Fueled by 'seven seconds,' Pius X girls want to make every second count in 2019-20

Seven seconds.

It's a short window of time. It also has motivated the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team for a long stretch of time. The entire offseason, in fact.

The Thunderbolts were up by two points against Millard North with seven seconds remaining in overtime No. 2 of last season's Class A state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard North, the eventual state champion, tied the game and then outlasted the Thunderbolts in three overtimes in one of the wildest state tournament games in recent memory.

"I don't bring it up often," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "They know about it, (and) they want to get back to where they were and try to even get that next step."

Basketball practice started last week, and the Thunderbolts are looking to make every second count.

"I'm going to be honest, that really sucked for a lot of us, especially for our seniors," junior post player Alexis Markowski said of last year's loss to the Mustangs. "We were seven seconds away from winning the game, so everything matters from the beginning of the season to the end. We're already working toward our goal of ours to make it to the state championship and hopefully win."

It's a different year, and the Bolts have a different look.