Game-winning plays, a career milestone are perfect cures for Avila-Abrosi, Millard North vs. Southwest

The culprit was maybe the cough medicine she took before the game.

Either way, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi was not feeling good at halftime of Saturday’s girls basketball game at Lincoln Southwest.

“I came this close,” the Millard North senior guard said, with her thumb and right index finger nearly touching each other. “I had to go in the bathroom. I felt like I was going to throw up.

“It was tough to stand up straight in the game.”

Avila-Ambrosi was feeling good in the second half, especially in the final minutes of the No. 5 Mustangs’ 42-41 victory against the Silver Hawks.

With her team down a point, Avila-Ambrosi, saw a gap in front of her, went to her right, crossed over to the left and hit a floater in the lane to give Millard North a 40-39 lead with 30.9 seconds remaining. On the next possession, she hit two free throws to push the lead to three.

A night earlier, Avila-Ambrosi hit a similar shot in the final minute to help Millard North (3-1) prevail against Omaha Burke, 53-51.