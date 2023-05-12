Lincoln Northwest on Friday announced Tamara Gerlach as its girls basketball coach.

Gerlach has over a decade of coaching experience, leading the Schoo Middle School girls team while assisting with the Skyhawks boys' team.

"Coach Gerlach's knowledge and enthusiasm for the sport of basketball will help grow and transform our young program,” Northwest athletics and activities director Christina Nevitt said in a news release.

Gerlach is also a Lincoln Public Schools educator. She teaches sixth-grade math, science and design thinking at Schoo.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the Lincoln Northwest girls basketball program," Gerlach said. "I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm and passion to developing student-athletes on and off the court while creating a culture of unity and teamwork."

Lincoln Lutheran tabs Ryan as baseball coach: The Warriors have a leader for their first-ever baseball team in Logan Ryan, who played and coached college baseball at Concordia.

Ryan played at Concordia from 2015-19 and served as an assistant coach for two years after that.

Lincoln Lutheran had been playing in a co-op with Wahoo and Bishop Neumann in Class B, but the Warriors will branch off and play in Class C next season.

