Game-winning plays, a career milestone are perfect cures for Avila-Abrosi, Millard North vs. Southwest

The culprit was maybe the cough medicine she took before the game.
Either way, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi was not feeling good at halftime of Saturday’s girls basketball game at Lincoln Southwest.
“I came this close,” the Millard North senior guard said, with her thumb and right index finger nearly touching each other. “I had to go in the bathroom. I felt like I was going to throw up.
“It was tough to stand up straight in the game.”
Avila-Ambrosi was feeling good in the second half, especially in the final minutes of the No. 5 Mustangs’ 42-41 victory against the Silver Hawks.
With her team down a point, Avila-Ambrosi, saw a gap in front of her, went to her right, crossed over to the left and hit a floater in the lane to give Millard North a 40-39 lead with 30.9 seconds remaining. On the next possession, she hit two free throws to push the lead to three.
A night earlier, Avila-Ambrosi hit a similar shot in the final minute to help Millard North (3-1) prevail against Omaha Burke, 53-51.
“In those moments I want the ball,” said Avila-Ambrosi, who finished with 15 points. “I’m not really nervous. I get this huge burst of confidence at that time and I just know I have to go downhill and score somehow, find a way to score, right hand or left hand.”
Avila-Ambrosi, a second-team Super-Stater last year, also notched her 1,000 career point Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Needless to say, she was feeling much better after the game.
“I’m glad she’s wearing Mustang blue,” Millard North coach David Diehl said. “She makes winning plays.”
Southwest made Avila-Ambrosi and the Mustangs work for all 42 points. Junior Kate Dilsaver played strong defense against the Mustangs’ top player, who has taken on a bigger role this year after the departures of three seniors — first-team Super-Stater Lauren West, Lexi Kraft and Jayna Green — from last season’s state championship team.
“We talked about everybody has new roles,” Diehl said. “We lost three great seniors. Nicole last year could have deferred to other players and didn’t have to carry the team. Carrying the offensive load is hard.
“She’s doing an amazing job of embracing that role.”
Millard North rebounded after trailing by nine late in the second quarter. The Mustangs had better success driving inside after halftime and used a full-court press to throw the Silver Hawks off at times.
Saturday’s game was a rematch of last season’s Class A state championship. And like Millard North, Southwest entered the season with many questions, primarily how it was going to replace four starters.
The Silver Hawks, who open with a grueling stretch to the season, are 1-2 three games in, but coach Jeff Rump sees a lot of promise with his guard-heavy lineup.
“We’re still learning a lot about ourselves, and I think these first three games have told us that we have potential to be a pretty decent team,” he said.
“In the end I felt like (Saturday) came down to they had the best player and she made more plays and they made more plays than we did. But I think it shows that we’re right in the mix with a lot of teams.”
The biggest positive Saturday for Southwest was first-year starter Riley Wells. The 5-foot-11 forward scored 15 points and sparked the Silver Hawks with a pair of old-fashion three-point plays.
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Lincoln Southwest vs. Millard North, 12.14
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.