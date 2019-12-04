Girls basketball area team capsules

Class B
Beatrice
Coach: Jalen Weeks. 2018-19: 9-12. Outlook: The Lady Orange return all five starters, including Hastings recruit Carley Leners (13.7 ppg last season) and Addison Barnard (10.0 ppg).
Crete
Coach: John Larsen. 2018-19: 21-6. Outlook: Last season's Class B state runner-up returns all five starters, including first-team Super-Stater and Creighton recruit Morgan Maly, who reached 1,000 career points as a junior.
Norris
Coach: Mark Hagerman. 2018-19: 11-12. Outlook: With Brianna Stai back, the Titans are expected to contend in Class B. They're expected to get senior shooting guard Taryn Tracy (ACL injury) back in January.
Seward
Coach: Tom Tvrdy. 2018-19: 20-5. Outlook: The Bluejays must replace four starters, including first-team all-stater Camryn Opfer. Hannah Benedict started at point guard as a freshman last season.
Waverly
Coach: John Cockerill. 2018-19: 23-3. Outlook: After reaching the state semifinals, the Vikings must replace seven seniors, including five starters. Ellie Bream is the team's top returner.
York
Coach: Matt Kern. 2018-19: 10-13. Outlook: The Dukes return four starters, including 6-foot forward Natalia Dick, who averaged 10.4 points per game last year. Maddie Portwine is one of Class B's top guards.
Class C-1
Ashland-Greenwood
Coach: Barry Fangmeyer. 2018-19: 8-15. Outlook: The Bluejays are returning a lot of experience, including multi-sport standout Kiara Libal, who averaged 16.4 points as a sophomore.
Auburn
Coach: Grant Cole. 2018-19: 15-6. Outlook: The Bulldogs must replace most of their scoring production from last year. Jocelyn Lambert is back from an ACL injury, which should give the team a boost.
David City
Coach: Beth Bohuslavsky. 2018-19: 6-16. Outlook: Former Seward standout Bohuslavsky takes over the Scouts' program, which returns Lauren Vandenburg (10.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg last season).
Fairbury
Coach: Lyle Thompson. 2018-19: 10-12. Outlook: The Jeffs look to build off momentum from winning a state softball title. Sara Huss is approaching 1,000 career points.
Falls City
Coach: Max Miliam. 2018-19: 8-13. Outlook: Three starters are back, including 6-0 senior Hannah Clary, and a solid group of sophomores are expected to help.
Malcolm
Coach: Andy Klepper. 2018-19: 13-8. Outlook: The Clippers must replace their top three scorers from a season ago. Joslyn Small (5.3 ppg last season) is expected to help lead a team that has no seniors.
Milford
Coach: Phil Stauffer. 2018-19: 19-6. Outlook: The Eagles took a big step last year and return four starters, including Jayla Policky, who averaged 13.3 points per game last year.
Raymond Central
Coach: Justin Lillie. 2018-19: 7-16. Outlook: The Mustangs must replace four starters, but Katelyn Komenda, a dangerous three-point shooter, returns.
Syracuse
Coach: Andrew Pryor. 2018-19: 17-9. Outlook: After reaching the district final last year, the Rockets return a talented group led by senior Lauren Meyer. Sam Pester is back after missing most of last season.
Wahoo
Coach: Linda Walker. 2018-19: 25-2. Outlook: After losing four starters, the Warriors will look to build around all-state point guard Kendal Brigham. A talented group of juniors looks to step up.
Wilber-Clatonia
Coach: Jesi Brewer. 2018-19: 0-21. Outlook: The Wolverines return several players, including Nevaeh Hones and Rylee Sand.
Class C-2
Bishop Neumann
Coach: Jason Simons. 2018-19: 23-3. Outlook: Last year's Class C-1 state champion moves down a class and must replace five starters. Lindsey Thiele came off the bench last year and was a second-team all-stater.
Centennial
Coach: Jake Polk. 2018-19: 18-7. Outlook: The Broncos return four starters, though they'll be without 5-10 forward Asia Nisley for some time. Kate Hirschfeld is a strong three-point shooter (105 career threes).
Cross County
Coach: Mitch Boshart. 2018-19: 15-11. Outlook: The majority of the team is back and many of the younger players began to settle into their roles at the end of last season.
Elmwood-Murdock
Coach: Paul Dwyer. 2018-19: 9-14. Outlook: The Knights return several key contributors from last season, including four-year starter Lauren Justensen and three-year starter Sydney Anderson.
Fillmore Central
Coach: Shad Eberhardt. 2018-19: 23-6. Outlook: With a balanced scoring attack, the Panthers made huge strides last season and return five starters. Jackie Schelkopf averaged 13.2 points per game in 2018-19.
Freeman
Coach: Kristin Kroeker. 2018-19: 16-11. Outlook: Freeman looks to take the next step and returns a solid core. Addison Dorn averaged 12.2 points per game last season.
Johnson County Central
Coach: Karen Hunzecker. 2018-19: 7-14. Outlook: The Thunderbirds return three starters, including sophomore point guard Dakotah Ludemann.
Lourdes Central Catholic
Coach: Clay Carlton. 2018-19: 20-6. Outlook: The Knights look to get back to state and they return four starters. Senior forward Libby Baumert averaged 11.8 points per game last year.
Palmyra
Coach: Sadie Conn. 2018-19: 5-16. Outlook: The Panthers have three seniors and four juniors to go along with a good-sized freshman class.
Sandy Creek
Coach: Jeremy Borer. 2018-19: 3-17. Outlook: Sandy Creek only has one senior. Jaden Claycamp (11 ppg last season) leads the way on offense.
Shelby-Rising City
Coach: Turner Trofholz. 2018-19: 7-15. Outlook: The Huskies return a lot of experience, including senior center Kamryn Pokorney, who averaged seven points per game last season.
Southern
Coach: Jeff Murphy. 2018-19: 15-8. Outlook: The Raiders return four starters, including junior post Kaylee Klover, and add transfer Tori Smith.
Superior
Coach: Jim Sullivan. 2018-19: 19-6. Outlook: The Wildcats return one of the state's most dominating players in NU volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer, who averaged 20 points and 16 rebounds last year.
Sutton
Coach: Josh Rapp. 2018-19: 11-13. Outlook: A promising group of players returns, including 6-foot junior Kylie Baumert, who averaged 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds last season.
Thayer Central
Coach: Erin Saathoff. 2018-19: 13-9. Outlook: The Titans have seven varsity players back from last season, including senior guard Sydny Havel (11 ppg).
Tri County
Coach: Hannah Gay. 2018-19: 10-15. Outlook: The Trojans return five players with varsity experience, including starters Hannah Strein, Kynlee Uher and Cassidy Kowalski.
Class D-1
Deshler
Coach: Kaitlyn Buss. 2018-19: 9-13. Outlook: The Dragons, who return two starters, enter a rebuilding year. Seniors Cadence Jacobe and Tyra Schardt lead the way.
Diller-Odell
Coach: John Mohr. 2018-19: 13-11. Outlook: The Griffins return four starters, including junior guard Addison Heidemann (10.5 ppg last season) and forward Emily Swanson (8.2).
East Butler
Coach: James Kriz. 2018-19: 12-13. Outlook: The Tigers return all five starters, including Amanda Aerts, who averaged 12.6 points per game last season.
HTRS
Coach: Karmen Tomek. 2018-19: 8-15. Outlook: The Titans return several varsity players, including a pair of post players in Carissa Allen and Katilyn Glathar.
Heartland
Coach: Greg Veerhusen. 2018-19: 13-10. Outlook: The Huskies must replace all-stater Kate Bergen, but do return four starters, including 5-9 forward Odessa Ohrt (9.1 ppg last season).
Johnson-Brock
Coach: Landonn Mackey. 2018-19: 15-9. Outlook: After reaching the district final last year, the Eagles return four starters, including junior forward Jordan Koehler.
McCool Junction
Coach: Alyssa VanWesten. 2018-19: 14-10. Outlook: The team must replace eight varsity players from last year. Four juniors, including Ashley Schulz, are expected to lead the way.
Meridian
Coach: Robert Schropfer. 2018-19: 13-10. Outlook: The Mustangs are led by seniors Josiee Sobotka, who averaged nearly 16 points per game last year, and Halle Pribyl, who nearly averaged a double-double.
Weeping Water
Coach: Joel Haveman. 2018-19: 18-9. Outlook: The Indians return one of the state's top duos regardless of class in Omaha recruit Grace Cave (18.8 ppg last year) and Peyton Barrett (19.9).
Class D-2
BDS
Coach: Shana Gerberding. 2018-19: 23-5. Outlook: The Eagles have some strong pieces, starting with all-state post Regan Alfs (18.7 ppg and 11.4 rpg last season). Macy Kamler and Raegan Fiala return, and there is depth behind those three.
Dorchester
Coach: Brandon Bruha. 2018-19: 10-12. Outlook: Dorchester looks to take another step forward with the return of three starters, including 5-8 junior guard Jacee Zoubek.
Exeter-Milligan
Coach: Jackson Krejci. 2018-19: 19-6. Outlook: The Timberwolves have big shoes to fill following the graduation of Kate Jansky and Katherine White. Anna Sluka's return from injury will provide a boost.
Falls City Sacred Heart
Coach: Luke Santo. 2018-19: 25-4. Outlook: The Irish returned to the state final with a new lineup. Now four starters are back, including all-stater Erison Vonderschmidt and a veteran point guard in McKenzie Witt.
Friend
Coach: Nicole White. 2018-19: 5-16. Outlook: The Bulldogs continue to build up their program. Senior Josie Vyhnalek leads the way.
Lawrence-Nelson
Coach: Andy Peterson. 2018-19: 20-5. Outlook: The Raiders move down to Class D-2 after a successful D-1 season. They return three starters, including Taylor Harrington and Karigan Drudik.
Nebraska Lutheran
Coach: Benjy Wells. 2018-19: 8-14. Outlook: Lutheran returns four starters, including 5-5 senior guard Amy Richert, who averaged 14.3 points per game last season and is a strong all-around player.
Sterling
Coach: Josh Pfeiffer. 2018-19: 22-7. Outlook: The Jets must replace four starters, but they return one of the state's top post players in Colby Thies. The Jets took a major step forward last year.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.