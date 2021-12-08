Freshman jitters are a distant memory for Rockets' Lily Vollertsen, who launches herself into new air

Vollertsen, a team captain, started as a sophomore before taking off as a junior. She averaged 19 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest last season while earning second-team all-state honors in Class C-1.

At 6 feet, Vollertsen gives the Rockets a strong inside presence. But it's her ability to play outside, too, that makes her stand out as one of the top versatile post players in the state.

Vollertsen, who also plays volleyball, said it goes back to her work with her club team, Nebraska Attack.

"Being more of a player outside since that's probably what I'll be in college, so focusing on that rather than doing all the stuff inside, especially because during club, I'm not the biggest girl," Vollertsen said. "There's girls way bigger than me, so that was a big focus for me."

For now, the goal is to be a force inside. Her shooting efficiency and ability to understand her windows to attack is what make Vollertsen stand out to her coach.