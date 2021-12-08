Freshman jitters are a distant memory for Rockets' Lily Vollertsen, who launches herself into new air

Welcome to Episode 11 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Lily Vollertsen remembers life as a freshman basketball player.
"I was scared," she recalls. "I was like, 'Gosh, am I even going to play?'"
Today, there's a new question.
Where will Vollertsen leave the bar on the all-time scoring chart at Syracuse High School?
The Rocket senior on Saturday reached the 1,000-point milestone and became the school's all-time leading scorer.
"It meant a lot," Vollertsen said of the record. "That was one of my goals this season, so reaching it so early was pretty cool, and obviously a shoutout to my teammates for giving me the ball."
A school record out of the way, Vollertsen now turns her attention to other goals. The Morningside recruit wants to help lead her team to back-to-back state tournaments, and back-to-back-to-back conference titles.
With Vollertsen, who scored 21 and 28 points in her first two games of the season, leading the charge, the seventh-ranked Rockets are hopeful of a memorable finish. Seniors Lindsey Moss and Klayre Roberts, and sophomore Delainey Cast also played parts in the 21-4 run last year.
"It was such a cool experience," Vollertssen said of the team's first trip to state since 1986. "But this year we're hungrier to come back and get a win at state and show them what we can do."
Vollertsen, a team captain, started as a sophomore before taking off as a junior. She averaged 19 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest last season while earning second-team all-state honors in Class C-1.
At 6 feet, Vollertsen gives the Rockets a strong inside presence. But it's her ability to play outside, too, that makes her stand out as one of the top versatile post players in the state.
Vollertsen, who also plays volleyball, said it goes back to her work with her club team, Nebraska Attack.
"Being more of a player outside since that's probably what I'll be in college, so focusing on that rather than doing all the stuff inside, especially because during club, I'm not the biggest girl," Vollertsen said. "There's girls way bigger than me, so that was a big focus for me."
For now, the goal is to be a force inside. Her shooting efficiency and ability to understand her windows to attack is what make Vollertsen stand out to her coach.
"The big difference from sophomore year to last year was the ability to be the aggressor and to have the mindset of, not to force the ball and know that she had to score 20-plus every night, but just understanding the opportunities where she was able to try to score," Syracuse coach Andrew Pryor said. "She took advantage of those and started learning a lot more about herself as a player her junior year versus her sophomore year."
Vollertsen was always the tall one growing up, she says, though one doesn't have to look far to see where the tall genes came from. Dad stands at 6-8.
Nathan Vollertsen also coached his daughter growing up, showing her those post moves that can be seen on the Syracuse gym floor to this day.
Can Vollertsen take her dad in a family game of one-on-one?
"Yeah, because he's slow," she said.
Fun family jabs, post moves, an outside game … a thousand points and counting.
Not bad for a player who was trying to find her place as a freshman.
"Being such a big part of the team is really cool for me, and to know that I've reached that … it's awesome," Vollertsen said.
Girls hoops preview: Building the perfect starting lineup, here are six players to watch
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙧 | 𝘛𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘔𝘤𝘊𝘢𝘣𝘦, 𝘍𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙧 | 𝘉𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘵 𝘗𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘌𝘭𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙜 | 𝘋𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘩 𝘞𝘢𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘰𝘯, 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘯 𝘕𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘵
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 | 𝘐𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘖𝘮𝘢𝘩𝘢 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘭
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙙 | 𝘙𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘖𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘢 𝘓𝘰𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘴-𝘎𝘰𝘭𝘵𝘭
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.