2020. The 2018 Class C-1 state appearance was GICC's first in 10 seasons.
"I truly believe that I coached to the best of my abilities and loved the kids as much as I could," Rice said. "I don't think I'm perfect but I really tried to improve myself as a person and coach. So now we just have to move on."
