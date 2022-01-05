Friends since 'Day One,' duo's strongest connection is basketball and leading David City's revival

Behrns, a 5-foot-8 senior shooting guard who can also handle the ball, is averaging 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest. Johnson, a 5-8 shooting guard, is averaging 12.1 points per contest.

Both can score in multiple ways, especially from the outside, and if one is having an off night — that's rarely been the case this season — the other is there to pick it up.

Many teams may only have one go-to or consistent scorer. The Scouts believe they have two.

"That's been huge," second-year coach Sam Schlautman said. "If you only have one of those, then lots of teams can just focus on one and really ruin what you have planned. When there's two options, it makes for a lot more possibilities."

Behrns and Johnson have combined to knock down 32 of the team's 34 three-pointers. Their shooting skills are a great asset, but their experience is invaluable.

Because David City was low on players, Behrns and Johnson started as freshmen. Thrown into the fire.

There was a lot to learn and a lot to take in, Johnson said. But it made them better players, and it only strengthened a cohesiveness that was there long before high school.