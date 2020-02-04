Freshman duo Fortik, Brown lead Malcolm past Auburn in ECNC quarterfinal

Malcolm extended its lead to 42-29 as Jocelyn Lambert scored all six of Auburn’s third-quarter points and led her team with 10 on the night. A low-scoring fourth quarter soon emerged as Malcolm scored just six points and held Auburn scoreless for the final eight-plus minutes of the game.

“That’s the press, it gets to teams and wears them out and that’s what we were hoping to do,” Klepper said. “Even if we’re not getting a lot of turnovers, it’s going to get them tired by the fourth quarter.”

Klepper said the 17 turnovers his team forced were fewer than in its 51-38 win over Auburn in early December, but he was still proud of his team’s defensive effort. With the win, the Clippers advance to the semifinals of the ECNC girls tournament, where they will face Yutan on Friday night.

Now nursing an eight-game winning streak, the Clippers are ready for the home stretch of the season, with their junior class providing the leadership they need in lieu of any seniors.

“This is a pretty loose bunch, even before the game they were smiling and joking around and that’s just who they are,” Klepper said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0