Lincoln Northwest on Friday announced Tamara Gerlach as its girls basketball coach.
Gerlach has over a decade of coaching experience, leading the Schoo Middle School girls team while assisting with the Skyhawks boys' team.
"Coach Gerlach's knowledge and enthusiasm for the sport of basketball will help grow and transform our young program,” Northwest athletics and activities director Christina Nevitt said in a news release.
Gerlach is also a Lincoln Public Schools educator. She teaches sixth-grade math, science and design thinking at Schoo.
"I am honored to be chosen to lead the Lincoln Northwest girls basketball program," Gerlach said. "I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm and passion to developing student-athletes on and off the court while creating a culture of unity and teamwork."
Lincoln Lutheran tabs Ryan as baseball coach: The Warriors have a leader for their first-ever baseball team in Logan Ryan, who played and coached college baseball at Concordia.
Ryan played at Concordia from 2015-19 and served as an assistant coach for two years after that.
Lincoln Lutheran had been playing in a co-op with Wahoo and Bishop Neumann in Class B, but the Warriors will branch off and play in Class C next season.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Lincoln fighter Andrew Huffman is stuck in the face by Kwajuan Mensah during their bout in Dynasty Combat Sport's Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Ethan Korth (from left) and Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman and Rowdy Watson compete for the ball during the Class B boys state soccer tournament, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout at the Class A girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Mid-Plains Community College's Casey Reis gets shaken off during a bull-riding event for the Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Conestoga's Pelayo Biagioni lifts Jayden Widler on his shoulders to celebrate a 3-2 shootout win against Norris in the B-8 district championship on Saturday in Firth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristin Syde carries her niece Margot Wyrick, 1, as she runs with her daughter Anna Syde, 6, during the Mayor's Run Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo/BN/LL's players celebrate after defeating Waverly in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field on Friday in Wahoo.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players take turns kissing the A-2 District championship plaque after defeating Elkhorn South on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East JV's Reid Voog loses his grip on his golf club after driving the ball from the sixth hole tee box during the LPS Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cars drive across a bridge along North 27th street, as a low water level measuring around 2.0 ft reveals the creek bed underneath, one year before on the same date the water level was measuring nearly 4 ft, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Lincoln. Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area. This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adam Morefeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
An excavator works to clear debris from the area where a section of the Gold's Building once stood as redevelopment of the site continues on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, along 11th and N streets in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arwen Wiechman, third grade, spins around while learning ballet during the Everett Community Learning Center after-school program on Monday. Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre led the students in dance exercises in advance of the company's performances on Tuesday and Wednesday of "Giselle" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
