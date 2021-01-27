GICC says basketball coach is on paid leave for remainder of season

One day after Stacia Rice was removed as head coach of the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team, the school said Rice is on paid leave for the remainder of the season.

"GICC appreciates the work that Coach Rice has done with our team, but feels the need to make a change based on our program's goals and values," the school said Wednesday in a statement to the Journal Star.

Kevin Mayfield will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Makenzie Dunham. The Crusaders are next scheduled to compete in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Thursday. They're the top seed.

"We are proud of our girls' resilience through this time of change and are excited to see that resiliency and strength on display throughout the remainder of the season," the school said.

Rice said she was let go, and the school did not provide a reason for her departure. It comes in the midst of a 14-0 season for the Crusaders, who are ranked No. 1 in Class C-1.

Rice, who was in her sixth season, said she was blindsided by the decision.