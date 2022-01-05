Friends since 'Day One,' duo's strongest connection is basketball and leading David City's revival

Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson have been friends for a long time.
"Since Day One," Behrns says.
There's a good chance a basketball rolled into the picture around Day Two, give or take.
It was a common recess activity in elementary school, and Behrns and Johnson played for Behrns' grandpa as little kids. By middle school, they were team managers for the girls varsity team at David City.
They grew up with the game. It seems only fitting to see the David City program hit a growth spurt with Behrns and Johnson leading the way.
"Everything kind of just clicked really easily in elementary school, and since then it's just been like we share the same passion," Johnson said.
The No. 10 Scouts are 9-0 and are one of only two unbeaten teams remaining in Class C-1. Their fast start was catapulted by last year's 16-8 season, easily David City's best finish in at least 20 years and just the program's second winning season since 2003.
"It's a big deal especially for our program, which has definitely not seen that type of success in a while," Behrns said.
Behrns and Johnson are playing lead roles in the turnaround.
Behrns, a 5-foot-8 senior shooting guard who can also handle the ball, is averaging 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Johnson, a 5-8 shooting guard, is averaging 12.1 points per contest.
Both can score in multiple ways, especially from the outside, and if one is having an off night — that's rarely been the case this season — the other is there to pick it up.
Many teams may only have one go-to or consistent scorer. The Scouts believe they have two.
"That's been huge," second-year coach Sam Schlautman said. "If you only have one of those, then lots of teams can just focus on one and really ruin what you have planned. When there's two options, it makes for a lot more possibilities."
Behrns and Johnson have combined to knock down 32 of the team's 34 three-pointers. Their shooting skills are a great asset, but their experience is invaluable.
Because David City was low on players, Behrns and Johnson started as freshmen. Thrown into the fire.
There was a lot to learn and a lot to take in, Johnson said. But it made them better players, and it only strengthened a cohesiveness that was there long before high school.
"We've both grown up with similar basketball knowledge and just have an idea of how each other work," Behrns said. "We know what it takes to get the other one going and help each other through the tough times.
"Sometimes it feels like the same mind."
They also have the same goal, which is to leave David City basketball in a good spot.
Schlautman said team goals include 15 wins, success in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament and a subdistrict title.
As good as 9-0 sounds, the Scouts know there's a lot of work left to be done and a lot more basketball to be played.
"I think it just comes with understanding no game is given to us and we've got to earn every second or every game," Behrns said. "I think it's just our work ethic that helps us continue to keep going. We never let down."
Never let down, and never stop making basketball memories. Behrns and Johnson are hoping for a few more before what started Day One on the playground at recess comes to a close.
"It's really cool to see it grow because we know how we started as freshmen and all the improvement that we've made, coming on to winning seasons," Johnson said of being part of an improving program. "It's just been really cool for all the young kids coming up, too, to experience it."
